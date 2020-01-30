sales Rating

Hi everyone, I can’t say enough good things about this dealership. I’ve been searching for a 2014 Yukon XL when I came across one on Facebook’s marketplace. I contacted Shannon at the dealership and set up an appointment to view this vehicle. I arrived and was greeted by a really nice salesman. Shannon was great. We went for a test drive and chatted like we were old friends. Yes he wanted to sell me this, that is his job but he was genuinely a nice guy. I did purchase this Yukon and got it for a phenomenal price. Way below market value. I had already been preapproved from my bank. Shannon put me in touch with a gentleman by the name of Jeremy who is in charge of financing loans at the dealership. Jeremy asked if he could have the opportunity to beat the rate that I received from my bank and I said sure. Which he was actually able to do. Saving me money in the long run. So I went ahead and purchased the Yukon XL as well as getting the loan through the dealership. The truck sits in my driveway now and I have an affordable monthly payment that I like. While I was waiting for some paperwork to get done, I actually walked around outside and chatted with him a couple other people who work there and everybody was super super friendly. Nobody was going out of their way to be nice because they wanted to sell me a car because I had already set in motion to buy the Yukon. So in the future, should myself, my wife or our two children go in search of a vehicle, I am going to begin with Ed Voyles. I would just like to thank everyone at the dealership for a quick and easy transaction. I look forward to doing more business in the future. Read more