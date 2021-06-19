  1. Home
Volkswagen of New Port Richey

4719 US Hwy 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Today 8:30 AM - 8:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of New Port Richey

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Rock star experience

by Greg Starkey on 06/19/2021

Teresa Shaw was a pro and drove the process. Easy to work with NO BS. Thanks you all

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Reviews
Sort by:
155 cars in stock
90 new40 used25 certified pre-owned
Volkswagen Taos
Volkswagen Taos
17 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
