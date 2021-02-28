Fort Myers INFINITI
Customer Reviews of Fort Myers INFINITI
Above and Beyond
by 02/28/2021on
Michael Pickett in Sales goes above and beyond to care for his customers. His professionalism and quick responses made him an absolute joy to deal with.
Quick and Professional Care
by 02/28/2021on
Thank you, Rick Libby, for going above and beyond to help me out when I was in a jam. You're the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service experience
by 03/29/2020on
Fort Myers Infiniti service is always excellent. Everyone is professional and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service
by 01/29/2020on
I recently went to Fort Myers Infiniti for a tire repair. Making an appointment was a breeze, and they were available at my desired time. I have road hazard warranty on my tires, so the repair didn't cost me a penny. While I was there, they replaced a piece of my door handle, which was also under warranty and didn't cost anything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Negligent Dealership Could Have Killed My Family
by 01/20/2020on
To start, Connie our Internet sales rep was spectacular. Our need to upgrade our vehicle for extra space for our new baby were understood and she assisted us flawlessly. That's where the positives for this dealership end. We received delivery of the vehicle purchased after a lengthy and arduous finance process. That story alone would suffice for a poor review, but that was just scratching the surface. Each day we had the car there was a noise coming from the front end that seemed to get progressively worse. One week to the day we took delivery, the front end had an extremely loud knocking and got to a point where it felt like wheels were going fall off. We limped the car into our local dealership on a Friday. On Monday we received a call from the local dealership. When they went to place the vehicle on the lift and began the inspection process by removing the front wheels, the issue became immediately apparent. Fort Myers Infiniti had promised before delivery that the right front tire would be replaced before delivery, apparently placing a full set of lug nuts on the wheel was not part of their replacement process. According to our local dealership, Fort Myers Infiniti service either did not secure all of the lug nuts or only placed a single lug nut on our SUV which immediately broke from strain as they went to remove it. Fort Myers Infiniti had put my entire family at risk. We had children including a 6 month old baby in this vehicle which due to complete negligence could have caused serious bodily harm or death. When initially approached with this information, the General Manager Tom Hite we had already been in contact with due to the finance issues, his response was "Ok, what do you want me to do?". His response was not "We are sorry, lets immediately take care of this and is everyone ok", but "Ok, what do you want me to do?" They then wanted to contact the local dealership themselves and gave no hint they would take care of this issue for us. I immediately contacted my attorney who advised us on what may happen. Fort Myers Infiniti and Mr. Hite were then only marginally compliant after realizing attorney's were getting involved. A phone call from Mr. Hite claimed he was going to fix the issue all along, but if we were threatening them with attorney's(we were not, but very much advised that our attorney was advising us) Mr. Hite and I quote "You can have fun with our attorney's if thats the case". This matter was and has not been fun for my family and children. To have the General Manager of a large dealership after everything we've just gone through say "you can have fun with our attorney's" to us was the icing on the cake of the worst experience we've ever had with any business. The final result was replacement of a significant amount of parts damaged from Fort Myers Infiniti on a car that previously had a completely clean maintenance record and what down the road could be further issues from this very severe strain placed on the vehicle. Most likely this will cause loss of value on our automobile 100% caused by negligence with Fort Myers Infiniti. Fort Myers Infiniti demanded their own parts were ordered and used with our local dealership service department which extended repair time significantly while they waited on Fort Myers Infiniti to actually deliver the parts. Our local dealership was promised parts one day and waited multiple days instead. We then had to wait almost a week just to receive a list of parts replaced!! This dealership is horrendous. If you value your money, time and family's health and well being, DO NOT PURCHASE FROM THIS DEALERSHIP OR DEALERSHIP GROUP WITHIN THE FORT MYERS AREA
Most great
by 09/28/2019on
Internet sales person (Connie) was great! Sales manager was great. Finance guy was[non-permissible content removed]! He got angry I wouldn’t buy a $1700 tire warranty package. Obviously a big sale for the dealership didn’t mean anything to him. He was only worried about commissions on a tire warranty.
Great service
by 09/22/2019on
Rick and the team were great. Enjoy working with this group.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 09/06/2019on
Rick my service representative has been awesome to deal with and he gets things done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First service visit
by 06/03/2019on
They did a great job getting us in quickly and taking care of a nagging rattle. Turned around quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/29/2019on
Great experience. Very accommodating and quick turn around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 05/26/2019on
Very happy with the service and the work done. As well as having a loaner while my car was being service. Also before receiving the vehicle it is cleaned and washed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Total Care
by 05/09/2019on
Very timely, thorough and informative about what was done and needs to be done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast Service
by 04/05/2019on
Brought my 2015 QX60 in for scheduled maintenance and an oil change. All work was completed before I could finish running my errands. Well done. My service advisor Rick Libby is always a pleasure to work with. So professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Battery Replacement
by 01/25/2019on
Although the car was just purchased 3 months ago, the battery was not holding a charge. Service replaced the battery under warranty without charge. The process was very smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly, costumer centered service
by 12/21/2018on
I really appreciate Zach in the service department. He always called me back promptly and followed through on what he said he was going to do. He was kind, answered all of my questions and treated me like I was his only costumer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best in Class Service
by 12/14/2018on
I was greeted in a professional manner and was told how long it would take for my service to be done. I always loved infiniti cars and the workers at Infiniti are awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 11/01/2018on
Rick Libby very helpful and should be commended for excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you!
by 10/06/2018on
Rick was great to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 09/15/2018on
It's almost a pleasure bringing my car in for service at my Infiniti dealer. I'm always treated so well and I love the convenience a loaner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Auto Maintenance
by 09/08/2018on
The team did a great job maintaining my car. Art, the Infiniti Master Mechanic, did a great job. Thank you Art!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 08/28/2018on
Sonja and the entire service staff are always a pleasure to work with, so friendly and caring!! My car always comes back fixed. We are extremely happy with Ft Myers Infiniti and will not go anywhere else but to Ft Myers Infiniti!! They actually do what they say and that means a lot to us along with the wonderful personalities and Sonja always going over and above.. cant thank them enough for being so helpful.:)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes