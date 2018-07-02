Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales Fort Myers

1855 Boy Scout Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Fort Myers

8 sales Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enterprise Car Sales

by HawaiiSailor on 02/07/2018

You don't need a lot of words. Car buying can be a hassle. Enterprise is quick and painless. Smooth transaction. What I saw on the internet was exactly what I got. Sales personnel most helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Carol Henke

by Caroljh on 11/30/2017

Out experience was great. Puma and Sonia made buying a car wonderful. Sonia worked on the financing and we got a good rate. We wanted a specific vehicle and Puma located one for is. The vehicle was clean and ready when we got there. We would recommend Enterprise car sales to anyone!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Chevy trax

by Peterbrost on 11/17/2017

Laura and Sonia are the best! No haggle, customer service,,best car buying experience I’ve ever had!👍

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience Ever....

by Thomaserrico on 10/18/2017

I dealt with Derek and have never felt more comfortable in my nearly 60 years of car buying. Truly a tribute to the industry. I intend on purchasing another vehicle from Enterprise in Ft. Myers Fl. and possibly 2 more. Thanx

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience in my life

by Pjfsu02gd on 07/13/2017

The Fort Myers Office is amazing. Told Ariel what I was looking for and within a week the car was there getting detailed. They beat everyone's prices and the Van I bought was completely loaded. I will never buy another car anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Sales

by mrmike1234 on 06/27/2017

So easy to buy a new car with these people. No pressure, just help me find a car that I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great staff

by Bkilinc on 06/16/2017

Enterprise car sales is fantastic. Will recommend to all my friends. They do what they can to make sure they accommodate you with what you need. Couldn't ask for much more, plus I love my car!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Chrysler 300C deal with Enterprise

by Classic34 on 06/09/2017

Enterprise sends rental offers weekly so when they sent one to me about sales and I had been disappointed with the lack of interest on the Naples Lincoln dealer I had spent several hours in mid April without uncovering any indication what my low mileage original owner 2004 Lincoln Town Car would be worth in trade for a 2017 MKZ, I explored the Enterprise website. I found a 20!6 Chrysler 300C with half the miles of my '04 Lincoln and in no time Enterprise delivered the car with all the papers to my home, picked up my check and drove my '04 Lincoln back to Enterprise Sales. It was the most satisfying experience of over 20 car purchases in my lifetime! My first "No Hassle" experience at a huge saving!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
