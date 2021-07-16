Customer Reviews of AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes
Fast and great service!
by 07/16/2021on
Jay from Miami Lakes AutoNation was great. He treated us with kindness, efficiency and answered all our questions. Drove out in my new car feeling amazing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service experience, thank you Joselyn!
by 03/31/2022on
Great service and experience and very professional. Always courteous. All Service Advisors have been wonderful. Take my car there for maintenance; woukd not trust any other with my car. Joselyn has been my recent Service Advisor, and she has been wonderful! Truly appreciate her. They care about their clients. I purchased my car there too. Honda is super reliable and fun to drive. Easy experience overall. Highly recommend both sales and service. Service Department no longer open on Sundays, but open Saturdays. Sales is open 7 days a week. A huge thanks to my Service Advisor, Joselyn, to Managers, Steven and Alex, and the entire Autonation Team. You are the BEST!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
the most horrible experience!!!
by 09/14/2021on
My appointment was a 2:30 I left at 5:45 for my first oil change service!! the service place was EMPTY only 3 customers waiting for their cars!!! Ridiculous!! It was on my way to the bathroom that I asked another service advisor the status of my car and guess what t!!!! My car was ready 30 minutes after my appointment and nobody knew!!!!! and on top of that when finally my car was brought it was dirty!! and I asked .. Don't you wash the cars after service? and he responded yes!!! then why mine is dirty? oh well, it's going to take more time I responded after 3 hours and 40 minutes for an oil change I guess i can wait for 10 more minutes . I finally left the dealer at 5:49 I would never go back for a service there agian!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
[non-permissible content removed]!
by 08/27/2021on
It has been the worst experience. The salesman ignored that I repeatedly told him I didn't want to pay a downpayment on my 17,000 loan. He included a 1,000 down payment and told me it would take hours to redo the contract so to force me to accept it as I had been waiting 2 hours already. Then the financial specialist included gap insurance and services I told him I didn't want. I'm waiting for an 800 refund on those that is supposed to take 2 or 3 months. And the 1,000.00 downpayment was not applied to the loan. They were very shady.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent experience
by 07/09/2021on
I went to the dealer to lease a new car. I was assisted by Luis Wilson He did a great job! He recommended me several cars to choose from, according to my needs. He answered all my questions with professionalism and dedication. It was really difficult to choose between so many beautiful cars. Thank you very much Luis for your patience. I hope that when I lease again you will be there to help me again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Charlie in service Dept.
by 06/17/2021on
Charlie in service Dept is awesome and mot just this tome he was great the last time my wife came in for service. Give that man a GMC Harley truck as his gold watch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car Maintenance
by 06/08/2021on
Austil is one of the best. Besides the basics formality of his jobs, he took the time to explain the services that were due next. You could tell that that he wasn't make sure only that his job get done but also that the customer, myself, feel at ease and comfortable about the car maintenance. Thank you Austil
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 06/07/2021on
Timely service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Inevitable Review Rob
by 05/21/2021on
This dealership was one of a kind .. Great help and awesome customer service.. The sales rep was incredible and really knew his stuff... His name Ariel ..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Routine maintenance
by 05/03/2021on
My experience at Autonation Honda Miami Lakes was quite pleasant. My car was promised for 1P.M. and they finished 45 minutes earlier than stated. That's some serious service considering the vast amount of clients that arrived on a very busy Saturday. Mr. Austin took over my service needs soon after the preliminary fellows asked what brought me in that day and topped off my liquids. The visit was positively informative in regards to various services my car needed, which I will take care of this week. Overall I'm very satisfied with my service at Autonation Honda in Miami Lakes. A hearty thanks and handshakes go out to Mr. Austin and Mr. Mohammed that pointed out the additional services my car is in need of. The professionalism and kindness is profoundly appreciated. Sincerely, Daniel M.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service and recall
by 04/30/2021on
Nice and easy service. Also 4 recall. The work was 8 hours but the car is in good condition now
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Salesman
by 04/12/2021on
Very helpful, polite
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excelente
by 04/05/2021on
Excelente recibimiento al llegar, colocándole protección al volante, asiento y pie. Del resto la atención magnífica. Muchas gracias!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Rosy
by 03/31/2021on
It was amazing! From the fast attention I received as soon as I arrived to the servicing attention to keeping me informed throughout the day
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Venta
by 03/31/2021on
Andro, vendedor estrella, profesional, honesto, atento, lo recomiendo para todo el que compre un auto honda en auto national miami lake. Gracias
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Customer service
by 03/10/2021on
I was provided with an excellent customer service from my advisor, Mr. Austil he is a very knowledgeable professional. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 03/07/2021on
Azhar provided excellent service. Highly professional and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 03/04/2021on
Alex Chanceade sure the service was quick. I didn’t wait that long considering my vehicle had a recall and needed an oil change. Great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
HR-V
by 03/02/2021on
Thank you for the services you provide last Saturday We are appreciative of everything you are doing to assist us. I really appreciate the assistance of Mr Austin and Mr Frank Carcamo
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happyyy
by 03/01/2021on
Charlie made sure that my car was taken care off. He was very attentive and he’s good at his job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience on Honda Accord
by 02/22/2021on
Miguel Catalano was my salesperson and he was awesome. by far, the best experience purchasing a vehicle i’ve ever had
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments