5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just bought my 2nd SUV from Garber Buick GMC Chevrolet this month and the sales and service department are outstanding. Two weeks ago, I leased a new 2019 Chevy Equinox Premier for my wife and just today I leased a new 2019 GMC Terrain Denali for myself. Both times, my sales person, AJ Damron, was fantastic. AJ is informative about the GM products without being pushy or sly. He is a young man with a solid future in the new car business for those individuals who don't look forward to dealing with slick salespeople; thank you very much AJ!!! Also, his manager, Zach Swarthout, is another fine employee of Garber Automall and I would like to thank him for working his magic again behind the scenes to get me the number I wanted for my trade vehicle (both time this month). The process took a little while but we got there in the end and twice in the same month! Thank you to Zach as well. If you are looking for a new GMC, Buick, or Chevrolet vehicle, please consider going to the slower pace of Green Cove Springs for your purchase or lease as these folks know how to do business! Finally, and I did not mention Mike in the finance department but he is also outstanding and does not try to up sell you on everything under the sun when signing the paperwork. Thanks Mike as I appreciate how quickly you made the finance part of the transaction work today as you did on April 11th when I got my wife her Equinox. Great dealership!!! Read more