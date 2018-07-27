5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We have searched for the perfect vehicle. We visited many dealerships and conducted online research - which took us 2 hours from our home to Hayes Dodge. There we were greeted by Tracy Bryan. She was extremely helpful and completely focused on ensuring we got the vehicle we wanted at the price we needed. Not AT ALL the experience I normally have with car salespersons. We left Hayes to go to another dealership as they had a similar vehicle at what appeared to be a lower price. I knew within 5 minutes of entering the lot that we had made a mistake. The salesman wouldn't directly answer my questions regarding price and then brought his manager in - who was even more evasive. The manager insisted we take a test drive and demonstration of features before they gave us a price. When I refused and pushed for a price, they provided one "IF we qualified for all the rebates and offers." Thankfully, I had done my research and asked if the rebates included those for military personnel and bad credit - as I knew we wouldn't get either. Ends up that the "cheaper" price wasn't that at all! As the manager and salesman kept trying to persuade us to take a test drive, I knew it was time to head back to Tracy at Hayes. We texted her to say we were coming back. She drove an hour to bring the car we wanted, that was on another Hayes lot, to the Gainesville lot. She was incredibly helpful and professional. I could not have asked for a better experience. Best car buying experience ever - thanks to Tracy Bryan! Read more