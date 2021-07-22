1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I will try to keep this brief, but I have a lot to complain about. Ill start with my recommendation: NEVER PURCHASE A CAR FROM ENTERPRISE AUTO SALES. My girlfriend recently bought a used car from this location. I had heard good things about Enterprise Auto Sales (12 month/12,000 mi warranty, 7-day repurchase agreement, reasonable prices). However, these positives do not come close to offsetting the negative experience we had. They offer no-haggle pricing, which is just a fancy way of saying we will not negotiate. They say consumers prefer this, but in reality, its just an easy way for them to guarantee margins. The MSRP was reasonable, but removing negotiations from the process is a sham. The car was sold to my girlfriend with no owners manual, even though the salesman assured us that this is part of their certified pre-owned check. It took a month for the manual to be mailed and she had to drive to Enterprise to retrieve it (they refused to ship it to her home). The car also was missing the floor mats, had a tear in the weather stripping, and had a burned out tail light (which we did not notice until the evening). While Enterprise did cover the cost of these repairs, they were very difficult to reach, to deal with, and very unapologetic. They promise that all used cars undergo a 100+ point CPO check by an ASC mechanic, yet they failed to notice an obvious gash in the weather stripping and a burned out tail light! Not to mention missing floor mats and owners manual! Lastly, 3 weeks into the ownership, the air conditioning failed. Granted this is not covered under the power-train warranty, were talking about 20 days. Of course, Enterprises response was tough luck, you shouldve bought one of our rinky dink service agreements. The repair totaled $800. Lastly, they failed to take care of the tag/title/registration process as promised and when my girlfriend made the dreadful trip to the tax office, she was told that the car had not received an emissions test this year! We explicitly asked about this during the buying process and we were guaranteed it had its emissions done because after all, it is illegal to sell a used car without current emissions. The sales reps name is Jeff. The branch manager is just as worthless as he is, but her name escapes me. Read more