Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs

14610 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34110
(888) 338-9538
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs

5.0
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Amazing Service

by C300 on 09/16/2019

Amazing Staff. Anthony Demosthenis is a true gem in the automotive industry. He is very personable and highly knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
20 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Phenomenal Experience

by YeseniaR on 02/07/2020

Tommy and Armando were phenomenal to work with. I was greeted immediately upon arrival and had consistent communication with both of them throughout the entire sale process. I couldn't have asked for a better experience. Great job with those two Mercedes!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Post a Comment|Update Review
sales Rating

Great

by Schmuffiluffi on 06/18/2019

As german part timers from Fort Myers we stoped by to exchange our 12 year old ML against a younger preowned GLE. We met Frank and the manager and within 1 hour the deal was perfect. An amazing experience. Now days later we are enjoying the free car wash service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent and Professional Sales Person

by Excellent on 06/11/2019

I was fortunate to have Mr. Steven DiMuzio as my salesperson. Steve was very helpful, professional and made the transaction easy and fun! Thank you Steve!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Exceptional Customer Service

by Jaclyn on 04/30/2019

Jon at Mercedes Benz provided exceptional customer service and went above and beyond exceeding my expectation. Thank you Jon!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Salesman

by Robert on 04/20/2019

Robert has been extremely helpful and great to do business with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Done

by Done on 03/25/2019

Found perfect match for what we wanted. No pressure, no haggling on price. First rate

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Used car purchase

by Janice on 10/05/2018

Fast and easy transaction. Good Deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

great place

by Brothers3 on 06/07/2018

very professional great place to buy a car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Josh Dunkelberger Sales Consultant

by joannyooder on 05/12/2018

Josh is a true sales professional. He has great communication skills. He's informative and he is genuine and a sincere an a honest individual. He has always put the customer first. Josh has exceeded all of our expectations thought the sales process.The sales experience was exceptional. I would recommend Mercedes-Benz of Bonita to anyone in our community.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase of 2017 Mercedes

by mikecar8 on 03/01/2018

I was interested in a certified used car. Mr. DeLuca spent a lot of time with me and we demo drove 2 candidates. They made me an offer including my trade-in. I countered with what I felt was a fair price and they accepted it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Allyson M

by AllysonM1 on 02/20/2018

It was a wonderful experience! My salesman, Jim Renda, was very kind fun and informative. He has gone above and beyond to make me a customer for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best car purchase experience in my life

by GSDave1320 on 02/19/2018

I have purchased a lot of cars in my life, and have had some good experiences and some I wish I could forget. By far, my purchase from Mercedes for Bonita Springs was the best. My salesman Jeff was knowledgeable, respectful, and seemed genuinely driven to provide me with a great product and great service. I drove 2.5 hours each way to the dealership and it was worth it. I bought a pre-owned car that was not a Mercedes(Audi S5 Vert), but Jeff knew the features and equipment as well as any of his own products. Truly a professional. When I am in the market for a new car, and that might be soon as my wife was eyeing a nice little new Mercedes roadster, I will definitely make the drive to see Jeff at Mercedes of Bonita Springs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New car purchase

by bunkyman on 01/07/2018

The most professional car delivery we have ever experienced. Sales staff very courteous and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Mercedes-Benz Bonita Springs FL & Ken Lucas

by 325ParkAvenue on 09/03/2017

I had a first class purchase experience with Ken Lucas & M-B Bonita Springs. Flying in from out of state, Ken Lucas met me at the airport with the Benz. His representation of the vehicle over the & with photos was accurate. The service manager gave me an informative briefing on the details of the vehicle. The dealership building extraordinaire and staff was very polite. I would highly recommend Ken Lucas & M-B Bonita Springs to anyone. Sincerely, Dwayne Flickinger

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent experience

by Henryj1978 on 06/18/2017

From the moment we walked in we were treated great. Frank was a pleasure to work with and made the car buying experience a pleasant one. Will definitely go back for my next Mercedes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2017 E400 Mercedes

by dollarbill4 on 05/02/2017

My salesman was Bernard Lagroue. He did an excellent job. Very professional and courteous. I would come back for future business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding Experience!!!!

by CoachPM on 03/26/2017

Dealing with Bonita Springs Mercedes-Benz was a very enjoyable one for sure! The 2 salesman (K.C.) Ken Craiglio & Ken Lucas was truly unique surpassing all my previous automobile experiences! They both were very knowledgeable and very accommodating beyond belief! As a matter of fact K.C. came all the way down to our home in The Lely Resort to set my garage codes after a long day at work Today, who does that???

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional Sales Experience

by SteveSff on 03/11/2017

Exceptional sales personnel - helpful and professional, friendly and objective. Felt that I could trust Lenny King, and discuss all aspects of the transaction with candor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

GLE350 Purchase

by 1964NLB on 12/17/2016

We recently purchased our 2017 GLE 350 at Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs. We were drawn to the dealership because of our past experience dealing with sales representative, Nick Verdile. Nick has been our "Mercedes Man" since 2011 because he works to understand our preferences, then finds the best vehicle for us. He found a vehicle in N.C.which met our criteria, had it shipped to FL, and provided very competitive pricing. Nick's follow-up is always first rate. We look forward to working with him when we are ready to trade in our S Class.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
