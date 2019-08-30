sales Rating

Leased 3 vehicles, all at the same time, from this dealer. Let me summarize my experience: Once you sign and walk out the door they want nothing to do with you. Poor experience in the service dept, refusal to respond to any calls or emails, and the final straw, although they are obligated to accept a lease return, they refused. Giving an ever changing story why. First, the guy who accepts lease returns was fired, then he was not in, and finally they don't want the liability with s storm coming 3 days later Be especially wary of sales guy Kevon Logie and finance guy Michael Borno. Based on my experience, they just don't care once the sale is done. Read more