Hill-Kelly Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Hill-Kelly Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Chris Mason
by 10/02/2018on
Came in on 10/1/2018 met Chris Mason to look at a Jeep Wrangler he was right on target with it help me get the best deal he was very helpful and couldn't ask for a better salesman. I would definitely recommend Chris Mason and Hill Kelly Dodge .
Excellent
by 09/09/2018on
Everything about my experience at Hill Kelly Dodge was excellent. Chad Shiver was a pleasure and I would highly recommend him and Hill Kelly. Thank you Keith Thompson
Buying Experience
by 06/05/2018on
Bo Simmons was amazing! He was quick, not pushy, and answered all my questions. He got me and my daughter out the door with a brand new car with the payments exactly where I anticipated they would be! I highly recommend him!
Excellent
by 12/10/2017on
Larry Gary was excellent to work with. He didn’t waste our time, or try to sell us something that we didn’t want. We got exactly what we wanted and fairly quickly too. Highly recommend!
Car sales
by 08/02/2017on
Larry Gary was an excellent sales representative who took the time to explain and answer any question asked to him.
Best Ever!
by 07/21/2017on
Ok, so I went into the dealership with very low expectations, considering I was in a car that I hated and was "upside down" in it financially. Nonetheless, I went in, met with Ruddie, (who may be one of the most personable, down to earth, untypical sales people great ever) gave her my terms, and test drove a few options. She came back from the finance guys with great numbers, considering my circumstances and after a night of contemplating, I was back the next day and bought my Durango and truly couldn't be happier.
Not so pleased this time
by 07/11/2017on
I have bought 2 vehicles from this dealership and both times it was a good experience. I came in on Saturday 1 July 2017 to look at a certain truck and the salesman (initials are E. M. ) I had didn't seem to hear anything I was saying. It finally took getting the sales manager Sean over who was more excited about possibly making a sell and making sure we were getting what we wanted. I was told that I would receive a call on Monday 3 July 2017 about a certain vehicle and I never heard anything. I finally received a email from the salesman yesterday 10 July 2017 and it still took a couple of emails back and forth for him to understand I wasn't interested in the vehicle discussed on 1 July 2017. I would recommend this dealership as long as you have a different sales person and that is the reason for my low rating.
Thank you is not enough!
by 03/30/2016on
Everyone at your dealership is not just courteous and knowledgeable , but they also listen and care about the customer's needs. Your team of professionals goes out of their way to make me feel valued!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep
by 03/30/2016on
I had a wonderful experience!! Chuck Pace was an excellent salesman and he made buying a brand new Jeep easy & enjoyable!! I would definitely recommend buying your new vehicle here!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Car buying at its BEST!!
by 03/24/2016on
I absolutely loved our whole experience. Our Salesman Chris Mason was very attentive and LISTENED to us. We went car shopping that day not really sure of what we wanted and Chris was very knowledgeable and exhibited great patience with us to ensure we left with a vehicle we would be happy with for years to come. I had already had my financing in place before we went but Chris ask me to give their team a try to see if Hill -Kelly could get me a better interest. Reluctantly I agreed because I have had past experiences where my credit score lowered drastically because of the many inquiries. I was promised that this would not happen and I was greatly relieved to find that the promise was kept. When after about 2 to 3 lenders were checked and it was determined that my credit union had truly given me the best interest rate, my credit was not run any further as promised it would not be by Chris. I would highly recommend Chris Mason and Hill-Kelly to anyone. We purchased a Jeep Cherokee that day and I was already the owner of a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Because of Chris Mason both vehicles will utilize the service team at Hill-Kelly as well. Chris has set the bar high on customer service and look forward to see if the Service Team is as good as the Sales Team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thanks Ruddie @ Hill-Kelly!
by 03/24/2016on
Ruddie was GREAT. She met us on Sunday to show a couple different vehicles. Eventually found a perfect match with a 2013 Mustang Convertible. Thanks for a great sales experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealership
by 03/24/2016on
ease of purchase. had called in day before and only took about 45 minutes to purchase vehicle. all paperwork and financing were completed to my arriving at dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Never Ever Again !
by 09/16/2015on
Over the years I have bought 4 new jeeps here. First was fine. Second one I was lied to about there being an extended warranty but the owner made it right by buying an extended warranty. Third one I am still waiting for warranty parts to arrive and I sold it years ago. Fourth and very last time I will deal with them they would not even honor the 36,000 mile warranty. It is a lemon that fell apart while under warranty but they refused to repair it. Some was cosmetic, but most was safety related. NOW I get the pleasure of selling this lemmon back to them at full price as there are now major safety recalls and Chrysler is being forced by the government to fix or buy back at the owners discretion. So I will set foot in Hill Kelly one last time to get a check in my hand before I announce to everyone there that day just what to expect as far as "service" after they sell something to you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome Service
by 07/26/2015on
We bought a 2015 Jeep Cherokee from Hill-Kelly and I have to say that it was the most pleasant car buying experience anyone could have. Sean was our salesman and he has a great personality and applies no pressure for you to buy. He took great patience in helping us find and purchase only what we were looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch
by 05/24/2014on
Saw an ad on TV from Hill Kelly for a Ram Truck 4x4 lease for $189 a month with $3000 down. Went online on their website and they had the same ad on their front page. Called and got a voice mail. Left message that I was interested in this truck. Got a call back from the internet sales manager. She acted like She didn't know what I was talking about. Said I should come there. I explained that I would come, but since it was a 150 mile trip for me, I wanted to know which truck in their online inventory it was so I could make sure I wanted it. She said she would have to check and call me back. She never did. Next day, I called again and spoke with a salesman. Same deal. He would have to call me back. Never heard back from him. Internet sales manager finally calls me back and says they don't have the truck they advertised, but come in and they will order one for me. Again, I ask what are the options on the truck and she doesn't know. Will have to call me back. I say will this be today? She says she will try, but they are busy with customers? What the heck am I? Never heard back from her. You don't even know what truck you run a tv ad for? Why run the ad if you do not want to sell the truck? Why run an ad for a truck you don't even have? Why treat a customer like crap who was ready to purchase a truck from you. Tomorrow, I will check the other dodge dealers in the area and buy a new truck from one of them. Or maybe I need to stop buying rams and try a Chevy or Ford this time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A Dealer that seems to only care about the sale.
by 10/18/2011on
This was my 4th buy from this dealer. In the past It had been good. I totaled my Jeep and had to get a new one. It was my 1st time dealing with a deadline in getting a car. They pused me into something that I really didn't want. when I tried to tell them I was not happy with the jeep(12 hours later) they did nothing to make it right. The loan on the Jeep was not even finished. I tried talking to different people there. I was told I had buyers remose. Which was not the case. I was willing to spend more money to get what I wanted. Now I am stuck with a Jeep that I hate driving. I will never buy another car or Jeep from them. I trusted them, never again....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments