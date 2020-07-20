I highly recommend if you are looking for a vehicle, go here! I knew what I was looking for, Moose the sales manager went over and beyond to ensure my vehicle purchase was a breeze and I got exactly what I had been searching for!
My experience with Sabrina getting my service appointment scheduled and my experience with Scott Nelson over seeing the service being performed was 5 Star totally. They are easy people to relate too and they treat you with respect. After moving here from out of state, it was wonderful to find a Jeep Dealer that is experienced and honest.
Had traded up to a 2019 RAM 1500 Limited; Was not confident that seller had completed full inspection, etc. as claimed. Decided to have oil change/tire rotation, fuel tank, electronics reviewed and inspected. Reps answered all my 'dumb' questions, were patient with giving answers to 'obvious' scenarios, etc. Wait time was longer than anticipated but appeared appropriate; flat was discovered and repaired at same time rest of work was in progress.
I have attempted to do business with Garber since moving here, 4 years ago. First, we purchased 4 prepaid oil changes for our Grand Cherokee. We were only able to use 2 since the third time they were not able to get to the vehicle despite being there for an entire day. We ended up getting our oil changes at Goodyear in Fleming Island. Last year I visited the dealer looking to purchase a new Ram. Well, my visit was less than desirable and ended up going to DASCAR and purchasing the new vehicle from them. The sales team was ridiculous on their sales tactics and customer service. Additionally, their sales person was very condescending. DASCAR did it right! Just yesterday I attempted once again (since the dealer is closer to me) to have my Ram service there. I made an appointment for 0730 and dropped my vehicle off a few minutes early. At 5:00 pm I was called and told that they had not had a chance to work on my vehicle. What is a appointment good for? Apparently, they were swamped and down one technician. Then, why would they not call me earlier? I guess my time is not as important. Therefore, I wasted an entire day assuming that my vehicle was being taken care of. I am coming to the realization that Garber and their service department is incredibly unreliable and inconsiderate. Before I made the appointment my wife made the comment that "I am a glutton for punishment". I guess she was right. This was my last time visiting this establishment. I will drive the extra few miles and take my vehicle or purchase a new vehicle from another source.
I could not be more pleased with the service I received from Garber. I live in Montana, and regardless of the distance, every step of purchasing my vehicle was handled with professionalism and care. Sara Snyder was FANTASTIC to work with; she answered all of my questions thoroughly, handled everything professionally and in a very timely manner, protected my car when the hurricane came through, arranged expedient transport across the country, and was overall a delight to talk to. Though I don't see me making big purchases down in Florida in the future, I would love to work with Sara again; every dealership, or just any type of sales, needs a Sara Snyder in their life.
HORRIBLE!!! Service writer knew nothing about cars. She tried to charge for repairs that wre covered under warranty. $400! Horrendous attitude when questioned about parts that she claimed were not covered.
After having to wait 2 weeks for an oil change appointment, my vehicle wasn't even taken into the garage for a half hour. I was told they were running behind. This was early morning! And this wasn't the first time I couldn't get service for 2 weeks! They apparent don't employ enough service people.
Recently relocated to this area. Our Jeep Grand Cherokee engine light came on. We took it to Garber and Angela Story worked with us. Angela was great and very professional. We plan to return for oil changes, etc. and hope we can continue to work with Angela.
Made visits to dealerships for future service consideration in local area with mostly disappointing results. Most of those contacted where dismissive, disinterested, and condescending to my questions concerning the vehicle or their service capabilities. I was received courteously and patiently at this facility. I am not mechanically astute and therefore, to an automotive person, my questions and concerns may be naive and poorly constructed. I found Scott and facility to be very helpful and responsive to my personal issues. I will continue to utilize their service expertise.
