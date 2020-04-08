Garber Ford
Customer Reviews of Garber Ford
Explorer experience
by 08/04/2020on
My sales rep hunter what is extremely knowledgeable and very thorough in explaining everything I have been purchasing cars for almost60 years and I think this is the best experience I ever had
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Garber Auto Mall Ford Service Center
by 07/29/2020on
Heather and the team at Garber Ford provide excellent customer service and I'm pleased with the quality of service to my vehicle. The cost basis is reasonable and the work is completed in an acceptable period of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New truck purchase
by 07/07/2020on
Great overall experience. I wasn't able to purchase the truck I originally intended to, but was able to find an excellent alternative, with help from Chris of course.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 Purchase
by 07/03/2020on
The Garber Ford sales team made purchasing my F150 very easy and hassle free. Christian Cook was extremely helpful and was very knowledgeable regarding the truck options and overall selection process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SERVICE
by 06/09/2020on
Always Friendly, professional, Helpful, Suggestive and Enjoyable...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Garber Auto Mall is easy to work with
by 04/01/2020on
We had feelers out for Mustangs that might come in. One showed up at Garber and we test drove it before they even had a chance to detail it. Harris is so easy to work with and we were able to purchase the car that morning and leave it with them while we took vacation to detail it and put new tires on it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Continued great service!!!
by 02/17/2020on
Break Discs on my F-150 were screeching horribly. Heather, at Garber Ford Service, got me in quickly and completed the resurfacing in one afternoon. Recommend them highly for any Ford Service needs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 Ford F-350 Purchase
by 02/06/2020on
The staff at Garner Ford did everything possible to ensure that all our expectations were met during the purchase process as well as providing the necessary information for after sale support.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Device Department
by 12/02/2019on
Garber Ford Service was top notch. Scheduling was easy, courteous staff, provided ride to my office, called when my Ford Flex was ready and asked if I needed a ride. Flex was clean when I arrived. I really like the vacuum of carpet each time. Keep up the great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Garber Automall - Ford
by 11/30/2019on
Purchased many vehicles in my life, however this was definitely my most pleasurable experience. The staff was very patient and understanding. No pressure. The sales person, Mary Manger, was kind and genuine.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford F150
by 11/30/2019on
I had a great experience with this dealership and the salesman, Brian Congdon. I had been to several other dealerships in this journey and some of them was terrible. Brian redeemed the whole experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go Garber!!! Hunter is the Man!
by 11/27/2019on
We were interested in buying a truck but needed guidance on many items. Hunter instantly greeted us and was extremely helpful. He was knowledgeable but most importantly he was honest and upfront from the start. Every question was answered directl. It was by far the easiest car buying experience ever. We walked off the lot with a brand new truck that has everything we need and want. We made sure to post a review because the service and experience from the start was BEYOND any expectation! Go to Garber! Ask for Hunter! My only critique... the wait for the fresh popcorn in the lobby :) Garber is a community staple!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recently purchased automobile
by 11/20/2019on
I have worked with and used Garber’s services for years... I have always found them to be fair and homered their word...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Raptor 2019
by 06/02/2019on
Had a great buying experience at Garber Ford. Pricing was good as they were able to meet and beat a previous offer I had. No tricks, no hidden charges.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tremendous.
by 05/30/2019on
I have used the Garber Ford service department for years. My experiences with Ron Ward have always been fantastic, great service , great pricing, always done when promised. I cannot recommend them highly enough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
JR
by 05/28/2019on
Engine work to replace coil and intake manifold. Pleased with work performed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dissatisfied
by 04/01/2019on
I took my truck in for the one hundred thousand mile service, and my mileage was over so I didn't get to have that service done,,,I was never told it had to be in there excatly at the milage,also was told my water pump was going bad,,,I told them serveral times I was losing water from somewhere,,,funny how they found that after the warranty was out,,, never will I buy another truck from here,,,never,,, so very mad about the water pump deal also it should of been stressed that it needs to be in right at the milage for that service,,ipaid for a service I didn't receive,,,my last service was at98379, should have done it then or atleast schedule to have it done,,, that's ok,, I'm telling everyone not to buy the service agreement for there trucks, thru will just get screwd on it
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5,000 mile service
by 03/15/2019on
Great service, great prices you wouldn't think of at a dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding!
by 01/10/2019on
One of the best experiences buying a vehicle! The salesman was friendly, courteous, and helpful, and the other staff personnel with service and finance were highly professional and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recalls and Repairs
by 12/20/2018on
Outstanding 2 recalls were completed and the door latch was repaired at a very reasonable cost
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr. Gerald Ward
by 11/15/2018on
Service rep Ron Ward extremely friendly and kwowledgable. Answered any questions we had promptly. A great asset to your dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes