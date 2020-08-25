AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes

Customer Reviews of AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes

4.9
Overall Rating
(30)
Recommend: Yes (28) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great experience

by Helierb on 08/25/2020

Fast and efficient. Andro was excelent!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
127 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great experience

by Helierb on 08/25/2020

Fast and efficient. Andro was excelent!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Luis Campos on 08/20/2020

The experience with Luis Fernando Duarte was great and thorough! Leased a Honda Civic at a great price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Express service

by Melissa on 06/09/2020

Oil change and tire rotation was completed in time promised. Great customer service from Francisco.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

AC Compressor failure

by Arun_GR on 06/03/2020

I visited Autonation Honda to service my 2018 Honda CRV to get the AC that was making noise. The technicians were good who took a look and diagnosed that the AC compressor has failed. The dealership discussed with Honda and got the AC compressor replaced quickly at no cost to me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Very kind and knowledgeable

by Thank you on 05/14/2020

fast quick and easy explain what my car needed suggested on coupons for me to save . Thank you very much Austil Jadusingh

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sale— Finance department

by Deanna on 05/04/2020

I had a great experience with Aaron the sales rep but a horrible experience with Carlos in the finance department. He lied to me multiple times regarding a “good deal” which actually added an extra 6,000$ to my total price. I had to go home and confirm with the bank the information I was presented from Carlos which turned out to be a lie!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Diana B on 10/01/2019

The team at Miami Lakes AutoNation was helpful and professional. I couldn't have asked for a smoother experience. I would definitely recommend this dealership. I love my new car. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

professional service

by Arnaldo on 09/29/2019

To AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes. I had the pleasure to have been serviced by multiple service advisors and manager: Albert Cruz, Sam Lamas, Jay Savery, and Neil Cambell. They have gone out of the way to resolve my issues and were able to provide the best professional service. Once they figure out the problem with the car, they kept me up to date and provided the correct suggestions to resolve the issue with the car. You see the car was hit by Lightning and was not known until Honda Specialists got involved and after multiple part replacements, finally the car was completely fixed. That is why I owned my first Honda accord since 1986 (20 years), then Honda Odyssey 2003 (10 Years), then Honda CRV in 2013 (6 Years), and now Honda CRV 2019 (## Years). I have always suggested to my Family and friends to buy Honda since they are reliable cars. Thanks Honda

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience!

by Ricardo on 09/06/2019

From the day I went to test drive the Honda CR-V until the day I leased it, the experience was great with Guillermo Lemos and everybody else at AutoNation Honda. Also, the car is absolutely amazing and an excellent value. Fully equipped with all the safety features for a good price. Every time I have the opportunity to lease a car, no matter the brand, I try to do it with AutoNation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Leasing Honda Civic Sport

by MMorgan on 08/24/2019

AutoNation was the best deal in town! The staff was friendly and professional! Leasing my Honda was easy and stress free!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Servicio

by 2019 on 08/20/2019

Muy buen servicio y atención,el señor Alexis , Manuel Lima y Manuel Frometa son excelentes personas y vendedores, los recomendamos 100 %. Muy satisfecho con todo la atención.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Auto service

by 954 Customer on 04/29/2019

Professional and communicative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Calificación al vendedor

by Niurkamore on 04/21/2019

Estoy muy contenta con la experiencia en autonation..le doy un reconocimiento especial a Jorge garcia... muchacho joven..muy preparado en ventas,un carácter excelente...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience At AutoNation Miami Lakes

by Linda211 on 04/12/2019

Our car buying experience was very good. The salesperson was very honest and upfront with the facts and finance agent was clear and careful to make sure we understood all the details. No surprises.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mixed Feelings

by Rod on 03/10/2019

I came here about 7 times over 4 years. Depending on the employee you get, they will try to sell you unnecessary services. Once I was told that I needed a new cabin filter. I got home, pulled it out and saw all it had were chunks of foam that I brushed off. Also they can be inaccurate with the time (once I waited 2 hours after being quoted 1 hour). Finally they used to offer discounts for good reviews on websites such as these. That hasn't happened in over a year now. But everyone is friendly and the waiting area is clean and comfortable. And when you get a good attendant, it can be really easy and nice. (Still, I recommend you go to Autonation Hollywood instead.)

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Beyond EXCELLET!!

by Ana Figueroa on 02/25/2019

Professional, helped on what I was looking for, respectful, cordial, attention to detail, very positive!! what can I say, GREAT employee you have here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2019 Honda Pilot Touring

by Ana Figueroa on 02/20/2019

Marlon, Mendez and Cedeno made a very bright day to my not so happy day. They worked with me on a fast and professional way. I've never been to this dealer before, but from now on (after being a customer for Rick Case Honda in Weston for 13 years) I will be a loyal customer to Auto Nation Miami Lakes. These words are not enough to express how I feel right now. Thank you, thank you , thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Rachel1 on 02/02/2019

Everyone was courteous, especially Benji who took the time to explain everything to me and answered all my questions patiently.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Honda Accord LX

by fozzydabear on 01/18/2019

As expected. long hours. came out with a good deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honda civic

by Sandra R on 01/08/2019

Muy buena ayenvion y excelente servicio

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

HONDA accord

by Fernando on 01/01/2019

Fantastic very patient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
