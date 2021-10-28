Ed Voyles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Ed Voyles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Damaged my vehicle
by 10/28/2021on
I've been going here for years and ever since the car shortage has been going on the service center is horrible gouging customers breaking and damaging cars. Its unbelievable how bad the service center is now. Don't believe me?, check out the 1 star reviews on google. it seems that they make fake accounts to cover their tracks. Complete nightmare with a whole lot of disrespect. super unprofessional. look at the Better Business Bureau write up on them, its remarkable that they haven't been hit with a class action yet.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Love my Rubicon
by 01/30/2020on
Special thanks to Deni, Ben and Jeremy for the top notch sales service. You worked with me from CT via phone calls and emails to get the deal done. I couldn’t be happier. I LOVE MY JEEP!! Thank you...
Excellent service without the normal smoke and mirrors
by 01/03/2020on
Had a great experience without the usual all day back and forth with the sales team. My sales guy Todd did a great job of telling me everything up front without leading me on and made it clear what it would take to get in a car.
2020 Jeep Wrangler Purchase
by 12/28/2019on
Great experience with Kirby. Informative with a low key, no hassle approach. Andre in Finance was easy to work with as well. This is the second car I’ve purchased from an Ed Voyles dealership (other Honda) and both have been very good experiences. Would recommend to anyone looking for a new vehicle.
Bought a 2019 Wrangler
by 12/24/2019on
Went in Friday 12/20/19 to re-test drive a Wrangler I had driven over the summer and bought it in under an hour. Outstanding interaction with sales associate Mario, as well as with the finance manager. I was treated with respect and was given a very fair deal. I service my Ram 1500 at Ed Voyles as well and couldn't be more happy all the way around. I recommend Ed Voyles dealership to anyone that is considering.
Ed Voyles Jeep
by 11/04/2019on
Been buying vehicles for 56 years and my experience with Monti at Ed Voyles Jeep is one of the best ever. Very easy to work with and excellent followup. Thank you Monti.
My N-used purchase
by 10/23/2019on
Hi everyone, I can’t say enough good things about this dealership. I’ve been searching for a 2014 Yukon XL when I came across one on Facebook’s marketplace. I contacted Shannon at the dealership and set up an appointment to view this vehicle. I arrived and was greeted by a really nice salesman. Shannon was great. We went for a test drive and chatted like we were old friends. Yes he wanted to sell me this, that is his job but he was genuinely a nice guy. I did purchase this Yukon and got it for a phenomenal price. Way below market value. I had already been preapproved from my bank. Shannon put me in touch with a gentleman by the name of Jeremy who is in charge of financing loans at the dealership. Jeremy asked if he could have the opportunity to beat the rate that I received from my bank and I said sure. Which he was actually able to do. Saving me money in the long run. So I went ahead and purchased the Yukon XL as well as getting the loan through the dealership. The truck sits in my driveway now and I have an affordable monthly payment that I like. While I was waiting for some paperwork to get done, I actually walked around outside and chatted with him a couple other people who work there and everybody was super super friendly. Nobody was going out of their way to be nice because they wanted to sell me a car because I had already set in motion to buy the Yukon. So in the future, should myself, my wife or our two children go in search of a vehicle, I am going to begin with Ed Voyles. I would just like to thank everyone at the dealership for a quick and easy transaction. I look forward to doing more business in the future.
Great experience. Go see Lyttleton
by 10/16/2019on
Lyttleton Scantlebury was the best salesman we’ve ever had and the end result was exactly what we wanted!! We’re so excited to have our new Jeep Gladiator! 😃😃😃
Great prices
by 10/11/2019on
I found Ed Voyles Dodge straight off the Dodge website. They had the best selection around and best prices. I drove from Roswell just to look and left with a great car. The sales associate, Beverly, was very patient with me and I felt no pressure. Every question I had about the car was answered and/or fixed. Everything was explained to me during financing.
Great experience
by 10/09/2019on
We went in to look at a used Jeep Wrangler but eventually bought a new Wrangler. Our salesman, Jeff Braun, stayed with us for the entire transaction from used vehicle to new (although he worked for the used vehicle division). We enjoyed working with him. No pressure at all. We felt like we got a good deal on the Jeep. The paperwork was fast and easy. I will definitely go back and will definitely ask for Jeff!
Pacifica Purchaser..Ask for M.I.S.S. Monti
by 10/07/2019on
Phone Buyer made easy Being from a GM Family, I never thought I would buy Chrysler but I contacted M.I.S.S. Monti Hansard at Ed Voyles Chrysler/Jeep Dealership and got the car I wanted over the phone. I explained what I was looking for, she found it and got it delivered in a week. It was an awesome experience. I actually love this car: the Pacifica. It drives and handles magnificently. The seats stow away so I don't have to remove them for my dogs to travel with me as I do with a Toyota. I am so glad that I had such a wonderful sales person. I'm thrilled with everything this Pacifica has to offer. The technology is magnificent! Where other dealerships tried to push something they had in stock off on me, Monti went out of her way to get exactly what I was hoping for. Best of all my purchase was accomplished over the phone. I didn't even have to leave home! I highly recommend Ed Voyles Chrysler/Jeep for a smooth transaction; working with people who really care about customer service! I'm a Very Happy customer....TJ Palmer- Applebee's Founder
Great overall experience!
by 10/01/2019on
Great all around service! No pressure sales. Salesman Jason Larkins was very responsive and easy to work with as was the rest of the team. I will certainly buy again from Jason and the Ed Voyles team!
Great dealership...Monti was awesome
by 09/27/2019on
Great dealership..loved working w/ Monti This was the fastest and easiest car transaction I’ve ever done. Monti was awesome. She worked with us for about 2 weeks before we finalized everything. Everyone was friendly and helpful. Our new car could have been detailed a little better but it didn’t take away from our experience. I will definitely be back to Ed Voyles.
Someone I Can Trust:Eddie Guy
by 07/25/2019on
I typically get nervous and Im often skeptical when going through the process of buying a vehicle. My buying experience at Ed Voyles, was definitely a breath of fresh air. The sales person Eddie Guy was great, very knowledgeable, informative and trust worthy. I plan on doing more business with him the in the future. Thanks Eddie for helping get the Wrangler I have always wanted :)
New Dodge Caravan at Ed Voyles
by 07/12/2019on
I have been purchasing vehicles at Ed Voyles for over 30-years. Always have had great experiences. Bought a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan last Monday. Worked with a Sales Consultant - Alex Rezvani. I have always disliked buying vehicles and going thru the bargaining process but Alex was a true gentleman and and we flawlessly worked through the process. I had a trade-in and Alex worked with me to get a fair trade-in value for my vehicle. He was most helpful, answered all my questions, presented a fair deal and I purchased the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan. I want to thank Alex for his laid back approach and all his help especially setting up the Bluetooth for my wife. Kudo's to Alex and to Ed Voyles. All these years I've been truly satisfied with the sales and the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No pressure, easy buying experience
by 03/30/2019on
Keith was amazing to work with along with everyone else at Ed Voyles. I hate going to dealerships because I hate negotiating and the pressure. My husband and I felt none of those things. Keith got us the price we wanted everyone was so amazing and nice to work with. Ed Voyles is now our dealer to go to!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/20/2019on
Absolutely Great! David "Pittsburg" Crawford has been a pleasure to deal with. Very helpful, respectful, and friendly. There are two folks at my office that are interested in a new vehicle and I have emailed them a picture of David's business card.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 01/28/2019on
Cary was a thoughtful and very helpful salesman. He made sure everyone of my needs were met and helped me get a great price on my new Jeep. 100% service!!!!!
The place to buy a New Car
by 01/06/2019on
Ed Voyles is the place to buy a car if you want a stress free, relaxed atmosphere. The salespeople aren't pushy like other dealerships and convey a high level of professionalism from start to finish. We liked them so much we purchased two cars from them in two weeks! Our salesperson Miss Monti was amazing, she lead us through the process like an old friend, and when it came to follow up after the sale she was more than happy to answer any questions we may have had that she didn't answer during our extensive orientation of our new vehicles. Keith in the finance department get us in, out, and on the road quicker than any other finance department I have ever dealt with. We will definitely be sending referrals, and will be back in the future for all of our car buying needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great purchase experience!
by 10/09/2018on
Great experience from the Salesman to Finance. I had a wonderful experience purchasing my new Ram 2500. I would recommend Ed Voyles Dodge to anyone looking to have a great experience with purchasing a new vehicle. From the sales team to finance it went smooth and exceeded my expectations! Than you Kirby Keith and Derek Martin. Sincerely, Tim Ramirez SFC, USA (ret)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Review
by 09/27/2018on
have a 2005 Acura MDX that I want to keep. I brought my car in hoping for a better deal with excellent service. I received both I was able to save some money and still receive excellent service on my car. I was very happy and grateful to the technician 👨🏽‍🔧 Malik Cain for taking such good care of my vehicle 🚗😊👍.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
