Enterprise Car Sales Orlando
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Orlando
SCAM ALERT!!!
by 12/04/2019on
Purchased vehicle at higher than fair market value because I was told the vehicle had a warranty. When throttle body needed repair Area Manager Joe Peace [contact info removed] said he would pay for repair, though ignored bill that was sent in. Returned vehicle to trade and was told value was $10,000 less than price paid 2 years prior. Hung up on twice after saying I was disabled on limited income.
One Satisfied Customer
by 08/14/2018on
Everything was excellent very knowledgeable and decorate the car with a bow over the top felt very special With Edmunds doing that going beyond expectation I felt more like I was with a friend not like I was with a salesman
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Not as good as I thought
by 10/29/2017on
Bought a 2016 used rental car. After about 3 weeks car seems to be fine mechanically. But after a little driving and some hard rain I'm noticing scratches that were apparently concealed by a good detail man. Also noticed that the carpet was not installed (or reinstalled?) properly. These aren't major issues, but I probably wouldn't have bought the car had I known they were there. For this reason I can't recommend a purchase at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Weight off my shoulders!!!
by 10/11/2016on
After being in a car accident the only thing I could think of was where and when am I going to get another car? Well, enterprise was the place and when was right away. My sales person was Mike and he made the experience so simple and easy. He asked me everything I was looking for from price to safety, and in a couple minutes he found a car for me. The process was simple and the paperwork was not overbearing. Thank you Mike for making this sale a great experience and a great choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Top Service at Enterprise, Orlando
by 09/27/2016on
We received excellent service from a friendly and dedicated sales representative. At no time did we feel under any pressure or obligation to buy, we just got expert information regarding the car we were interested in. The car was given a thorough check before being released and the deal included a 1 year warranty on all transmission parts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought used car
by 11/18/2015on
I knew my old truck was on it's last leg and I saw this car online I really wanted so I called Enterprise and a sweet lady named Tanya worked late that evening to get me approved for the car. Everything went smooth and quickly. I had my car in less than 48 hours of approval!!! This was the best family car buying experience ever!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 11/17/2015on
Nicole was outstanding in her attention to my situation. My car had been totaled and she went out of her way to make the process of buying a new car as painless as possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unwilling to Negotiage. Prices WAY TOO HIGH..fearmongering/anti woman
by 01/22/2015on
I went to Enterprise because I had purchased from them over a decade ago in another state, and I really wanted to make sure there was not a better deal than I had already found at Off Lease Only (hint: there is NO better deal than Off Lease Only). I spoke with Sam, and told him what I was looking for. He had a Nissan Juke (I had been torn beetween a Nissan Juke and a Kia Soul unless there was a hybrid) available for me to look at, very nice, Enterprise ads on there own 1 year 12k warranty, and also has a 7 day return policy. But thats where it ends. The Juke was the exact same model and year as they had at Off Lease Only (and nearly identical mileage) ...but at Enterprise it was $3,000 more. I told this to Sam , who than tried to explain why HIS SERVICE was worth so much more, why the Enterprise warranty was sooo much better than the FACTORY warranty at OLO...and...he also pulled the "other dealerships will prey on women like you" "nobody will get you the car loan you want but me" (again...tried to get me on a short term loan....and than kept saying "well if this car is over your budget" You do NOT know My BUDGET....This car is $3000 MORE than an IDENTICAL ONE DOWN THE ROAD) Another thing I did not like is I was trying to show my mom something on my phone in his office and he had a little meltdown and said "I am professional and give you my full attention, so turn your phone off and pay attention in my presence" ...Sorry...I am not your child. Your are here to win my business, not the other way around. I just cannot stand the fearmongering that "We are the ONLY dealership for you" "Something must be horribly wrong if another dealership has it for less". Focus on yourself. And MATCH PRICES if you do not want to lose business. I would not come back. Even the people at Enterprise Car Rental were shocked at his behavior/and at the fact they were unwilling to price match. <br><br<br><br><br><br><br><br><br><br>
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Awesome Deal!!!!
by 01/31/2014on
I went looking for a 2013 Hyundai Genesis at a new car dealer and they wanted 34k for the car with 10miles. they also wanted me to trade in both my cars to be where I wanted to be with this car. The dealership said they had only one and it was white. They also told me that they could not get a used Genesis anywhere in the central florida area, because the stock was so low. I bought the same car from enterprise car sales with only 15k miles and $9000 cheaper. I had 5 cars to choose from and all were different colors. The customer service was steller!!!! My sales man name was Eric , and he worked hard to get me exactly what I needed and wanted. I will buy my next car for Enterprise Car Sales!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments