The entire visit was awful! I was deterred from the vehicle I was interested in, and only was shown the vehicle they wanted to put me in. The numbers changed more than 10 times. The down payment started at $300. After returning to sign the approved deal for the 5th day (as I was told), I was told the down payment was going to be $4750 if I wanted the vehicle. This amount only came up after the dealer found out I submitted a complaint to the BBB. The 2 I was interested in were both used. After submitting a letter to management and those involved in the deal, with NO response, I sent it to the BBB. When I went to pick up my trade in, people were rude, and I was even asked why I did that. I spoke to the salesperson again after leaving, and asked what the price would be if I were paying cash, as I had someone that wants to assist me in purchasing a safer vehicle for my children to ride in. He said the price is the same. The price went up and all discounts were taken back after the sales manager was contacted by the BBB. I would not recommend anyone to do business with this place. I will be purchasing a vehicle from a different dealer, or a private individual. Read more