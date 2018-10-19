Sandy Sansing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

6348 Hwy 90, Milton, FL 32570
(866) 708-3404
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sandy Sansing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

I give them a 20 star

by Michael on 10/19/2018

Jeff Doug Elio was my sales person and he is done a lot for me today to get me into a Dodge Ram 1500 . He flew across the floors while I was sitting there watching him no time was wasted I will recommend anyone who would like to have a truck and cars from this dealership alone

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

3 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Tammy in service department

by Becky on 09/25/2019

Tammy Tagudar is a great service person. She asked all the right questions and was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Aweful

by Lisa on 09/06/2018

There technicians do not know what they are doing. The little girl they have working doesnt even know how to do a proper tire rotation. When I got my van back it was leaking oil from a cracked gasket after being spun on too tight. They are a joke and by far worst service Ive ever recieved.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
207 cars in stock
155 new51 used1 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
44 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
23 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500 Classic
Ram 1500 Classic
17 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
