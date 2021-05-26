1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have attempted to do business with Garber since moving here, 4 years ago. First, we purchased 4 prepaid oil changes for our Grand Cherokee. We were only able to use 2 since the third time they were not able to get to the vehicle despite being there for an entire day. We ended up getting our oil changes at Goodyear in Fleming Island. Last year I visited the dealer looking to purchase a new Ram. Well, my visit was less than desirable and ended up going to DASCAR and purchasing the new vehicle from them. The sales team was ridiculous on their sales tactics and customer service. Additionally, their sales person was very condescending. DASCAR did it right! Just yesterday I attempted once again (since the dealer is closer to me) to have my Ram service there. I made an appointment for 0730 and dropped my vehicle off a few minutes early. At 5:00 pm I was called and told that they had not had a chance to work on my vehicle. What is a appointment good for? Apparently, they were swamped and down one technician. Then, why would they not call me earlier? I guess my time is not as important. Therefore, I wasted an entire day assuming that my vehicle was being taken care of. I am coming to the realization that Garber and their service department is incredibly unreliable and inconsiderate. Before I made the appointment my wife made the comment that "I am a glutton for punishment". I guess she was right. This was my last time visiting this establishment. I will drive the extra few miles and take my vehicle or purchase a new vehicle from another source. Read more