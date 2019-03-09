Sons Honda

105 Sons Dr, Mcdonough, GA 30253
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sons Honda

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
sales Rating

Buying my first car

by Jamie14 on 09/03/2019

Wesley and David Mitchell Jr made buying my first car a great experience. Thank you to that professional, friendly, and informative staff at SONs Honda for helping me find the right car :).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Care to Travelers

by Todd on 07/26/2020

My family was recently traveling from Milwaukee, WI to St. Petersburg, FL when the check engine and other service lights unexpectedly came on in our Odyssey. Fortunately, we were very near to Sons Honda and drove in with no appointment. Despite being busy with many other customers, they very efficiently diagnosed our problem and got us back on the road. We are grateful to Sammie and her Sons Honda team for their excellent customer service. In their own way, they have contributed to our overall satisfaction with, and longstanding dedication to, the Honda brand. We greatly appreciated Sammie’s hospitality and professionalism. Thank you again Sammie!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

SOLD A LEMON

by Hinton on 11/15/2019

In July of 2018, I bought a Used 2017 Chevy Malibu for my son to take to college. Within 6 months of owning the car, it broke down leaving my son stranded on highway between Atlanta and Selma AL. When I contacted the dealership, I was told, "Well it’s a man-made item, we have no control of what it will do". When they finally agree to attempt to fix it (mind you after I called relentlessly asking for help with matter), They finally attempted to fix the problem, only to have it resurface again (check engine light – engine kept misfiring), 3 months later. When I finally took it to an independent mechanic to investigate the problem, I was told that the engine was bad and was going out on the car. I got a 2nd opinion only to hear the same thing. I again went back to the dealership to ask for help to rectify the problem and made several attempts to speak with the GM (Freddie Felton). He avoided every meeting and never even attempted to follow up on the problem by telling one of the salespeople, "It’s her issue and her problem now”. Finally, I went to the dealership crying and practically begging for their help, only for them to try to trade me out of the car under such ridiculous terms that I would never have dared to buy anything from them again. I’ve asked several times for the maintenance records on the car prior to my purchase, of which they’ve never produced. As of recent, a technician at the local Chevrolet dealership confirmed what I had been told twice before; this car needs a new engine. I refuse to pay 8k for an engine on a 2017 Chevy Malibu that I’ve ONLY OWNED FOR A YEAR!!!!. It is unscrupulous and in bad conscience to sell a vehicle KNOWING that it’s in poor condition. What kind a dealership would take advantage of a single mother simply trying to purchase a car for their kid safe, and then operate in such low integrity that they won’t even stand buy this shoddy quality product. I’ve did my part: I’ve kept up maintenance (they have my records) and notified them every time the car broke down. Even now, the CHECK ENGINE LIGHT IS STILL ON! When I initially purchased the car, the finance guy discouraged me from getting an extended warranty by saying that since the car was still under factory warranty, I wouldn’t really need to pay more for the extended warranty, and I would come out better just buying the $200 maintenance plan. Much to my regret, I listened to him so now I’m stuck owing money on a car that I don’t feel safe driving because it operates poorly and even if I considered paying for a new engine, who can afford it?? I just don’t know when the engine will finally die. Any day it could break down on me. I wouldn’t buy a big wheel from this place, much less another car. NEVER EVER!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Courtney718 on 05/02/2018

Employees were professional and cared about helping me find the car I wanted as well as find an agreement on payment terms. Ask for Sunny

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Explained and reviewed title process at closing

by Gailya0817 on 05/02/2018

Professionalism, friendly atmosphere, questiions answered, no pressure before my decision was made, salesman courteous, explained paperwork and procedures, encouraged to call or email any questions or concerns

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Five Star Service

by J_Glm12 on 05/02/2018

The service team met me immediately when I arrived. They went over what work would be completed and answered all my questions. The service manager also let me know about about upcoming maintenance and when it would be needed. This is a five star reviews.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good Sales

by KaylaSHill09 on 04/25/2018

Love My 2018 Accord, Sales person Tony Young was great very knowledgeable of all vehicles, They worked with me to get me what I wanted .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Saloni is the Best

by Tdarbynelson_ on 04/22/2018

Experience was great! Saloni was helpful and thorough in assisting me with my selection. Manager was great in getting me a great price! Great deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service with a smile

by LarryA007 on 04/19/2018

The Service Rep took care of me right away, the paper work was already prepared. All the work was reviewed so if I had any questions they were immediately answered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Sons Honda Service was great

by 2010CRVOwner on 04/18/2018

Friendly, helpful. Got me in and out very fast. Clean waiting area with wifi and coffee. Thank you. I would recommend Sons Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Honda 2018

by Samir2018 on 04/18/2018

Sales rep and their skill to explain and answer all concerns we have very well Joe has work with us very well and keep his word

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

WHy go anywhere else?

by Deborah78 on 04/11/2018

from the initial contact via email, to the closing of the paperwork, Kevin Fryer was professional, knowledgable, and prompt in respodning.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very happy customer!

by JSchlager on 04/11/2018

Greg Johnson was friendly, professional, knowledgeable and listened to us. He was able to guide us and give us exactly what we were looking for. I look forward to working with him on future purchases!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

My New Car

by Minnier1 on 04/08/2018

I like the professional manners in which you all serve your clients.The facility is always so nice and clean, it`s like a home away from home with fresh coffee and doughnuts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by drjohnmainieri on 04/06/2018

Kailyn is the main reason I come back to Sons Honda. She is a pleasure to work with, and such a great representative of your business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Asset to Son's of McDonough

by LisaThompson on 04/03/2018

Jacob was knowledge and knew his job well. made suggestions but didn't push it on me. which I find myself buying the service anyway.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by RayK187 on 04/03/2018

I liked How Billy helped me be able to find a new car within my price range and they treated us with the upmost respect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional Service

by Shante1986 on 03/26/2018

I have a very busy schedule and I was pleased to be able to stop in late on a Friday evening and was able to receive exceptional customer service. I was in and out in about 45 minutes!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Toney is the best salesman you could ask for!!!

by Sgtdavid on 03/25/2018

Toney was awesome. Very patient and not hovering over us yet on the spot to be able to answer all the questions we had. We had a lot of requirements to fulfill and testing for my 92 year old grandfather to purchase his vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing job

by Biancafleuriot on 03/18/2018

Before I had came to Honda I went to another dealership and I felt as if they didn't want to help me at alI,and I felt discourag in my ability to get a car but we went to Honda and I had the pleasure of having kevin brown as my dealer he wasn't pushy on anything he didn't made me feel like I had to get something out of my price range...it was my first time getting a car and he was patient and help me get the best car for my budget as well as a great deal...I would come back again and recommend anyone to go to Honda in McDonough...thank you so much everyone

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Sons Honda is the best of NGA Honda

by Merleye on 03/18/2018

Our sales person Sonlai was totally awesome. I plan to always come back for the extra she gave us in purchasing our new car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

