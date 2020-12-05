Lexus of West Kendall

Lexus of West Kendall

Lexus of West Kendall is Miami's premier Lexus destination.
13750 SW 136th St, Miami, FL 33186
(844) 653-4633
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lexus of West Kendall

3.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
sales Rating

Wonderful Experience!!!

by Yanelis Alonso on 05/12/2020

Buying a car is always soooo stressful but my experience with Eduardo Alvarez was awesome. He was very helpful and resourceful, he guided me through the whole process and attended all my concerns. Outstanding people skills!!! The better reference is this is the 2nd car that I bought with him as well my family and it won't be the last!! Rate 10 out of 5!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

TERRIBLE SERVICE

by hnh1 on 08/28/2019

Alex Alvarez, the service manager was nothing but terrible! We spoke about a concern I had at the dealership and he expressed nothing but a rude manner and ignorance. I spoke with Lexus customer service because I was unable to get someone from this dealership to speak to me about my horrendous experience I had at this dealership. I heard back from the customer service rep after 3 weeks of the dealership neglecting to reach out to me and I was made aware that the general manager James Mangano told them they will not be reaching out to me as they did not see a reason to hear my concerns and that they considered my "matter" to be closed once I left the dealership that day. If you want endless disappointment and slow terrible service then this place is for you! I will never step foot into this dealership again as they are by far the worst Lexus dealership I have ever been too. I rather drive over an hour to get my car serviced before I ever go to them again. It is sad that I have owned two Lexus car, being my most recent is a 2019 and this is the "luxury" satisfaction I receive. Seems to me like Lexus in general provides false advertisement as not even the corporate office can handle this matter since all dealerships are privately owned. Extremely upset and disappointed with this dealership and the company as a whole. TERRIBLE SERVICE! NEVER GO TO THIS DEALERSHIP UNLESS YOU WANT TO WAIT HOURS.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

"The Best"

by Coreen55 on 06/24/2017

I can't stop talking about the excellent customer service that I received from Lexus of West Kendall. Purchasing a car can be a very long and stressful experience, well this was different. Ted Atkinson my salesperson was exceptional, my car was waiting for me at the door, all I did was sign and go, a very "seamless transaction ". I t was definitely worth the 2 hrs drive! Simply the BEST!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Avoid this dealer if you can.

by maxmiami on 02/15/2010

- Purchased a used Lexus ES350 in January 2010. - Dealer delivered car without floor mats. When I asked about floor mats, salesman took used floor mats from another vehicle. More importantly, the floor mats were placed in vehicle WITHOUT THE PLASTIC CLIPS TO HOLD THEM IN PLACE. Note, this is the same model Lexus that only 3 months before had an infamous fatal accident in Califormia due to floor mats stuck under the accelerator. - After the above accident, Lexus recalled this model to make certain adjustments to the gas pedal and flooring to prevent the stuck accelerator issue. My used vehicle sat on the dealer lot for over a month, and was sold to me without the recall modification. Now on my own time, i have to take vehicle to the dealer to get this adjustment done. NOT ACCEPTABLE! This is the equivalent of selling a defective vehicle. - Dealer management is clearly not on the ball. Unless you live really close by, it may be worth the inconvenience to go to a different dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

Our journey started 50 years ago.

We were ALL IN, built on a simple foundation to deliver on every customer expectation, one customer at a time.

Today we are South Florida’s leading auto dealership group boasting sales accolades for just about as long as we can remember. But we do not dwell on our past. Sales volume does not define us. We appreciate every minute and are thankful for every opportunity, driving forward with a relentless commitment to deliver on that promise to our customers.

We set ourselves to a higher standard.

There is something special about our cars, and the people who drive them. And we’d like to think there is something special about our dealerships and the positive impact we make on our community. You have many choices when buying or servicing a vehicle. One thing is certain: we will do everything we can to meet your expectations.

Thank you for choosing us. Our doors and our arms are wide open to you.

what sets us apart
JD Power Dealer of Excellence: The only Lexus dealership in the state of Florida to be awarded the JD Power Dealer of Excellence. We are dedicated to deliver on every customer's expectation, one customer
