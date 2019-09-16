Amazing Service
09/16/2019
Amazing Staff. Anthony Demosthenis is a true gem in the automotive industry. He is very personable and highly knowledgeable.
Phenomenal Experience
02/07/2020
Tommy and Armando were phenomenal to work with. I was greeted immediately upon arrival and had consistent communication with both of them throughout the entire sale process. I couldn't have asked for a better experience. Great job with those two Mercedes!
Great
06/18/2019
As german part timers from Fort Myers we stoped by to exchange our 12 year old ML against a younger preowned GLE. We met Frank and the manager and within 1 hour the deal was perfect. An amazing experience. Now days later we are enjoying the free car wash service.
Excellent and Professional Sales Person
06/11/2019
I was fortunate to have Mr. Steven DiMuzio as my salesperson. Steve was very helpful, professional and made the transaction easy and fun! Thank you Steve!
Exceptional Customer Service
04/30/2019
Jon at Mercedes Benz provided exceptional customer service and went above and beyond exceeding my expectation. Thank you Jon!
Salesman
04/20/2019
Robert has been extremely helpful and great to do business with.
Done
03/25/2019
Found perfect match for what we wanted. No pressure, no haggling on price. First rate
Used car purchase
10/05/2018
Fast and easy transaction. Good Deal
great place
06/07/2018
very professional great place to buy a car
Josh Dunkelberger Sales Consultant
05/12/2018
Josh is a true sales professional. He has great communication skills. He's informative and he is genuine and a sincere an a honest individual. He has always put the customer first. Josh has exceeded all of our expectations thought the sales process.The sales experience was exceptional. I would recommend Mercedes-Benz of Bonita to anyone in our community.
Purchase of 2017 Mercedes
03/01/2018
I was interested in a certified used car. Mr. DeLuca spent a lot of time with me and we demo drove 2 candidates. They made me an offer including my trade-in. I countered with what I felt was a fair price and they accepted it.
Allyson M
02/20/2018
It was a wonderful experience! My salesman, Jim Renda, was very kind fun and informative. He has gone above and beyond to make me a customer for life.
Best car purchase experience in my life
02/19/2018
I have purchased a lot of cars in my life, and have had some good experiences and some I wish I could forget. By far, my purchase from Mercedes for Bonita Springs was the best. My salesman Jeff was knowledgeable, respectful, and seemed genuinely driven to provide me with a great product and great service. I drove 2.5 hours each way to the dealership and it was worth it. I bought a pre-owned car that was not a Mercedes(Audi S5 Vert), but Jeff knew the features and equipment as well as any of his own products. Truly a professional. When I am in the market for a new car, and that might be soon as my wife was eyeing a nice little new Mercedes roadster, I will definitely make the drive to see Jeff at Mercedes of Bonita Springs.
New car purchase
01/07/2018
The most professional car delivery we have ever experienced. Sales staff very courteous and professional.
Mercedes-Benz Bonita Springs FL & Ken Lucas
09/03/2017
I had a first class purchase experience with Ken Lucas & M-B Bonita Springs. Flying in from out of state, Ken Lucas met me at the airport with the Benz. His representation of the vehicle over the & with photos was accurate. The service manager gave me an informative briefing on the details of the vehicle. The dealership building extraordinaire and staff was very polite. I would highly recommend Ken Lucas & M-B Bonita Springs to anyone. Sincerely, Dwayne Flickinger
Excellent experience
06/18/2017
From the moment we walked in we were treated great. Frank was a pleasure to work with and made the car buying experience a pleasant one. Will definitely go back for my next Mercedes.
2017 E400 Mercedes
05/02/2017
My salesman was Bernard Lagroue. He did an excellent job. Very professional and courteous. I would come back for future business.
Outstanding Experience!!!!
03/26/2017
Dealing with Bonita Springs Mercedes-Benz was a very enjoyable one for sure! The 2 salesman (K.C.) Ken Craiglio & Ken Lucas was truly unique surpassing all my previous automobile experiences! They both were very knowledgeable and very accommodating beyond belief! As a matter of fact K.C. came all the way down to our home in The Lely Resort to set my garage codes after a long day at work Today, who does that???
Exceptional Sales Experience
03/11/2017
Exceptional sales personnel - helpful and professional, friendly and objective. Felt that I could trust Lenny King, and discuss all aspects of the transaction with candor.
GLE350 Purchase
12/17/2016
We recently purchased our 2017 GLE 350 at Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs. We were drawn to the dealership because of our past experience dealing with sales representative, Nick Verdile. Nick has been our "Mercedes Man" since 2011 because he works to understand our preferences, then finds the best vehicle for us. He found a vehicle in N.C.which met our criteria, had it shipped to FL, and provided very competitive pricing. Nick's follow-up is always first rate. We look forward to working with him when we are ready to trade in our S Class.
