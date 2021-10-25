5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

So it was that time of year when dealerships got a lot full of yesterdays news.I figgerd Maybe I could help them unload a low spec version of a not so popular model on me. Originally went to get a Tiguan 4motion but was also considering the Golf Alltrack.After shuffling a few cars to get to the ones I was interested in I test drove both back to back.Tiguan was good enough for me,but the Golf Was the better buy as it had better base features and was a current model.There was no real difference in price,the Tiguan had better towing capacity but the Golf had more interior space.Took some time and had lunch to mull over the choices as the dealer was prepping both for purchase,they were in the back 40 and needed a bath.Decided on the Golf Alltrack and have been delighted ever since.I like to think of it as my discount Quattro.It gets good mpg and has plenty of space for long drives.The ergonomics are great as everything is driver focused.Visibility is good all around,backup camera and display are easy to see.It has guide lighting at night when you turn,pretty cool feature.rear seats fold down completely so you have plenty of carry capacity.I was looking for this type of vehicle and did a lot of research but features and price the Alltrack was the winner for me.If you find yourself in need of a wagon include the Golf Alltrack in the equation and test drive one before you decide.The base model includes more standard features than most for not more or same money than competitors.Plus it is a VW and all wheel drive.St.Augustine VW will treat you right. They have no haggle pricing that is better than most.I drove 90 miles to check them out and see if they were honest with the pricing and overall customer valuation.I can say that my experience was great.I went there on a Saturday morning and they werenât packed with customers but were selling cars.I had specific cars I was interested in and the salesman took interest in my choices and made it happen. No high pressure pitches,no stress just actually a good time.After an hour or so I asked if they could run em through the detail shop to get the dust and pollen off so I could get a better idea ,no problem. I went to lunch came back and chose the Alltrack.Another hour later,on my way home in my new VW.The easiest car buying experience ever.I can say this,If you are in Florida and looking at a VW go to VW of St.Augustine first.They can get you the VW of your choice at a price you canât pass up. Read more