I went to this dealership with hopes of having my battery terminal replaced, but what I got was something very different. I was first told that there was no rental car or loaner car for me to have if I have to leave my car to be repaired there. After looking at my car, the service associate, Patrick, informed me that I needed much more work then just my terminal replaced. He told me that it would be over $800 to be repaired and he would have to order the part. I asked him if he could call anywhere and find the part, since He had already told me that there was no car for me to drive myself and 3 children home. I called my husband who immediately told me to tell the dealership to start my car and allow me to leave because I did not need all the work done that Patrick was telling me I had to have. My car is still under warranty and I also have an extended warranty, which Patrick told me I didn't. My husband then called Billy HOwell Ford, which is where I bought the car, and told me to go there because they had the part. When I got to Billy HOwell ford, they immediately took my car in and accessed the damage. The service manager came back and told me that the only piece I needed to replace was the battery terminal and it would take about 1.5 hrs to replace. They also confirmed that my car is still under warranty and have an extended warranty. The total for Billy Howell to fix my car was 172.00. I could not believe that there was a $600 difference. What Chestatee Ford did was see a woman, with her 3 children, stranded and no choice to get my car fixed there. They saw an opportunity to take advantage of someone who didn't know better. I hate to believe that there are places that prey on people like me, but unfortunately Chestatee Ford is. I will never go back here again. My husband called this dealership and expressed his disgust. If you need work done, go to Billy Howell, they are honest and fair. Read more