Poor business model is the customers inconvenience
by 05/26/2021on
Set an appointment to have the first service on my 2020 GMC Sierra for the scheduled oil change and because the transmission at 10k miles is shuttering and losing power. I used the online service scheduler to make the appointment through the GMC app. I selected Kimberly and a loaner car. When I arrived I was asked who I was their to see, I said Kimberly .. and was pointed to her office... I was greeted by her with "can I help you"..." yes I have a appointment with for service".... She said "no you don't I don't see customers"... oh.. well then who do I need to see ... she said "him" and pointed to someone else. When I sat down the advisor promptly assisted and helped i went through everything and he said let me check on a loaner... after 45 mins he came to me and said they only have 4 loaners and none are available... You are the largest domestic dealer in America and you have 4 cars for loaners .. when you have recalls like crazy? I said no worries and said I would wait... after almost 1hr and 10mins .. they came and said they have no mechanic that can look at the transmission and that I would need to reschedule for another day. So now I have sat here for close to 1:45 mins for them to not even finish the service appointment and would like for me to take another day of time for them... $60k dollar truck .. $2 service business. Their poor business model is the customers inconvenience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Garber Jeep
by 07/20/2020on
I highly recommend if you are looking for a vehicle, go here! I knew what I was looking for, Moose the sales manager went over and beyond to ensure my vehicle purchase was a breeze and I got exactly what I had been searching for!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service & maintenance
by 07/10/2020on
6 months service and tire rotation on our 2020 Jeep Gran Cherokee. at Garber Automall. In and out in less than an hour. Great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 06/05/2020on
Service department called and said vehicle was ready. when we go to pickup vehicle it was not ready. Had to wait over a hour before leaving.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle Service
by 04/01/2020on
Scott and his team have been servicing both of our Dodges for ten years. We are never disappointed with the service or customer service we receive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Garber Chrysler/Dodge service
by 12/11/2019on
As always this facility provides friendly professional service..Great professional business
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 GrandJeep Cherokee
by 11/01/2019on
My experience with Sabrina getting my service appointment scheduled and my experience with Scott Nelson over seeing the service being performed was 5 Star totally. They are easy people to relate too and they treat you with respect. After moving here from out of state, it was wonderful to find a Jeep Dealer that is experienced and honest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2019 Ram 1500 Limited
by 10/30/2019on
The team at Garber Automall treated me as if I were family. Over the years I have purchased many vehicles, my experience with Garber Automall was by far the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience
by 10/23/2019on
Love my new Challenger Scat Pack 1320 parked in my driveway. Richard Thomas was very easy to deal with and an asset to Garber. Thank you Richard and Frank it was a pleasure dealing with you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Courteous & Reliable
by 10/10/2019on
Had traded up to a 2019 RAM 1500 Limited; Was not confident that seller had completed full inspection, etc. as claimed. Decided to have oil change/tire rotation, fuel tank, electronics reviewed and inspected. Reps answered all my 'dumb' questions, were patient with giving answers to 'obvious' scenarios, etc. Wait time was longer than anticipated but appeared appropriate; flat was discovered and repaired at same time rest of work was in progress.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Ram 75000 mile service
by 09/25/2019on
Scheduling service was quick and easy. When I arrived, I was promptly taken care of and vehicle was delivered when promised. Garber corrected a recall item for which I had not been notified by Dodge.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible experience
by 09/17/2019on
I have attempted to do business with Garber since moving here, 4 years ago. First, we purchased 4 prepaid oil changes for our Grand Cherokee. We were only able to use 2 since the third time they were not able to get to the vehicle despite being there for an entire day. We ended up getting our oil changes at Goodyear in Fleming Island. Last year I visited the dealer looking to purchase a new Ram. Well, my visit was less than desirable and ended up going to DASCAR and purchasing the new vehicle from them. The sales team was ridiculous on their sales tactics and customer service. Additionally, their sales person was very condescending. DASCAR did it right! Just yesterday I attempted once again (since the dealer is closer to me) to have my Ram service there. I made an appointment for 0730 and dropped my vehicle off a few minutes early. At 5:00 pm I was called and told that they had not had a chance to work on my vehicle. What is a appointment good for? Apparently, they were swamped and down one technician. Then, why would they not call me earlier? I guess my time is not as important. Therefore, I wasted an entire day assuming that my vehicle was being taken care of. I am coming to the realization that Garber and their service department is incredibly unreliable and inconsiderate. Before I made the appointment my wife made the comment that "I am a glutton for punishment". I guess she was right. This was my last time visiting this establishment. I will drive the extra few miles and take my vehicle or purchase a new vehicle from another source.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service
by 09/13/2019on
Always easy to schedule my service with Garber. Never any surprises! I would like to see a better selection of magazines in the waiting room 😊.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 09/11/2019on
I could not be more pleased with the service I received from Garber. I live in Montana, and regardless of the distance, every step of purchasing my vehicle was handled with professionalism and care. Sara Snyder was FANTASTIC to work with; she answered all of my questions thoroughly, handled everything professionally and in a very timely manner, protected my car when the hurricane came through, arranged expedient transport across the country, and was overall a delight to talk to. Though I don't see me making big purchases down in Florida in the future, I would love to work with Sara again; every dealership, or just any type of sales, needs a Sara Snyder in their life.
Awesome
by 04/05/2019on
I would like to like to recognize Adrian in service for being so vigilant about my last repair!! He is awesome and really on top of it, keep it up !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 02/10/2019on
Scheduled an appointment arrived they took car right in preformed work on my way I went. Fast,quick,easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty Repair
by 12/18/2018on
HORRIBLE!!! Service writer knew nothing about cars. She tried to charge for repairs that wre covered under warranty. $400! Horrendous attitude when questioned about parts that she claimed were not covered.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Week Wait for Appointments
by 11/30/2018on
After having to wait 2 weeks for an oil change appointment, my vehicle wasn't even taken into the garage for a half hour. I was told they were running behind. This was early morning! And this wasn't the first time I couldn't get service for 2 weeks! They apparent don't employ enough service people.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good customer service.
by 11/19/2018on
Recently relocated to this area. Our Jeep Grand Cherokee engine light came on. We took it to Garber and Angela Story worked with us. Angela was great and very professional. We plan to return for oil changes, etc. and hope we can continue to work with Angela.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall Services
by 11/12/2018on
Service was prompt, professional, and courteous. Questions concerning current and potentially future mechanical issues were answered in like manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
mercedes benz
by 09/27/2018on
great wonderful people and very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes