1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE, RIP OFF: I bought a 2019 XT5 from this dealership. The first thing I asked the salesman was, Does this car have Front and Back break assist. He said yes without any hesitation. I told him that was the only reason I was buying this model. And also was charge over $2,559.98 above sales price for the car being Reconditioned. Well, the car did not have Rear Breaking assist. And was not Reconditioned in any way. ALL LIES. If you were charged for Reconditioning, you have been Swindled... I called the salesman Sean, He tried to lie his way out of it, then tried to change the subject. I call the General Manager. He said he would call me right back. He did not. Nothing but BS. I am trying to work with the CU to Stop doing loans for this company. DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE, RIP OFF. If they Rip you off here, they will Rip you off at All Ed Morse's Dealerships... Update. Ed Morse Corporate office wanted their Sales Manager, Jason Savoy to make things right with me. He pretty much called me a liar and could not prove anything was Reconditioned on the car. He did Nothing… If you were changed any Recondition Fee, you should call your attorney because, you have been Swindled… This company has very low character and if they do this at their Cadillac dealership, they will to this at ALL of their Dealerships. DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE, RIP OFF… An attorney should do a Class-Action Suit on this Company. Read more