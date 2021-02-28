1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

To start, Connie our Internet sales rep was spectacular. Our need to upgrade our vehicle for extra space for our new baby were understood and she assisted us flawlessly. That's where the positives for this dealership end. We received delivery of the vehicle purchased after a lengthy and arduous finance process. That story alone would suffice for a poor review, but that was just scratching the surface. Each day we had the car there was a noise coming from the front end that seemed to get progressively worse. One week to the day we took delivery, the front end had an extremely loud knocking and got to a point where it felt like wheels were going fall off. We limped the car into our local dealership on a Friday. On Monday we received a call from the local dealership. When they went to place the vehicle on the lift and began the inspection process by removing the front wheels, the issue became immediately apparent. Fort Myers Infiniti had promised before delivery that the right front tire would be replaced before delivery, apparently placing a full set of lug nuts on the wheel was not part of their replacement process. According to our local dealership, Fort Myers Infiniti service either did not secure all of the lug nuts or only placed a single lug nut on our SUV which immediately broke from strain as they went to remove it. Fort Myers Infiniti had put my entire family at risk. We had children including a 6 month old baby in this vehicle which due to complete negligence could have caused serious bodily harm or death. When initially approached with this information, the General Manager Tom Hite we had already been in contact with due to the finance issues, his response was "Ok, what do you want me to do?". His response was not "We are sorry, lets immediately take care of this and is everyone ok", but "Ok, what do you want me to do?" They then wanted to contact the local dealership themselves and gave no hint they would take care of this issue for us. I immediately contacted my attorney who advised us on what may happen. Fort Myers Infiniti and Mr. Hite were then only marginally compliant after realizing attorney's were getting involved. A phone call from Mr. Hite claimed he was going to fix the issue all along, but if we were threatening them with attorney's(we were not, but very much advised that our attorney was advising us) Mr. Hite and I quote "You can have fun with our attorney's if thats the case". This matter was and has not been fun for my family and children. To have the General Manager of a large dealership after everything we've just gone through say "you can have fun with our attorney's" to us was the icing on the cake of the worst experience we've ever had with any business. The final result was replacement of a significant amount of parts damaged from Fort Myers Infiniti on a car that previously had a completely clean maintenance record and what down the road could be further issues from this very severe strain placed on the vehicle. Most likely this will cause loss of value on our automobile 100% caused by negligence with Fort Myers Infiniti. Fort Myers Infiniti demanded their own parts were ordered and used with our local dealership service department which extended repair time significantly while they waited on Fort Myers Infiniti to actually deliver the parts. Our local dealership was promised parts one day and waited multiple days instead. We then had to wait almost a week just to receive a list of parts replaced!! This dealership is horrendous. If you value your money, time and family's health and well being, DO NOT PURCHASE FROM THIS DEALERSHIP OR DEALERSHIP GROUP WITHIN THE FORT MYERS AREA Read more