Ed Morse Cadillac Brandon

Visit dealer’s website 
11020 Causeway Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511
(833) 734-0623
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Ed Morse Cadillac Brandon

4.9
Overall Rating
(40)
Recommend: Yes (40) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Sales Review

by Sue Soule on 10/01/2019

I felt very well informed with the options presented. Travis Duvall was very courteous and thorough. He presented his cars very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
58 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Ed Morse SERVICE

by Appropriate Service on 01/01/2020

217 N St Thomas Circle Why would you want to have your Automobile serviced by people who work on them sometimes when you can have experts who on them all the time? The service is excellent and appropriately priced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

XTS Oil Change and wash

by K Fleetwood on 12/20/2019

Car was serviced and cleaned on schedule. Eric stayed true to his promise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Exceptional Service

by Monica Scott on 12/15/2019

I love this dealership. They always provide exceptional service. The environment is comfortable and I am able to work while I wait. I truly love the Cadillac experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Driver seat vent fans and Bose rear speaker

by Joe on 11/16/2019

Great diagnosis of my issue and ordered parts, still waiting for second appointment for install

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Slow leak in tire

by What is this on 11/08/2019

The road side assistant who came to my home was great.... His name is Mark and he explained everything to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sales Review

by Sue Soule on 10/01/2019

I felt very well informed with the options presented. Travis Duvall was very courteous and thorough. He presented his cars very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always Red Carpet Treatment

by Lauren Fleischman on 09/28/2019

Every time I visit the dealership, I get the red carpet. Each staff member is professional, friendly and always ready and willing to go the extra mile. The most recent trip I arrived at 4:40 pm to get a quote from the service department on the cost to replace the top piece of my grill (that someone decided needed more than me) Mike the service manager greeted me and swiftly checked to see if part I needed was in stock and cost. He then advised that the service department could get right to it even though it was fast approaching the 5 o’clock hour to go home. This is another example of pristine customer service and the Ed Morse Cadillac Treatment. I will always recommend the dealership and the Cadillac brand.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service provided

by Felipe Ramos on 09/27/2019

Great customer service the service was completed on time good quality work and the car was nice and clean upon receipt

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Joe Dipaula was Great!!

by Caddy on 09/03/2019

Excellent customer service. Joe even lent me his personal vehicle to do some errands while the paper work was being done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by A on 08/14/2019

Professional service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Tire replacement

by BM on 07/23/2019

Picked up a nail in a bad part of tire requiring a replacement under road hazard warranty. Good job in short period of time. Was kept in loop of problem and progress.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Grease on seat!

by Erich on 06/23/2019

When my car was delivered to me it had some grease on the seat that I wiped off easily but was not happy with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service and staff

by Acosta on 06/18/2019

As usual all the staff I came in contact with and interacted with were very polite and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE

by Motherzz on 06/01/2019

I had a serious health issue and they were able to squeeze me in "same day" with no advance notice Thank You

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

routine service

by Don on 05/29/2019

as always they do a great satisfying the customer. always a pleasure working with Mike Murphy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2019 Cadillac XT5

by JeffY on 05/27/2019

We love working with Travis DeVall. He is friendly and makes us feel comfortable. The dealership is immaculate and almost luxurious. Every effort is taken to ensure that you are happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent

by raylou2 on 05/27/2019

Even though we were not going to change our Cadillac we were offered a deal we couldnât refuse. Cory the sales representative and manager were instrumental in making the right decision. It was an excellent experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

service review

by Randy on 05/22/2019

no complaints Mike Murphy is outstanding always takes care of any problems or concerns i have

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Link on 05/17/2019

Love the customer service and atmosphere!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Price

by Desmond on 05/15/2019

When you spend as much money as my family does your discount or coupons either expire or don’t work for what the job requires

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

RW Hart

by RWH on 05/11/2019

Outstanding Service and Friendly Staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
95 cars in stock
79 new16 used0 certified pre-owned
Cadillac XT6
Cadillac XT6
22 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Cadillac XT5
Cadillac XT5
19 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Cadillac XT4
Cadillac XT4
17 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes