1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On 12/27/13 I went to Coral springs AutoMall GMC to look into purchasing a new vehicle. I found a 2014 GMC Sierra that I liked but had a few reservations about it. The vehicle has an in dash display but does not have GPS navigation. I was concerned about this as I travel a lot and they informed me that the in dash display was not upgradable to include GPS. Meaning a software update, It would require an entirely new hardware to be capable of GPS. I was concerned enough to walk away from the car. They then told me that the vehicle had onstar and that could function as voice turn by turn navigation but that onstar requires a subscription and all Gmc vehicles come with a 6 month trialof the service standard. After much discussing they agreed to provide 2 years of onstar service and included it in an addendum to the contract. I purchased the vehicle and left. As the free 6 mo. trial was coming to an end onstar notified me about my service ending. I then attempted to contact the finance department. I called and left message on general finance voicemail 5/7/14 - no callback 5/8/14 - no callback On 5/10/14 I called the salesperson who sold me the vehicle (Elan O) and left a message on his voicemail, I recieved a call back from Fred M (finance manager i was told) and was told they had no record of the contract addendum. I told him I had a copy and could send it to him, he said he would contact me shortly and give me the address to send my copy to. I contacted Elan O again and left voicemail informing them I was never contacted by Fred M so that I could send the information. 5/11/14 I contacted Elan O again and left a voicemail. I recieved a call back from Elan who informed me Fred M would be texting me the email address to sent the information to. I recieved the text and emailed the contract adendum as instructed. 5/14/14 no contact yet from dealer, called and left message on Fred M's voicemail. 5/15/14 no contact, called and left message on Fred M's voicemail again. 5/17/14 called dealership and spoke with sales manager, I explained the issue to him and he said he would have Fred call me as soon as he got back in this afternoon. 5/19/14 Recieved call from Fred M telling me to purchase a 2 year subscription and they would reimburse me the cost. 5/28/14 called and left message with Fred M trying to get specifics on what was needed to process the reimbursement so there would be no issues. 5/29/14 called and left message again with Fred M seeking specifics as to what was required for reimbursement to process. 6/27/14 purchased 2 year subcription from onstar for $581.94 requesting receipt since I was unaware if anything else would be needed. 6/29/14 receipt emailed as instructed with request for response to email notifing me they recieved it and an estimated time to process. 7/15/14 called and left message with Fred M asking for status. 7/16/14 called and left message with Fred M asking for status. 7/18/14 called and left message with Fred M asking for status 7/20/14 emailed receipt again to make sure they had it, called and left message with Fred M again still no contact from company. 7/22/14 Called Fred M again he answered and I was told he submitted the receipt about 10 days ago. He was unsure of time required to process. 8/7/14 received check in mail for $81.44 I have had to contact The Better Buisiness Bureau I do not reccomend this dealer.