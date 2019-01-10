service Rating

Every time I visit the dealership, I get the red carpet. Each staff member is professional, friendly and always ready and willing to go the extra mile. The most recent trip I arrived at 4:40 pm to get a quote from the service department on the cost to replace the top piece of my grill (that someone decided needed more than me) Mike the service manager greeted me and swiftly checked to see if part I needed was in stock and cost. He then advised that the service department could get right to it even though it was fast approaching the 5 o’clock hour to go home. This is another example of pristine customer service and the Ed Morse Cadillac Treatment. I will always recommend the dealership and the Cadillac brand. Read more