4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have purchased several new Mercury & Lincoln vehicles, a Mazda pickup plus a used Ranger from this dealer over the past 10 yrs. This dealership is one of several in DE, MD, and NJ owned by the Hertrich group. I have never had any problems with the purchasing experience until recently. The dealership has recently had a new management team under which I purchased my last vehicle, a MKZ in Jan. 2011. Having dealt with 2 regimes I did noitce somewhat of a change. After agreeing on an interest rate, it was changed to a higher one. This was changed after it was brought to their attention. This dealership will not write a Ford extended warranty program as through some family connectioins Hertrichs offers their own plans. If you like extended warranties, get a Ford plan which you can do directly. If you deal with this dealership and you know the games they, and all dealerships play, go right ahead. They will meet or beat any other legitimate deal but you have to know what you are doing. They have a fine service department, pleasant surroundings. All of the sales personnel that I have met are fine people but again, they get paid on their sales Read more