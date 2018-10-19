Jeff Doug Elio was my sales person and he is done a lot for me today to get me into a Dodge Ram 1500 . He flew across the floors while I was sitting there watching him no time was wasted I will recommend anyone who would like to have a truck and cars from this dealership alone
Jeff Doug Elio was my sales person and he is done a lot for me today to get me into a Dodge Ram 1500 . He flew across the floors while I was sitting there watching him no time was wasted I will recommend anyone who would like to have a truck and cars from this dealership alone
There technicians do not know what they are doing. The little girl they have working doesnt even know how to do a proper tire rotation. When I got my van back it was leaking oil from a cracked gasket after being spun on too tight. They are a joke and by far worst service Ive ever recieved.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments