Courtesy Ford

1636 Dogwood Dr SE, Conyers, GA 30013
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Courtesy Ford

4.6
Overall Rating
(10)
Recommend: Yes (9) No (1)
sales Rating

Excellent service

by Yvette on 04/13/2020

With the help of Dexter Meadows I rode off in a 2020 Ford Explorer. Quick approval and very professional. He will not disappoint you. Thanks for your service Dexter

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Top notch

by Topnotch on 03/04/2020

Thank you to Pete Kouvas (sales)and John Hampton(finance). These guys made me feel like I was their main priority throughout my purchase. They were transparent throughout the total experience. If you are looking for a Ford or preowned vehicle and you can get there please give these guys a call, you want be disappointed. Good to see it being done right

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome Customer Service

by PGBC on 01/29/2020

Ms. Mary Whidby provided awesome customer service during our recent purchase of a van for our church on 25 January 2020. Mary went out of her way to ensure we were comfortable with our selection, made follow-up calls on a daily basis and was always available to answer any questions or concerns that we had prior to the purchase. Not only that, but she called after the purchase to see if we were satisfied. I would definitely recommend her to friends, relatives and fellow church members.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

You Made My Day

by Jim on 08/11/2019

After an extensive online search for a used SUV, I found a great price on a 2018 Ford Escape at Courtesy Ford. I down loaded the info to schedule a test drive. I was contacted by Mary Whidby who provided the exact match to the Escape and the sale price as advertised. In the past I have been consistently frustrated after performing a search for a vehicle to find that the sales person is either not aware of the offer or tries to direct me to another option. Not so with Mary. She was courteous, professional and went out of her way to meet my schedule. Even when some unanticipated issue came up that might have delayed the process, Mary and the Courtesy staff were quick to find a solution. I can honestly say that my experience with Courtesy Ford was the best I have ever had, and Mary was the most proactive, engaged sales rep I have ever done business with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Experience

by abcde1 on 05/10/2019

I would like to thank Jen at Courtesy Ford for the excellent help she offered with our camper problems!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Jordan Espinal - Better Than Average Service Advisor

by AWilliams on 04/11/2019

Its rare that I take time out to make comments on services I pay for but service advisor Jordan Espinal with Courtesy Ford Quick Lane has been awesome. I felt totally comfortable with leaving my 2001 Ford F-150 Lightening with him for everything I it needed. He took care of all the common service items I requested and then walked my truck through an intensive repair in the full service department. He returned the vehicle to me completely repaired and clean. Please pass on my thanks and genuine gratitude.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Quick and Easy Purchase

by John on 11/24/2018

We were very pleased with Javada, he listened to what we were looking for, how much we were able to afford, and helped to make it happen quickly. Wonderful person, and look forward to doing business again in the future!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Ethel on 10/04/2018

Just bought two cars from Dexter. The customer service and honesty is awesome. I will buy my next car with Dexter!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Ecoboost Mustang w/ Delivery Service

by Brett on 10/02/2018

Outstanding hassle-free experience. I spoke with Jason Worth, did some phone negotiating but nothing that was aggravating, got the price I wanted and the car was delivered to my location (2 hours away). It was worth going that far for the price and superior service. Note: if you use the delivery service it is driven (not trailered) to your location. I didn’t mind and signed all the paperwork and gave the driver a check all from the front porch of my house. Truly happy with the transaction and highly recommend their dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Don't trust the value pricing.

by SV on 09/21/2018

I received a written price quote from Courtesy Ford and when it came time to buy the car they raised the price by thousands of dollars. I would recommend you look elsewhere to buy a Ford, as other dealers were much more straightforward in their pricing.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Awesome Salesman

by Jana on 07/23/2018

Went in to buy a used car and Javada Gresham helped me find the car I wanted. The whole experience working with Javada was pleasant and seamless. I will definitely look for him the next time I am in the car market.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service at Courtesy Ford in Conyers, Ga

by Kat on 11/15/2017

Car shopping is always a big deal, especially to find the perfect car that you not only love, but that also fits your needs & budget. After having several disappointing encounters at two other dealerships, it was a great experience at Courtesy Ford. I met this professional and polite salesman named Jay Farmer, who was very happy to listen and provide a complete no pressure atmosphere. It was pretty cold out that, but he didn’t rush being there to answer questions or even a test drive. Jay is a true gentleman that wants his customers to be happy. Once we went in to start delivery, there was no games, no last minute surprises, and was completely a quick and painless process that was streamed very smoothly by not only Jay, but the general manager, and the finance manager. They all went above and beyond, ensuring I was well taken care of, even with my trade in. In addition to all of this, Jay also made sure my new car was set up to be driven off the lot, as well as spent uninterrupted time installing apps and completely going over the features on the car so I not only understood the vehicle, but also got the most out of it. Fantastic experience at this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Courtesy Ford in Conyers

by Jusrelle on 08/02/2017

I came in on a whim. I'm so glad I did. Devron greeted me warmly when I arrived. He introduced me to Mary and she was attentive and accommodating. This was by far the best car buying experience I've ever had. I will be back. I will recommend Courtesy Ford to every single person looking to buy a car. Thank you all so much for your help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

40,000 mile warranty service

by dean55555 on 06/19/2017

Fast, courteous and friendly---warranty service took only 35 minutes; new service manager even recommended using their new car wash detailer so I took him up on it

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by goodnessatla on 06/19/2017

I did oil change, it was a nice experience starting from the lady at the desk to the mechanic who did the oil change. Also my car was washed after the oil change. I like this idea of washing cars after service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

oil change

by FranLiz on 06/13/2017

It was excellent service and was finish in the time frame they said

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Dissatisfied Customer

by dissatisfied43 on 05/20/2016

The entire visit was awful! I was deterred from the vehicle I was interested in, and only was shown the vehicle they wanted to put me in. The numbers changed more than 10 times. The down payment started at $300. After returning to sign the approved deal for the 5th day (as I was told), I was told the down payment was going to be $4750 if I wanted the vehicle. This amount only came up after the dealer found out I submitted a complaint to the BBB. The 2 I was interested in were both used. After submitting a letter to management and those involved in the deal, with NO response, I sent it to the BBB. When I went to pick up my trade in, people were rude, and I was even asked why I did that. I spoke to the salesperson again after leaving, and asked what the price would be if I were paying cash, as I had someone that wants to assist me in purchasing a safer vehicle for my children to ride in. He said the price is the same. The price went up and all discounts were taken back after the sales manager was contacted by the BBB. I would not recommend anyone to do business with this place. I will be purchasing a vehicle from a different dealer, or a private individual.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Very happy!

by dhinkle42 on 04/18/2016

Jay Miles, the service advisor, was very helpful and knowledgeable with all the work which needed to be performed. Jay explained everything so I could understand.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by HappyMrGee on 03/22/2016

BERNARD Prude was a excellent professional sales person we would recommend Courtesy Ford to everyone because of him. So glad he advised us to purchase the additional service for oil change etc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service.

by Brownsugar8449 on 03/19/2016

Everyone makes me feel like family. I will always bring my vehicle to ford for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall turns out to be much more

by john1127267 on 02/18/2016

My truck was brought in for a recall notice regarding the air bag. Mechanics found some other issues that took longer to repair and instead of a recall at no cost to me I paid a nearly $1000 bill. By the way what is the $60 service fee for?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
173 cars in stock
0 new125 used48 certified pre-owned
