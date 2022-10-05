Skip to main content
Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa

101 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa

4.8
Overall Rating
4.78 out of 5 stars(360)
Recommend: Yes (98) No (5)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dennis Duda

by Dennis on 05/10/2022

This story began when I had my car in for scheduled service. Since the lease was within a few months of expiring, I wandered over to sales to “kick some tires” and kill some time. The receptionist paged “available salesperson” which is how I met Marilyn McPhail, and the beginning of the best sales experience I’ve enjoyed in over forty years of car buying combat. After sharing a lot of information about market conditions, (“cars…cars, we don’t need no stinkin’ cars”), Marilyn suggested that I look at a CT4, which she thought might be the best fit based on information I had given her. She was right. Now the hard part. Who has a new CT4? “Crickets”. Undeterred, Marilyn came in early the day new cars were scheduled to arrive, spotted one that matched my preferences, called me, and had the car prepped and ready to test drive by the time I got there. Perfect! Not so fast. I have some admittedly peculiar parameters that I adhere to when leasing. Enter Hristo Lachin one of the sales managers, to help get this project back on the rails. And he did, by suggesting several creative options that worked. Sold! I can’t say enough good things about this experience from beginning to conclusion. Everyone involved went out of their way to make this work. From sales to service this is a thoroughly professional organization and one that has earned my trust, and my business the next time I need a new car, or an existing one serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
360 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

5-Star Dealer

by WalterB on 05/01/2022

Friendly, courteous, efficient, and well explained service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Purchase Experience!!!

by Thomas on 04/29/2022

Promptness, professionalism, and courtesy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service!

by Frankie on 04/26/2022

The process was quick and easy! Gary, CJ, and Lam all made my experience phenomenal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fixed leak in Air Conditioner

by Richard on 04/23/2022

My air conditioner wasn't working properly. The evap drain hose clogged. I had water leaking out onto the passenger side and was very wet. They blew out all hoses and now everything is working properly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Daddy bought another Caddy

by Alan on 04/16/2022

All around excellent experience, no games!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Margaret on 04/15/2022

When I went to get estimate, he ( Candido Acevedo)said 4/5/22 was available to bring car in, I asked if anything opened sooner to let me know, he called a week later n gave me a earlier date, which worked better for me. I appreciated that he remembered my request.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by De on 04/10/2022

Ronald was extremely professional and took the time to be sure I was briefed on the progress of my vehicle and needed service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

The place of market adjustments

by Alejandro A on 04/05/2022

I miss the days of a good car buying experience... I thought going to a place to spend over 100k for a vehicle you would be treated with respect and courtesy. I know this current car market is a Wild Wild West but the essentials of the buying process should be the same. I first contacted the dealership by phone to verify inventory and they confirmed that they had the vehicle we where looking for in stock, but one thing they did not disclose over phone was their 40k market adjustment over. I being educated about the current market and other competitors prices I was willing to pay over 10k for this specific vehicle.. Once at the dealer to have our trade apprised they showed up and gave us a nice buyers agreement with 40k over sticker with no negotiation... it's is what it is... so I had my parents leave wasting their Sunday... that night I got online and found one at Tropical Cadillac and within 30 minutes we purchased what we wanted at the market value of 10k over and without hassles... I recommend you avoid this place and their rude tactics!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service experiance

by Jean on 03/24/2022

Ronald was a pleasure to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional service dept.

by Robert on 03/19/2022

Expert service, great service rep. Good communication, great follow up

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Wayne on 03/09/2022

As I’ve mentioned in the other 2 surveys, I was happy with the process at your dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience

by Peter on 02/22/2022

Very good service, friendly salesperson, comfortable atmosphere

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by DanO on 02/13/2022

I waa able to purchase a nice vehicle at a reasonable price. Michael Brandon dud a phenomenal job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

my new Service Rep

by Kenneth on 02/06/2022

My new Service Rep, Juan Alves, replacing my previous rep, Carlos, was equally as sharp and efficient as Carlos was...Thank you Juan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ed Morse service

by Stanton on 02/04/2022

Do to Covid, I used the free concierge service for maintenance on my Cadi once again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Phenomenal dealership

by Katrina on 01/30/2022

JJ was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BODY & RENTAL TIME

by John on 01/14/2022

Jennifer IN THE BODY SHOP WAS EXCELLENT AND HONEST WITH HER ANSWERS. THE LADY IN THE CAR LOANER DEPT WAS EXCEPITIONAL AND MADE ALL PAPEER WORK SO EASY AND MADE ME COMFORTABLE AND HAS A GREAT PERSOJNALITY.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ed Morse Cadillac service

by Douglas on 01/10/2022

Easy to schedule and my service advisor was absolutely GREAT . . . repaired everything on the first trip.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service experience

by Tim on 01/10/2022

Tim in service was awesome and accommodating . service staff did not make you wait what so ever. I didn’t plan on it but I needed a driver to pick up my wife from appointment which Tim made it happen . Thanks to all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

1st Time Experience

by Tenesha on 01/09/2022

Good service and communication through the entire process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
153 cars in stock
59 new15 used79 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

ED MORSE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP - ADVANTAGE OF CHOOSING OUR LOCATIONS

• Family Owned and Operated for over 7 decades

• 9 Brands

• 16 Franchises

• 13 Locations

• Over 2,000 new vehicles to choose from

• Over 500 pre-owned vehicles available

• Free Car Washes (1)

• Courtesy Transportation available

• We guarantee The Best Price on all service, including tires (2)

• Free Digital Alignment checks (3)

• Complimentary Refreshments

• and more!

(1)After service appointments. (2) Must bring in competitor's coupon/advertisement. Not to be combined with any other offer. Plus taxes and service fees where applicable. See dealer for details. (3) Not available at all locations.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

