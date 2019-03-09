sales Rating

In July of 2018, I bought a Used 2017 Chevy Malibu for my son to take to college. Within 6 months of owning the car, it broke down leaving my son stranded on highway between Atlanta and Selma AL. When I contacted the dealership, I was told, "Well it’s a man-made item, we have no control of what it will do". When they finally agree to attempt to fix it (mind you after I called relentlessly asking for help with matter), They finally attempted to fix the problem, only to have it resurface again (check engine light – engine kept misfiring), 3 months later. When I finally took it to an independent mechanic to investigate the problem, I was told that the engine was bad and was going out on the car. I got a 2nd opinion only to hear the same thing. I again went back to the dealership to ask for help to rectify the problem and made several attempts to speak with the GM (Freddie Felton). He avoided every meeting and never even attempted to follow up on the problem by telling one of the salespeople, "It’s her issue and her problem now”. Finally, I went to the dealership crying and practically begging for their help, only for them to try to trade me out of the car under such ridiculous terms that I would never have dared to buy anything from them again. I’ve asked several times for the maintenance records on the car prior to my purchase, of which they’ve never produced. As of recent, a technician at the local Chevrolet dealership confirmed what I had been told twice before; this car needs a new engine. I refuse to pay 8k for an engine on a 2017 Chevy Malibu that I’ve ONLY OWNED FOR A YEAR!!!!. It is unscrupulous and in bad conscience to sell a vehicle KNOWING that it’s in poor condition. What kind a dealership would take advantage of a single mother simply trying to purchase a car for their kid safe, and then operate in such low integrity that they won’t even stand buy this shoddy quality product. I’ve did my part: I’ve kept up maintenance (they have my records) and notified them every time the car broke down. Even now, the CHECK ENGINE LIGHT IS STILL ON! When I initially purchased the car, the finance guy discouraged me from getting an extended warranty by saying that since the car was still under factory warranty, I wouldn’t really need to pay more for the extended warranty, and I would come out better just buying the $200 maintenance plan. Much to my regret, I listened to him so now I’m stuck owing money on a car that I don’t feel safe driving because it operates poorly and even if I considered paying for a new engine, who can afford it?? I just don’t know when the engine will finally die. Any day it could break down on me. I wouldn’t buy a big wheel from this place, much less another car. NEVER EVER!!!!! Read more