Ed Morse Cadillac Brandon Customer Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (40)
Recommend: Yes (
40) No ( 0)
by
on Sue Soule 10/01/2019
I felt very well informed with the options presented.
Travis Duvall was very courteous and thorough. He presented his cars very well.
on Sue Soule 10/01/2019
by
on Appropriate Service 01/01/2020
217 N St Thomas Circle Why would you want to have your Automobile serviced by people who work on them sometimes when you can have experts who on them all the time? The service is excellent and appropriately priced.
on K Fleetwood 12/20/2019
by
on K Fleetwood 12/20/2019
Car was serviced and cleaned on schedule. Eric stayed true to his promise.
on Monica Scott 12/15/2019
by
on Monica Scott 12/15/2019
I love this dealership. They always provide exceptional service. The environment is comfortable and I am able to work while I wait. I truly love the Cadillac experience
Driver seat vent fans and Bose rear speaker
Great diagnosis of my issue and ordered parts, still waiting for second appointment for install
on What is this 11/08/2019
by
on What is this 11/08/2019
The road side assistant who came to my home was great.... His name is Mark and he explained everything to me.
on Sue Soule 10/01/2019
by
on Sue Soule 10/01/2019
I felt very well informed with the options presented.
Travis Duvall was very courteous and thorough. He presented his cars very well.
Always Red Carpet Treatment
by
on Lauren Fleischman 09/28/2019
Every time I visit the dealership, I get the red carpet. Each staff member is professional, friendly and always ready and willing to go the extra mile. The most recent trip I arrived at 4:40 pm to get a quote from the service department on the cost to replace the top piece of my grill (that someone decided needed more than me) Mike the service manager greeted me and swiftly checked to see if part I needed was in stock and cost. He then advised that the service department could get right to it even though it was fast approaching the 5 o’clock hour to go home. This is another example of pristine customer service and the Ed Morse Cadillac Treatment. I will always recommend the dealership and the Cadillac brand.
Excellent service provided
by
on Felipe Ramos 09/27/2019
Great customer service the service was completed on time good quality work and the car was nice and clean upon receipt
on Felipe Ramos 09/27/2019
Excellent customer service. Joe even lent me his personal vehicle to do some errands while the paper work was being done.
on Joe 09/20/2019
Professional service
Professional service
Picked up a nail in a bad part of tire requiring a replacement under road hazard warranty. Good job in short period of time. Was kept in loop of problem and progress.
on Motherzz 06/01/2019
When my car was delivered to me it had some grease on the seat that I wiped off easily but was not happy with.
on Motherzz 06/01/2019
As usual all the staff I came in contact with and interacted with were very polite and professional.
on Motherzz 06/01/2019
by
on Motherzz 06/01/2019
I had a serious health issue and they were able to squeeze me in "same day" with no advance notice
Thank You
on Motherzz 06/01/2019
as always they do a great satisfying the customer. always a pleasure working with Mike Murphy.
on Motherzz 06/01/2019
We love working with Travis DeVall. He is friendly and makes us feel comfortable. The dealership is immaculate and almost luxurious. Every effort is taken to ensure that you are happy.
on Motherzz 06/01/2019
Even though we were not going to change our Cadillac we were offered a deal we couldnât refuse. Cory the sales representative and manager were instrumental in making the right decision. It was an excellent experience
on Motherzz 06/01/2019
no complaints Mike Murphy is outstanding always takes care of any problems or concerns i have
on Motherzz 06/01/2019
Love the customer service and atmosphere!
on Motherzz 06/01/2019
When you spend as much money as my family does your discount or coupons either expire or don’t work for what the job requires
on Motherzz 06/01/2019
Outstanding Service and Friendly Staff.
Outstanding Service and Friendly Staff.
1 Comments