2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to Enterprise because I had purchased from them over a decade ago in another state, and I really wanted to make sure there was not a better deal than I had already found at Off Lease Only (hint: there is NO better deal than Off Lease Only). I spoke with Sam, and told him what I was looking for. He had a Nissan Juke (I had been torn beetween a Nissan Juke and a Kia Soul unless there was a hybrid) available for me to look at, very nice, Enterprise ads on there own 1 year 12k warranty, and also has a 7 day return policy. But thats where it ends. The Juke was the exact same model and year as they had at Off Lease Only (and nearly identical mileage) ...but at Enterprise it was $3,000 more. I told this to Sam , who than tried to explain why HIS SERVICE was worth so much more, why the Enterprise warranty was sooo much better than the FACTORY warranty at OLO...and...he also pulled the "other dealerships will prey on women like you" "nobody will get you the car loan you want but me" (again...tried to get me on a short term loan....and than kept saying "well if this car is over your budget" You do NOT know My BUDGET....This car is $3000 MORE than an IDENTICAL ONE DOWN THE ROAD) Another thing I did not like is I was trying to show my mom something on my phone in his office and he had a little meltdown and said "I am professional and give you my full attention, so turn your phone off and pay attention in my presence" ...Sorry...I am not your child. Your are here to win my business, not the other way around. I just cannot stand the fearmongering that "We are the ONLY dealership for you" "Something must be horribly wrong if another dealership has it for less". Focus on yourself. And MATCH PRICES if you do not want to lose business. I would not come back. Even the people at Enterprise Car Rental were shocked at his behavior/and at the fact they were unwilling to price match. <br><br<br><br><br><br><br><br><br><br> Read more