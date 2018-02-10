1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Saw an ad on TV from Hill Kelly for a Ram Truck 4x4 lease for $189 a month with $3000 down. Went online on their website and they had the same ad on their front page. Called and got a voice mail. Left message that I was interested in this truck. Got a call back from the internet sales manager. She acted like She didn't know what I was talking about. Said I should come there. I explained that I would come, but since it was a 150 mile trip for me, I wanted to know which truck in their online inventory it was so I could make sure I wanted it. She said she would have to check and call me back. She never did. Next day, I called again and spoke with a salesman. Same deal. He would have to call me back. Never heard back from him. Internet sales manager finally calls me back and says they don't have the truck they advertised, but come in and they will order one for me. Again, I ask what are the options on the truck and she doesn't know. Will have to call me back. I say will this be today? She says she will try, but they are busy with customers? What the heck am I? Never heard back from her. You don't even know what truck you run a tv ad for? Why run the ad if you do not want to sell the truck? Why run an ad for a truck you don't even have? Why treat a customer like crap who was ready to purchase a truck from you. Tomorrow, I will check the other dodge dealers in the area and buy a new truck from one of them. Or maybe I need to stop buying rams and try a Chevy or Ford this time. Read more