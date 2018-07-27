Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Gainesville
Customer Reviews of Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Gainesville
A great car buying experience.
by 07/27/2018on
My sales person Ashley Smith was phenomenal to work with. She made it a great car buying experience. Thank you very much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great car buying experience.
by 07/27/2018on
My sales person Ashley Smith was phenomenal to work with. She made it a great car buying experience. Thank you very much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SANTA WAS A BLESSING TO ME
by 07/24/2018on
SANTA WAS so Very Nice and Kind to Us. HE HELPED OUT AWAY ALL DOUBTS. IT WAS A BLESSING AND HONOR TO MEET HIM. THANK FOR YOUR KINDNESS
Best Sales Team Around
by 07/10/2018on
Having looked around for a while and not being fully satisfied with other dealers, I came across Hayes in Gainesville and found exactly what I was looking for. Not only more selection optioned the way I wanted, but dealing with the sales team was exceptionally easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Dodge 2500
by 06/07/2018on
We could not have been happier with our purchase, Breana Cook was very knowledgeable and helpful through the whole process. She made sure everything went very smoothly.
Purchase # 14
by 06/05/2018on
I've been buying from The Hayes family since the '90's. I keep coming back because I know I'll be treated well and will get a price as good or better than anywhere else. I've used all depts. at one time or another and find everyone to be a quality person to deal with.
Ram 2015
by 06/05/2018on
Drove a long way to get to the dealership. Was pleased that the truck was waiting for us to be test driven as they promised. Salesman Jonathan was very helpful as was the finance person was wonderful. Overall, a very good experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2017 Ram 1500
by 05/03/2018on
Jody wardlaw is a great salesman he cares about the people he deals with. Will definitely go to him for my next purchase.
Excellent experience - Thanks to Tracy Bryan
by 04/23/2018on
We have searched for the perfect vehicle. We visited many dealerships and conducted online research - which took us 2 hours from our home to Hayes Dodge. There we were greeted by Tracy Bryan. She was extremely helpful and completely focused on ensuring we got the vehicle we wanted at the price we needed. Not AT ALL the experience I normally have with car salespersons. We left Hayes to go to another dealership as they had a similar vehicle at what appeared to be a lower price. I knew within 5 minutes of entering the lot that we had made a mistake. The salesman wouldn't directly answer my questions regarding price and then brought his manager in - who was even more evasive. The manager insisted we take a test drive and demonstration of features before they gave us a price. When I refused and pushed for a price, they provided one "IF we qualified for all the rebates and offers." Thankfully, I had done my research and asked if the rebates included those for military personnel and bad credit - as I knew we wouldn't get either. Ends up that the "cheaper" price wasn't that at all! As the manager and salesman kept trying to persuade us to take a test drive, I knew it was time to head back to Tracy at Hayes. We texted her to say we were coming back. She drove an hour to bring the car we wanted, that was on another Hayes lot, to the Gainesville lot. She was incredibly helpful and professional. I could not have asked for a better experience. Best car buying experience ever - thanks to Tracy Bryan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hayes is the place to go.
by 04/13/2018on
Hayes customer service is excellent. They got me the price I wanted, and was more than willing to make sure I was very knowledgeable about what I was putting my money towards. Ramone was the sales representative I worked with. He was very professional, and very knowledgeable about his job. I appreciate Hayes for getting me in my new car, and I will definitely continue to do business with them.
Great experience at Hayes
by 04/02/2018on
The team at Hayes in oakwood they did a excellent job in helping me find the right automobile vince is very good sell person
There really is a Santa
by 03/15/2018on
There really is a Santa, his name is Vince Mercardante and he works at Hayes Dodge in Gainesville, Ga. what a great low pressure experience we had buying a new Ram 1500 at Hayes and especially with Vince aka Santa. I talked with several pushy car dealers before finding Hayes in Gainesville. They were a true pleasure to work with and well worth the two hour drive I made to get there. Do yourself a favor and go see Vince. You will agree there really is a Santa and he moonlights as a car sales professional. Thank you Vince and Hayes Dodge for a great car buying experience.
A pleasure to work with!!
by 03/02/2018on
From the purchase to the service department, Hayes has been a pleasure to work with. Thanks to Tyler, Griffin, Nick, Bruce, along with anyone else that was involved. You guys made buying a new truck as painless as it could be!
Love my jeep!
by 02/03/2018on
We were greeted by Vince when we pulled into the dealership. From the moment he greeted us to the time we pulled off the lot with our new jeep, he was right there ready to answer any questions or concerns we may have. Vince made the whole process easy. He was very knowledgeable and truly cared about us, the customer. The financing portion when fast and smooth also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hayes for the Holidays
by 01/04/2018on
Great experience with the folks at Hayes. Found the vehicle through CarGurus and asked for a test drive. Tim Ingle with Hayes contacted us that morning and had the truck ready for the test drive before we arrived. Test drive went well and the folks at Hayes made the purchase very easy with no pressure. The dealership was very accommodating through the entire transaction. We purchased the vehicle same day, and felt great about the deal on the truck.
Purchase of 1500 Ram Crew Cab
by 12/21/2017on
This dealership and people were just awesome! I received a great deal on the truck I purchased. From the salesman to the finance person was 100% awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Pacifica Hybrid Purchase
by 12/05/2017on
I was met by a greeter/salesperson asking how they could direct me to the person with whom I was to meet. After meeting the salesperson, we discussed whether I would like to see the car and test drive it. Since I had previously test driven a 2017, we agreed to discuss terms. A very fair offer had been made via earlier texts and was kept; they showed me what they thought my trade in value would be, I thought it should be higher; they made the trade in offer higher and I accepted; they offered me heavy duty shopping bags to put any possessions from my trade in; I met with finance personnel, discussed the paper work and other guarantee packages/services (no pressure to purchase or upgrade); in all, the completion of transaction (which included my small talk) was barely 3 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Experience!
by 10/06/2017on
I would visit this dealer again when the need arises. Online I found two vehicles I was interested in. In person I discovered all online statements pertaining to the vehicles ( mileage, options, condition, etc) were accurate, which was not the case with other dealerships I visited online recently. Erika is an great salesperson. She is nothing like the salespeople I've dealt with in the past. Would not hesitate to recommend her of Hayes to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used car purchase
by 09/24/2017on
Our salesman, Jody Wardlaw, was courteous and patient. I purchased two cars on Monday and it was a smooth experience. I have purchased a total of three cars this year from Hayes and I would highly recommend my friends to go to Hayes. Santa Nick was a great help and he really added a sense of ease to the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AWESOME SALESMAN AND STAFF
by 08/16/2017on
My greeting was great lots of time and vehicles were shown to me these guys found me the perfect vehicle for my budget and company Thank You other dealers should take note! Vince and the staff worked hard and it was overall a great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job Jody Wardlaw
by 07/28/2017on
I worked with Jody Wardlaw. He made the experience painless and quick. He was knowledgeable and was able to answer all my questions. I would purchase more vehicles from Hayes in the future.