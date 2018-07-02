5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Enterprise sends rental offers weekly so when they sent one to me about sales and I had been disappointed with the lack of interest on the Naples Lincoln dealer I had spent several hours in mid April without uncovering any indication what my low mileage original owner 2004 Lincoln Town Car would be worth in trade for a 2017 MKZ, I explored the Enterprise website. I found a 20!6 Chrysler 300C with half the miles of my '04 Lincoln and in no time Enterprise delivered the car with all the papers to my home, picked up my check and drove my '04 Lincoln back to Enterprise Sales. It was the most satisfying experience of over 20 car purchases in my lifetime! My first "No Hassle" experience at a huge saving! Read more