3408 Hwy 17, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Garber Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

4.1
Overall Rating
(22)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (5)
sales Rating

Garber Jeep

by JeepMohaveCK on 07/20/2020

I highly recommend if you are looking for a vehicle, go here! I knew what I was looking for, Moose the sales manager went over and beyond to ensure my vehicle purchase was a breeze and I got exactly what I had been searching for!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
43 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service & maintenance

by Deadej73 on 07/10/2020

6 months service and tire rotation on our 2020 Jeep Gran Cherokee. at Garber Automall. In and out in less than an hour. Great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Fronczekshiv on 06/05/2020

Service department called and said vehicle was ready. when we go to pickup vehicle it was not ready. Had to wait over a hour before leaving.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Vehicle Service

by PAC446439 on 04/01/2020

Scott and his team have been servicing both of our Dodges for ten years. We are never disappointed with the service or customer service we receive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Garber Chrysler/Dodge service

by C.wagner on 12/11/2019

As always this facility provides friendly professional service..Great professional business

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2012 GrandJeep Cherokee

by Thankful on 11/01/2019

My experience with Sabrina getting my service appointment scheduled and my experience with Scott Nelson over seeing the service being performed was 5 Star totally. They are easy people to relate too and they treat you with respect. After moving here from out of state, it was wonderful to find a Jeep Dealer that is experienced and honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New 2019 Ram 1500 Limited

by Joseph S. on 10/30/2019

The team at Garber Automall treated me as if I were family. Over the years I have purchased many vehicles, my experience with Garber Automall was by far the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful Experience

by Gregory B on 10/23/2019

Love my new Challenger Scat Pack 1320 parked in my driveway. Richard Thomas was very easy to deal with and an asset to Garber. Thank you Richard and Frank it was a pleasure dealing with you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Courteous & Reliable

by Will777 on 10/10/2019

Had traded up to a 2019 RAM 1500 Limited; Was not confident that seller had completed full inspection, etc. as claimed. Decided to have oil change/tire rotation, fuel tank, electronics reviewed and inspected. Reps answered all my 'dumb' questions, were patient with giving answers to 'obvious' scenarios, etc. Wait time was longer than anticipated but appeared appropriate; flat was discovered and repaired at same time rest of work was in progress.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2014 Ram 75000 mile service

by pappy09 on 09/25/2019

Scheduling service was quick and easy. When I arrived, I was promptly taken care of and vehicle was delivered when promised. Garber corrected a recall item for which I had not been notified by Dodge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Terrible experience

by Sigfrid on 09/17/2019

I have attempted to do business with Garber since moving here, 4 years ago. First, we purchased 4 prepaid oil changes for our Grand Cherokee. We were only able to use 2 since the third time they were not able to get to the vehicle despite being there for an entire day. We ended up getting our oil changes at Goodyear in Fleming Island. Last year I visited the dealer looking to purchase a new Ram. Well, my visit was less than desirable and ended up going to DASCAR and purchasing the new vehicle from them. The sales team was ridiculous on their sales tactics and customer service. Additionally, their sales person was very condescending. DASCAR did it right! Just yesterday I attempted once again (since the dealer is closer to me) to have my Ram service there. I made an appointment for 0730 and dropped my vehicle off a few minutes early. At 5:00 pm I was called and told that they had not had a chance to work on my vehicle. What is a appointment good for? Apparently, they were swamped and down one technician. Then, why would they not call me earlier? I guess my time is not as important. Therefore, I wasted an entire day assuming that my vehicle was being taken care of. I am coming to the realization that Garber and their service department is incredibly unreliable and inconsiderate. Before I made the appointment my wife made the comment that "I am a glutton for punishment". I guess she was right. This was my last time visiting this establishment. I will drive the extra few miles and take my vehicle or purchase a new vehicle from another source.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great service

by Bella's mom on 09/13/2019

Always easy to schedule my service with Garber. Never any surprises! I would like to see a better selection of magazines in the waiting room 😊.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by JT on 09/11/2019

I could not be more pleased with the service I received from Garber. I live in Montana, and regardless of the distance, every step of purchasing my vehicle was handled with professionalism and care. Sara Snyder was FANTASTIC to work with; she answered all of my questions thoroughly, handled everything professionally and in a very timely manner, protected my car when the hurricane came through, arranged expedient transport across the country, and was overall a delight to talk to. Though I don't see me making big purchases down in Florida in the future, I would love to work with Sara again; every dealership, or just any type of sales, needs a Sara Snyder in their life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Awesome

by Bubba77 on 04/05/2019

I would like to like to recognize Adrian in service for being so vigilant about my last repair!! He is awesome and really on top of it, keep it up !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Cindy p on 02/10/2019

Scheduled an appointment arrived they took car right in preformed work on my way I went. Fast,quick,easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Warranty Repair

by Never Again on 12/18/2018

HORRIBLE!!! Service writer knew nothing about cars. She tried to charge for repairs that wre covered under warranty. $400! Horrendous attitude when questioned about parts that she claimed were not covered.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

2 Week Wait for Appointments

by Golfer17 on 11/30/2018

After having to wait 2 weeks for an oil change appointment, my vehicle wasn't even taken into the garage for a half hour. I was told they were running behind. This was early morning! And this wasn't the first time I couldn't get service for 2 weeks! They apparent don't employ enough service people.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good customer service.

by Thankful on 11/19/2018

Recently relocated to this area. Our Jeep Grand Cherokee engine light came on. We took it to Garber and Angela Story worked with us. Angela was great and very professional. We plan to return for oil changes, etc. and hope we can continue to work with Angela.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall Services

by WillSmith on 11/12/2018

Service was prompt, professional, and courteous. Questions concerning current and potentially future mechanical issues were answered in like manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

mercedes benz

by tonyp1942 on 09/27/2018

great wonderful people and very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

5 Star

by WILL SMITH on 09/13/2018

Made visits to dealerships for future service consideration in local area with mostly disappointing results. Most of those contacted where dismissive, disinterested, and condescending to my questions concerning the vehicle or their service capabilities. I was received courteously and patiently at this facility. I am not mechanically astute and therefore, to an automotive person, my questions and concerns may be naive and poorly constructed. I found Scott and facility to be very helpful and responsive to my personal issues. I will continue to utilize their service expertise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
