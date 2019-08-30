Leased 3 vehicles, all at the same time, from this dealer. Let me summarize my experience:
Once you sign and walk out the door they want nothing to do with you.
Poor experience in the service dept, refusal to respond to any calls or emails, and the final straw, although they are obligated to accept a lease return, they refused. Giving an ever changing story why. First, the guy who accepts lease returns was fired, then he was not in, and finally they don't want the liability with s storm coming 3 days later
Be especially wary of sales guy Kevon Logie and finance guy Michael Borno. Based on my experience, they just don't care once the sale is done.
I got nearly 70K miles on my original equipment Continental tires on my 2104 Buick Verano, so I when time came to finally replace them, I decided to do so with the same original equipment ones. First time I did so with tires. Luis Leon Cortez, my service advisor since the car was new, suggested keeping with the same for superior ride quality and he was right. They ride great!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Louis is awesome. We have been bringing my son's Pontiac there for years and Louis has always been extremely friendly and helpful. Give that man a raise, because you are lucky to have him employed at your shop!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I wasn't planning on buying a car that day. I did! Not only did they have the best price around but they let me leave my old car in their garage for a week and then Bill and Johanna helped me transfer it back up to Delray beach. Great Customer Service!!!!
Buying a new vechical was painless. Ash, our Sales person went above and beyond to make sure we were satisfied. The Entire process was quick and painless from dealing with the sales manager, AJ, to the finance mgr, Paul. I will recommend the entire team to my friends and family.
Luis was great and was great to work with. He offered a loaner car knowing that I had 3 kids waiting and the work on my car could take longer than expected. After taking my car to CS Honda, I was vary wary about how the service would be since CS Honda was AWFUL. I would recommend GMC service to friends.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Just purchased my first Buick at Coral Springs Buick and had an excellent experience. Special thanks to Bruce Bayne, Doug Wilson and Craig Mitchell for all their hard work to make our deal a successful and pleasant process.
Dealership was recommended from Sam's club auto purchasing suggestion. They had best deal actually beat Costco price by less than $3000. Other dealerships told me their price couldn't be met that it was fake to get me into dealership. That wasnt the case. I was treated fabulously from the second i stepped out of my car till. The moment i drove off the lot. No games just great service, integrity and the best vehicle for the money.
The dealership did not have the truck I wantedin stock. My salesman, Carmen, went out of his way to search for it. He found the perfect match and I got exactly what I was looking for. I would highly recommend Carmen and Coral Springs Buick/GMC
1 Comments