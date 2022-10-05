5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This story began when I had my car in for scheduled service. Since the lease was within a few months of expiring, I wandered over to sales to “kick some tires” and kill some time. The receptionist paged “available salesperson” which is how I met Marilyn McPhail, and the beginning of the best sales experience I’ve enjoyed in over forty years of car buying combat. After sharing a lot of information about market conditions, (“cars…cars, we don’t need no stinkin’ cars”), Marilyn suggested that I look at a CT4, which she thought might be the best fit based on information I had given her. She was right. Now the hard part. Who has a new CT4? “Crickets”. Undeterred, Marilyn came in early the day new cars were scheduled to arrive, spotted one that matched my preferences, called me, and had the car prepped and ready to test drive by the time I got there. Perfect! Not so fast. I have some admittedly peculiar parameters that I adhere to when leasing. Enter Hristo Lachin one of the sales managers, to help get this project back on the rails. And he did, by suggesting several creative options that worked. Sold! I can’t say enough good things about this experience from beginning to conclusion. Everyone involved went out of their way to make this work. From sales to service this is a thoroughly professional organization and one that has earned my trust, and my business the next time I need a new car, or an existing one serviced. Read more