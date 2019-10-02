Sheehan Buick GMC

Fantastic dealership!

by The Big Dog on 02/10/2019

My salesman Yad Aflalo was the greatest! He is very knowledgeable and a pleasure to do business with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Owner

by petercol on 09/27/2018

Sheehan performs at a very high level, not only at the point of sale but at all times service and or warranty work is needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Avoid at all Cost! Terrible Service Center

by dshepnexdeion on 05/15/2016

Worst Service Center I have ever been too!!!!!!!!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! AVOID!! Took My Saab in for A Recall, was told would be done same day. I drove from almost 2 hours away to find out they would need car a few days once i got there.. They did not offer Loaner and I had to rent car. After a few days was told I had some issues with car which I did.. Was told they could fix for $1200, I decided to just go and do it as Saab techs are hard to find.. Got Home and car was not fixed at all.. Took To Real Saab Expert in Coral Gables (Miami Area). Was told I got completely Ripped off and the dealer didn't do anything. Had to pay $1400 but car was completely fixed. So I Do Not recommend anyone getting Scammer by the Sheehan Service Department

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best Buying Experience Ever

by Kileygenes on 07/25/2015

On Saturday morning July 19, 2015 Robbie contacted me based upon my price inquiry at Truecare.com. I informed him that the night before I had viewed the GMC Terrain that I was interested in purchasing at Edmorse Sawgrass GMC and had a wonderful experience so in order for me to even consider coming to your dealership he was going to have to provide me with an outstanding price upfront. Robbie called me back within 30 minutes with a price that I thought went beyond what I had asked him to do, but I thought it would only be fair to give the salesman at Ed Morse to meet or beat the price given to me by Robbie, they were not able to come close to the price. I came into the dealership where Robbie continued to take exceptional care of me and my wife on Sunday July 19, and at first the financial offer almost prevented me from buying the vehicle. Then I think his name was Mark was able to get me an outstanding interest rate and save me a tremendous amount of money on the top of the line extended warranty out to 7 years or I believe 86,000 miles. This was by far the absolute best car buying experience I have ever had in my life!!! I am without a doubt in my mind going to recommend Sheehan and Robbie to anyone I may come in contact with that is considering getting a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

worst experience with a dealership ever

by carbuyer2904 on 05/20/2014

Had the worst experience ever - the sales manager was rude to my wife, said in a phone call to her that he wouldn't sell us a car because he didn't think he could ever make us happy!! Never apologized to us, called the owner of the dealership and GMC complaint to tell of our horror story. Will tell all people we know to avoid this dealership at all costs!! This after we received great service on our other vehicle from them. Shame on them!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sheehan Buick GMC makes the experience a pleasure

by atmadd58 on 06/07/2013

I visited Sheehan Buick GMC to lease a Buick vehicle. After test driving the vehicle and looking at the leasing options, another vehicle caught my attention, a GMC SUV. The sales personnel and the sales manager were very understanding of my needs and patient. They worked with me through the whole process in a professional and courteous manner: from finding the perfect SUV model, trim, color, and options. I felt that my sales consultant, Greg, went above and beyond to make sure that I was satisfied with my car and the lease terms. Overall, this was one of the best experiences I have had at a car dealership and I'm happy to relay the good experience I had at Sheehan Buick GMC to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by lhpfish on 04/04/2013

I started working with Troy I. in November of 2012. He was more than responsive to all of my emails and inquiries and extremely easy to deal with. We solidified the deal over the phone, and he had all paper work ready to go when I arrived at the dealership 20 minutes later. It was a great buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

We LOVE our new GMC Acadia

by DawnRead on 02/01/2013

We had a great experience, friendly salesman and got the car we wanted at a great price and were driving away in record time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service teamat Sheehan GMC!

by edm4427 on 01/29/2013

Fantastic professional team that will satisfy your vehicle's service needs. A million thanks Matt! (My service adviser at Sheehan GMC ).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great dealer with a professional sales team!

by EDM4427 on 01/29/2013

Go to this dealer as I have for years if you want great deals, fantastic attention, and proven sales professionals.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
