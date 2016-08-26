Skip to main content
Kings Colonial Ford

3565 Community Rd, Brunswick, GA 31520
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Kings Colonial Ford

3 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Experience Ever!!

by Coach_Wife on 08/26/2016

Experienced sales staff. Told RJ what we were looking at and he had it ready out front on display when we arrived. He made the experience quick and easy. Best car buying experience I e ever had. We'll continue to be repeat customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2004 Volvo xc90

by JessicaWash on 07/26/2016

Super helpful and in & out pretty quickly. RJ made sure everything went fast to fit within my time restraint. I appreciate it a lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service, even better prices!

by Cnikhole on 07/22/2016

They knew their inventory well. They were friendly, efficient and very helpful. They walked me step by step on how to operate my brand new vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
42 cars in stock
0 new41 used1 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
