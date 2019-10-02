sales Rating

On Saturday morning July 19, 2015 Robbie contacted me based upon my price inquiry at Truecare.com. I informed him that the night before I had viewed the GMC Terrain that I was interested in purchasing at Edmorse Sawgrass GMC and had a wonderful experience so in order for me to even consider coming to your dealership he was going to have to provide me with an outstanding price upfront. Robbie called me back within 30 minutes with a price that I thought went beyond what I had asked him to do, but I thought it would only be fair to give the salesman at Ed Morse to meet or beat the price given to me by Robbie, they were not able to come close to the price. I came into the dealership where Robbie continued to take exceptional care of me and my wife on Sunday July 19, and at first the financial offer almost prevented me from buying the vehicle. Then I think his name was Mark was able to get me an outstanding interest rate and save me a tremendous amount of money on the top of the line extended warranty out to 7 years or I believe 86,000 miles. This was by far the absolute best car buying experience I have ever had in my life!!! I am without a doubt in my mind going to recommend Sheehan and Robbie to anyone I may come in contact with that is considering getting a new or used vehicle. Read more