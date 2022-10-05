Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa
Customer Reviews of Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa
Dennis Duda
by 05/10/2022on
This story began when I had my car in for scheduled service. Since the lease was within a few months of expiring, I wandered over to sales to “kick some tires” and kill some time. The receptionist paged “available salesperson” which is how I met Marilyn McPhail, and the beginning of the best sales experience I’ve enjoyed in over forty years of car buying combat. After sharing a lot of information about market conditions, (“cars…cars, we don’t need no stinkin’ cars”), Marilyn suggested that I look at a CT4, which she thought might be the best fit based on information I had given her. She was right. Now the hard part. Who has a new CT4? “Crickets”. Undeterred, Marilyn came in early the day new cars were scheduled to arrive, spotted one that matched my preferences, called me, and had the car prepped and ready to test drive by the time I got there. Perfect! Not so fast. I have some admittedly peculiar parameters that I adhere to when leasing. Enter Hristo Lachin one of the sales managers, to help get this project back on the rails. And he did, by suggesting several creative options that worked. Sold! I can’t say enough good things about this experience from beginning to conclusion. Everyone involved went out of their way to make this work. From sales to service this is a thoroughly professional organization and one that has earned my trust, and my business the next time I need a new car, or an existing one serviced.
5-Star Dealer
by 05/01/2022on
Friendly, courteous, efficient, and well explained service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Purchase Experience!!!
by 04/29/2022on
Promptness, professionalism, and courtesy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Excellent Service!
by 04/26/2022on
The process was quick and easy! Gary, CJ, and Lam all made my experience phenomenal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fixed leak in Air Conditioner
by 04/23/2022on
My air conditioner wasn't working properly. The evap drain hose clogged. I had water leaking out onto the passenger side and was very wet. They blew out all hoses and now everything is working properly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Daddy bought another Caddy
by 04/16/2022on
All around excellent experience, no games!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 04/15/2022on
When I went to get estimate, he ( Candido Acevedo)said 4/5/22 was available to bring car in, I asked if anything opened sooner to let me know, he called a week later n gave me a earlier date, which worked better for me. I appreciated that he remembered my request.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Great Service
by 04/10/2022on
Ronald was extremely professional and took the time to be sure I was briefed on the progress of my vehicle and needed service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The place of market adjustments
by 04/05/2022on
I miss the days of a good car buying experience... I thought going to a place to spend over 100k for a vehicle you would be treated with respect and courtesy. I know this current car market is a Wild Wild West but the essentials of the buying process should be the same. I first contacted the dealership by phone to verify inventory and they confirmed that they had the vehicle we where looking for in stock, but one thing they did not disclose over phone was their 40k market adjustment over. I being educated about the current market and other competitors prices I was willing to pay over 10k for this specific vehicle.. Once at the dealer to have our trade apprised they showed up and gave us a nice buyers agreement with 40k over sticker with no negotiation... it's is what it is... so I had my parents leave wasting their Sunday... that night I got online and found one at Tropical Cadillac and within 30 minutes we purchased what we wanted at the market value of 10k over and without hassles... I recommend you avoid this place and their rude tactics!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Service experiance
by 03/24/2022on
Ronald was a pleasure to work with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Professional service dept.
by 03/19/2022on
Expert service, great service rep. Good communication, great follow up
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Review
by 03/09/2022on
As I’ve mentioned in the other 2 surveys, I was happy with the process at your dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Awesome experience
by 02/22/2022on
Very good service, friendly salesperson, comfortable atmosphere
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 02/13/2022on
I waa able to purchase a nice vehicle at a reasonable price. Michael Brandon dud a phenomenal job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
my new Service Rep
by 02/06/2022on
My new Service Rep, Juan Alves, replacing my previous rep, Carlos, was equally as sharp and efficient as Carlos was...Thank you Juan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ed Morse service
by 02/04/2022on
Do to Covid, I used the free concierge service for maintenance on my Cadi once again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Phenomenal dealership
by 01/30/2022on
JJ was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BODY & RENTAL TIME
by 01/14/2022on
Jennifer IN THE BODY SHOP WAS EXCELLENT AND HONEST WITH HER ANSWERS. THE LADY IN THE CAR LOANER DEPT WAS EXCEPITIONAL AND MADE ALL PAPEER WORK SO EASY AND MADE ME COMFORTABLE AND HAS A GREAT PERSOJNALITY.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Ed Morse Cadillac service
by 01/10/2022on
Easy to schedule and my service advisor was absolutely GREAT . . . repaired everything on the first trip.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service experience
by 01/10/2022on
Tim in service was awesome and accommodating . service staff did not make you wait what so ever. I didn’t plan on it but I needed a driver to pick up my wife from appointment which Tim made it happen . Thanks to all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1st Time Experience
by 01/09/2022on
Good service and communication through the entire process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
