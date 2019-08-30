Coral Springs Buick GMC

Customer Reviews of Coral Springs Buick GMC

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
36 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

In my opinion stay away from this dealer

by Gregs on 08/30/2019

Leased 3 vehicles, all at the same time, from this dealer. Let me summarize my experience: Once you sign and walk out the door they want nothing to do with you. Poor experience in the service dept, refusal to respond to any calls or emails, and the final straw, although they are obligated to accept a lease return, they refused. Giving an ever changing story why. First, the guy who accepts lease returns was fired, then he was not in, and finally they don't want the liability with s storm coming 3 days later Be especially wary of sales guy Kevon Logie and finance guy Michael Borno. Based on my experience, they just don't care once the sale is done.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Exemplary service and delivery

by 2013lacrosse on 05/03/2018

Thanks for the effort in completing service needs and making arrangements with sales staff to have my vehicle available during off service hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Buick dealer

by rjl81440 on 04/21/2018

Work was right and on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Friendly dealership, good cars to choose from.

by 2michiganders on 03/30/2018

Nice salesman "George" and "Nick" did a great job with our loan. We are from Mich. and are snowbirds spending our Winters in FLA. Found our SUV on line. Very pleased with it. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Regular Service and New Tires

by JKSHEA17 on 03/21/2018

I got nearly 70K miles on my original equipment Continental tires on my 2104 Buick Verano, so I when time came to finally replace them, I decided to do so with the same original equipment ones. First time I did so with tires. Luis Leon Cortez, my service advisor since the car was new, suggested keeping with the same for superior ride quality and he was right. They ride great!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Louis

by Hannibal1190 on 01/17/2018

Louis is awesome. We have been bringing my son's Pontiac there for years and Louis has always been extremely friendly and helpful. Give that man a raise, because you are lucky to have him employed at your shop!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service for 08 pontiac G8 GT

by ElnaamI on 12/28/2017

I say that the service writer, Luis Cortez, was very engaging and highly professional. He is a valued asset to the dealership. I would highly recommend my friends and family to all of your facilities

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Buickowner672 on 08/09/2017

The service advisor, Luis, was very kind, efficient and helpful. My service was completed earlier than I had been quoted, which was fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Part of the family

by Jherrerafl on 06/21/2017

Luis Cortez treats my family as if it was his family. He takes great care of us and is the reason we keep purchasing from coral springs buick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

efficient and amazing

by mparra01 on 06/20/2017

My experience was nothing short but amazing. It was quick and hassleless! will definitely be recommending them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Customer Service!!!

by NewCar95 on 05/08/2017

I wasn't planning on buying a car that day. I did! Not only did they have the best price around but they let me leave my old car in their garage for a week and then Bill and Johanna helped me transfer it back up to Delray beach. Great Customer Service!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Louis is amazing

by Thebocabrat on 04/01/2017

Louis Leon is an amazing service advisor. He always takes care of me when I need to service my car. He is the best

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional

by GoGators on 02/03/2017

Buying a new vechical was painless. Ash, our Sales person went above and beyond to make sure we were satisfied. The Entire process was quick and painless from dealing with the sales manager, AJ, to the finance mgr, Paul. I will recommend the entire team to my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Warranty Service

by Stefaniche on 12/05/2016

Luis was great and was great to work with. He offered a loaner car knowing that I had 3 kids waiting and the work on my car could take longer than expected. After taking my car to CS Honda, I was vary wary about how the service would be since CS Honda was AWFUL. I would recommend GMC service to friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

First Experience is Excellent

by gindonv on 12/04/2016

Just purchased my first Buick at Coral Springs Buick and had an excellent experience. Special thanks to Bruce Bayne, Doug Wilson and Craig Mitchell for all their hard work to make our deal a successful and pleasant process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good Job

by Swamp_Yankee on 08/25/2016

David, our Service Rep, took very good care of our vehicle and provided a pleasurable service experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service on Regal

by DeborahGDAR on 08/05/2016

Luis Cortez is my service manager. He has excellent customer service skills. He always makes the experience more pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Dsheflin on 07/03/2016

Went in for an oil change. Work was completed promptly and professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Luis' de la C. review

by Estuardito on 05/26/2016

In my case it was recall from GM, everything was done in the time promised. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best car buying experience in 50 yrs

by Debbie_n_Buck on 03/31/2016

Dealership was recommended from Sam's club auto purchasing suggestion. They had best deal actually beat Costco price by less than $3000. Other dealerships told me their price couldn't be met that it was fake to get me into dealership. That wasnt the case. I was treated fabulously from the second i stepped out of my car till. The moment i drove off the lot. No games just great service, integrity and the best vehicle for the money.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2016 canyon

by PerfectTruck on 03/15/2016

The dealership did not have the truck I wantedin stock. My salesman, Carmen, went out of his way to search for it. He found the perfect match and I got exactly what I was looking for. I would highly recommend Carmen and Coral Springs Buick/GMC

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
