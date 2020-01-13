service Rating

In January, brought my daughter’s car in for service. Issues that we shared 1) needed tune up 2) driver window wasn’t working 3) remote starter installed after-market was wired incorrectly. Asked for it to be looked at to see if could easily remove. Person checking us in was very friendly. On Tuesday, recvd call that car was done. This is when I began to get annoyed with our conversation. Re: wiring was told that yes, it was installed incorrectly & there was “damage” done to other systems as result. Damage could only be determined by removing remote starter, reconnecting everything & doing diagnostics. He then attempted to move on in the conversation. I stopped him, concerned that he mentioned “damage to other systems”. I asked what damage. He said they couldn’t know until diagnostics were done. I asked though, what kind of damage might have been done. He then said, they didn’t know if there was damage, but needed to check the systems to see if damage was in fact done. We went around in circles for a minute, me trying to understand was there damage or not…but didn’t get anywhere. Not sure why he was doing this, but handled poorly. Then he mentioned the issue with window was that track window rode on was stuck. They lubricated it & now works fine. I mentioned that the window had intermittently worked/malfunctioned so, asked how we know that this fix was going to work as opposed to it malfunctioning a few days after we leave dealership (which is what happened few months ago when taking it somewhere else). His answer was that track had been stuck & they lubricated it so now it was working; a repeat of the previous response; a non answer. I told him that I understood that, but it has worked & then not-worked before. He repeated the same non-answer. We went back & forth & he finally said that they did what they could & believe it’s fixed. If it malfunctions, we should bring it back. This answer, I understood. It took a long time to get there. What I had wanted to know was that did he think this fix was a bandaid or a permanent fix (best guess). If clearly a bandaid, we would have just replaced window. When my daughter picked up car, as she was driving off, she noticed check engine light was on. She asked agent if checking this out was not part of tuneup. He said no & wasn’t checked because we did not ask for it to be checked. At that point, she called me. I spoke with him. Asked him why we weren’t notified that light was on. He mentioned that he only just saw it himself. He then though, mentioned that mechanic did notice it when the car was brought in. I asked why then didn’t somebody call us & tell us this was the case & to see what we wanted to do? He mentioned again that it wasn’t on list of things we asked to be checked, so they didn’t check it. I mentioned that I’ve never been to a mechanic that wouldn’t call & say, “hey, your check engine light is on, how do you want to handle”. He said he understood but that he only just saw the light. I said I understand, but that he had said the mechanic saw it from the very start. He said that was right, but mechanic didn’t mention it to him & that it wasn’t one of the things we asked him to check out!!!???? This was an absurd conversation. It’s like going to the doctor for a bad cold, doctor notices that your blood pressure is through the roof but doesn’t mention it because it’s not what you came in for. As side note, on my Tuesday call with same guy, In addition to the above, he mentioned that mechanic noticed slight leaking from head gasket. He didn’t recommend doing anything about it because it would be at high cost (which I appreciated) and it wasn’t significant. The point though is that nobody asked him to check this out. But he did anyway & made us aware of this. But not the check engine light? Because it wasn’t on the list?? To make sure my daughter’s car is safe to drive, I should/would have kept the car there to have diagnostics run on check engine light. I have such little confidence in this service department however, that I chose not to do so & had her take it elsewhere. Also, I have yet to receive invoice. The agent, while I was on the phone, said he was emailing it to me. Never recvd. On another note, was charged $119 or so for checking wiring. I have had 5 or 6 mechanics/service depts check this wiring in past. All have said same thing. Wiring of starter is a mess. NOT ONE of them charged us a diagnostic fee. After writing the above to the sales manager, he responded promptly via email, which I appreciated. He said he was forwarding my note to couple of others & that I’d be hearing from someone. I never heard from anyone. My daughter did receive a couple of very formulaic emails (they also called twice, but she works and is unable to talk during the day), offering a discount on service but never specifically mentioning the problems and concerns voiced. Yes, I do expect good service when I go somewhere. This I think, is a pretty low bar. Read more