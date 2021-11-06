Ed Morse Cadillac Brandon
Customer Reviews of Ed Morse Cadillac Brandon
Greed!!!
by 06/11/2021on
Your dealership goudes people with a "Market Adjustment" on Escalades up to $40,000 over MSRP. Rediculous!!!!! Pure Greed!!! I will be telling everyone I know never never buy from Ed Mores. Purchased a new Escalade from Dimmit with no "Market Adjustment" They explained that Mr. Dimmit would never allow that type of gouding and did not want that reputation,
DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE, RIP OFF
by 05/18/2021on
DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE, RIP OFF: I bought a 2019 XT5 from this dealership. The first thing I asked the salesman was, Does this car have Front and Back break assist. He said yes without any hesitation. I told him that was the only reason I was buying this model. And also was charge over $2,559.98 above sales price for the car being Reconditioned. Well, the car did not have Rear Breaking assist. And was not Reconditioned in any way. ALL LIES. If you were charged for Reconditioning, you have been Swindled... I called the salesman Sean, He tried to lie his way out of it, then tried to change the subject. I call the General Manager. He said he would call me right back. He did not. Nothing but BS. I am trying to work with the CU to Stop doing loans for this company. DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE, RIP OFF. If they Rip you off here, they will Rip you off at All Ed Morse's Dealerships... Update. Ed Morse Corporate office wanted their Sales Manager, Jason Savoy to make things right with me. He pretty much called me a liar and could not prove anything was Reconditioned on the car. He did Nothing… If you were changed any Recondition Fee, you should call your attorney because, you have been Swindled… This company has very low character and if they do this at their Cadillac dealership, they will to this at ALL of their Dealerships. DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE, RIP OFF… An attorney should do a Class-Action Suit on this Company.
Ed Morse SERVICE
by 01/01/2020on
217 N St Thomas Circle Why would you want to have your Automobile serviced by people who work on them sometimes when you can have experts who on them all the time? The service is excellent and appropriately priced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
XTS Oil Change and wash
by 12/20/2019on
Car was serviced and cleaned on schedule. Eric stayed true to his promise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional Service
by 12/15/2019on
I love this dealership. They always provide exceptional service. The environment is comfortable and I am able to work while I wait. I truly love the Cadillac experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Driver seat vent fans and Bose rear speaker
by 11/16/2019on
Great diagnosis of my issue and ordered parts, still waiting for second appointment for install
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Slow leak in tire
by 11/08/2019on
The road side assistant who came to my home was great.... His name is Mark and he explained everything to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sales Review
by 10/01/2019on
I felt very well informed with the options presented. Travis Duvall was very courteous and thorough. He presented his cars very well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Always Red Carpet Treatment
by 09/28/2019on
Every time I visit the dealership, I get the red carpet. Each staff member is professional, friendly and always ready and willing to go the extra mile. The most recent trip I arrived at 4:40 pm to get a quote from the service department on the cost to replace the top piece of my grill (that someone decided needed more than me) Mike the service manager greeted me and swiftly checked to see if part I needed was in stock and cost. He then advised that the service department could get right to it even though it was fast approaching the 5 o’clock hour to go home. This is another example of pristine customer service and the Ed Morse Cadillac Treatment. I will always recommend the dealership and the Cadillac brand.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service provided
by 09/27/2019on
Great customer service the service was completed on time good quality work and the car was nice and clean upon receipt
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Joe Dipaula was Great!!
by 09/03/2019on
Excellent customer service. Joe even lent me his personal vehicle to do some errands while the paper work was being done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 08/14/2019on
Professional service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Tire replacement
by 07/23/2019on
Picked up a nail in a bad part of tire requiring a replacement under road hazard warranty. Good job in short period of time. Was kept in loop of problem and progress.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Grease on seat!
by 06/23/2019on
When my car was delivered to me it had some grease on the seat that I wiped off easily but was not happy with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service and staff
by 06/18/2019on
As usual all the staff I came in contact with and interacted with were very polite and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE
by 06/01/2019on
I had a serious health issue and they were able to squeeze me in "same day" with no advance notice Thank You
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
routine service
by 05/29/2019on
as always they do a great satisfying the customer. always a pleasure working with Mike Murphy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2019 Cadillac XT5
by 05/27/2019on
We love working with Travis DeVall. He is friendly and makes us feel comfortable. The dealership is immaculate and almost luxurious. Every effort is taken to ensure that you are happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent
by 05/27/2019on
Even though we were not going to change our Cadillac we were offered a deal we couldnât refuse. Cory the sales representative and manager were instrumental in making the right decision. It was an excellent experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
service review
by 05/22/2019on
no complaints Mike Murphy is outstanding always takes care of any problems or concerns i have
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 05/17/2019on
Love the customer service and atmosphere!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
