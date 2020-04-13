Excellent service
by 04/13/2020on
With the help of Dexter Meadows I rode off in a 2020 Ford Explorer. Quick approval and very professional. He will not disappoint you. Thanks for your service Dexter
Top notch
by 03/04/2020on
Thank you to Pete Kouvas (sales)and John Hampton(finance). These guys made me feel like I was their main priority throughout my purchase. They were transparent throughout the total experience. If you are looking for a Ford or preowned vehicle and you can get there please give these guys a call, you want be disappointed. Good to see it being done right
Awesome Customer Service
by 01/29/2020on
Ms. Mary Whidby provided awesome customer service during our recent purchase of a van for our church on 25 January 2020. Mary went out of her way to ensure we were comfortable with our selection, made follow-up calls on a daily basis and was always available to answer any questions or concerns that we had prior to the purchase. Not only that, but she called after the purchase to see if we were satisfied. I would definitely recommend her to friends, relatives and fellow church members.
You Made My Day
by 08/11/2019on
After an extensive online search for a used SUV, I found a great price on a 2018 Ford Escape at Courtesy Ford. I down loaded the info to schedule a test drive. I was contacted by Mary Whidby who provided the exact match to the Escape and the sale price as advertised. In the past I have been consistently frustrated after performing a search for a vehicle to find that the sales person is either not aware of the offer or tries to direct me to another option. Not so with Mary. She was courteous, professional and went out of her way to meet my schedule. Even when some unanticipated issue came up that might have delayed the process, Mary and the Courtesy staff were quick to find a solution. I can honestly say that my experience with Courtesy Ford was the best I have ever had, and Mary was the most proactive, engaged sales rep I have ever done business with.
Great Experience
by 05/10/2019on
I would like to thank Jen at Courtesy Ford for the excellent help she offered with our camper problems!!
Jordan Espinal - Better Than Average Service Advisor
by 04/11/2019on
Its rare that I take time out to make comments on services I pay for but service advisor Jordan Espinal with Courtesy Ford Quick Lane has been awesome. I felt totally comfortable with leaving my 2001 Ford F-150 Lightening with him for everything I it needed. He took care of all the common service items I requested and then walked my truck through an intensive repair in the full service department. He returned the vehicle to me completely repaired and clean. Please pass on my thanks and genuine gratitude.
Quick and Easy Purchase
by 11/24/2018on
We were very pleased with Javada, he listened to what we were looking for, how much we were able to afford, and helped to make it happen quickly. Wonderful person, and look forward to doing business again in the future!
Great Customer Service
by 10/04/2018on
Just bought two cars from Dexter. The customer service and honesty is awesome. I will buy my next car with Dexter!
New Ecoboost Mustang w/ Delivery Service
by 10/02/2018on
Outstanding hassle-free experience. I spoke with Jason Worth, did some phone negotiating but nothing that was aggravating, got the price I wanted and the car was delivered to my location (2 hours away). It was worth going that far for the price and superior service. Note: if you use the delivery service it is driven (not trailered) to your location. I didn’t mind and signed all the paperwork and gave the driver a check all from the front porch of my house. Truly happy with the transaction and highly recommend their dealership
Don't trust the value pricing.
by 09/21/2018on
I received a written price quote from Courtesy Ford and when it came time to buy the car they raised the price by thousands of dollars. I would recommend you look elsewhere to buy a Ford, as other dealers were much more straightforward in their pricing.
Awesome Salesman
by 07/23/2018on
Went in to buy a used car and Javada Gresham helped me find the car I wanted. The whole experience working with Javada was pleasant and seamless. I will definitely look for him the next time I am in the car market.
Excellent service at Courtesy Ford in Conyers, Ga
by 11/15/2017on
Car shopping is always a big deal, especially to find the perfect car that you not only love, but that also fits your needs & budget. After having several disappointing encounters at two other dealerships, it was a great experience at Courtesy Ford. I met this professional and polite salesman named Jay Farmer, who was very happy to listen and provide a complete no pressure atmosphere. It was pretty cold out that, but he didn’t rush being there to answer questions or even a test drive. Jay is a true gentleman that wants his customers to be happy. Once we went in to start delivery, there was no games, no last minute surprises, and was completely a quick and painless process that was streamed very smoothly by not only Jay, but the general manager, and the finance manager. They all went above and beyond, ensuring I was well taken care of, even with my trade in. In addition to all of this, Jay also made sure my new car was set up to be driven off the lot, as well as spent uninterrupted time installing apps and completely going over the features on the car so I not only understood the vehicle, but also got the most out of it. Fantastic experience at this dealership!
Courtesy Ford in Conyers
by 08/02/2017on
I came in on a whim. I'm so glad I did. Devron greeted me warmly when I arrived. He introduced me to Mary and she was attentive and accommodating. This was by far the best car buying experience I've ever had. I will be back. I will recommend Courtesy Ford to every single person looking to buy a car. Thank you all so much for your help.
40,000 mile warranty service
by 06/19/2017on
Fast, courteous and friendly---warranty service took only 35 minutes; new service manager even recommended using their new car wash detailer so I took him up on it
Great service
by 06/19/2017on
I did oil change, it was a nice experience starting from the lady at the desk to the mechanic who did the oil change. Also my car was washed after the oil change. I like this idea of washing cars after service.
oil change
by 06/13/2017on
It was excellent service and was finish in the time frame they said
Dissatisfied Customer
by 05/20/2016on
The entire visit was awful! I was deterred from the vehicle I was interested in, and only was shown the vehicle they wanted to put me in. The numbers changed more than 10 times. The down payment started at $300. After returning to sign the approved deal for the 5th day (as I was told), I was told the down payment was going to be $4750 if I wanted the vehicle. This amount only came up after the dealer found out I submitted a complaint to the BBB. The 2 I was interested in were both used. After submitting a letter to management and those involved in the deal, with NO response, I sent it to the BBB. When I went to pick up my trade in, people were rude, and I was even asked why I did that. I spoke to the salesperson again after leaving, and asked what the price would be if I were paying cash, as I had someone that wants to assist me in purchasing a safer vehicle for my children to ride in. He said the price is the same. The price went up and all discounts were taken back after the sales manager was contacted by the BBB. I would not recommend anyone to do business with this place. I will be purchasing a vehicle from a different dealer, or a private individual.
Very happy!
by 04/18/2016on
Jay Miles, the service advisor, was very helpful and knowledgeable with all the work which needed to be performed. Jay explained everything so I could understand.
Great Service
by 03/22/2016on
BERNARD Prude was a excellent professional sales person we would recommend Courtesy Ford to everyone because of him. So glad he advised us to purchase the additional service for oil change etc.
Great service.
by 03/19/2016on
Everyone makes me feel like family. I will always bring my vehicle to ford for service.
Recall turns out to be much more
by 02/18/2016on
My truck was brought in for a recall notice regarding the air bag. Mechanics found some other issues that took longer to repair and instead of a recall at no cost to me I paid a nearly $1000 bill. By the way what is the $60 service fee for?
