I visited Autonation Honda to service my 2018 Honda CRV to get the AC that was making noise. The technicians were good who took a look and diagnosed that the AC compressor has failed. The dealership discussed with Honda and got the AC compressor replaced quickly at no cost to me
I had a great experience with Aaron the sales rep but a horrible experience with Carlos in the finance department. He lied to me multiple times regarding a “good deal” which actually added an extra 6,000$ to my total price. I had to go home and confirm with the bank the information I was presented from Carlos which turned out to be a lie!
I had the pleasure to have been serviced by multiple service advisors and manager: Albert Cruz, Sam Lamas, Jay Savery, and Neil Cambell. They have gone out of the way to resolve my issues and were able to provide the best professional service. Once they figure out the problem with the car, they kept me up to date and provided the correct suggestions to resolve the issue with the car. You see the car was hit by Lightning and was not known until Honda Specialists got involved and after multiple part replacements, finally the car was completely fixed. That is why I owned my first Honda accord since 1986 (20 years), then Honda Odyssey 2003 (10 Years), then Honda CRV in 2013 (6 Years), and now Honda CRV 2019 (## Years). I have always suggested to my Family and friends to buy Honda since they are reliable cars. Thanks Honda
From the day I went to test drive the Honda CR-V until the day I leased it, the experience was great with Guillermo Lemos and everybody else at AutoNation Honda. Also, the car is absolutely amazing and an excellent value. Fully equipped with all the safety features for a good price. Every time I have the opportunity to lease a car, no matter the brand, I try to do it with AutoNation.
I came here about 7 times over 4 years.
Depending on the employee you get, they will try to sell you unnecessary services. Once I was told that I needed a new cabin filter. I got home, pulled it out and saw all it had were chunks of foam that I brushed off.
Also they can be inaccurate with the time (once I waited 2 hours after being quoted 1 hour).
Finally they used to offer discounts for good reviews on websites such as these. That hasn't happened in over a year now.
But everyone is friendly and the waiting area is clean and comfortable. And when you get a good attendant, it can be really easy and nice. (Still, I recommend you go to Autonation Hollywood instead.)
Marlon, Mendez and Cedeno made a very bright day to my not so happy day. They worked with me on a fast and professional way. I've never been to this dealer before, but from now on (after being a customer for Rick Case Honda in Weston for 13 years) I will be a loyal customer to Auto Nation Miami Lakes. These words are not enough to express how I feel right now. Thank you, thank you , thank you.
