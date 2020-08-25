We make buying and selling your vehicle easy. The price you see is the price you pay. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle we sell is one, no-haggle price and comes with a 5-day return policy*. Plus, we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy one from us. Now that’s easy.

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.