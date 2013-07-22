Hertrich's Capitol Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Hertrich's Capitol Lincoln
Great Service
by 07/22/2013on
Great people, great service, great car, great deal! Got to me where I needed to be with NO problems!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Buying experience
by 03/04/2013on
Just purchased a used 2007 Hyundai Sonata from Hertrich's in Dover. Our sales representative Nick went out of his way to make our purchase an enjoyable one. The staff at Hertrich's is very knowledgeable and professional. The team at Hertrich's worked together to make us feel very comfortable, the sales manager Eric supported Nick and helped to make the overall experience painless. This is our 4th purchase from Hertrich with no complaints........An awesome buying experience..............................
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2001 Corvette SWEET Ride and Buying Experience
by 03/02/2013on
We just purchased a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette from Hertichs Capital in Dover Delaware. Our salesman, Jerry D. was extremely knowledgeable and helpful. The team work displayed between Jerry, Eric, and Sam was very impressive, even though we were the last customers of the night. All three gentlemen made the buying experience quick and efficient. Tom R., another great team member at Hertichs Capital, has aided us in purchasing twelve vehicles. We continue to return to Hertrichs Family of dealerships due the customer service displayed by all employees from purchasing to service and repair departments. We also return to Hertrichs to purchase either new or used cars because of the quality and variety of vehicles available through this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rainy Day Car Buying Success Story
by 02/25/2013on
We drove around the lot, just to take a look, not planning to stop, much less buy, but after Christine came out to greet us on a rainy day and convinced us to come inside, she was able to get us into the perfect vehicle for our needs and wants at an amount that fit our budget. We were very happy with the customer service from all involved and the overall buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
OK but be on your toes
by 05/30/2011on
I have purchased several new Mercury & Lincoln vehicles, a Mazda pickup plus a used Ranger from this dealer over the past 10 yrs. This dealership is one of several in DE, MD, and NJ owned by the Hertrich group. I have never had any problems with the purchasing experience until recently. The dealership has recently had a new management team under which I purchased my last vehicle, a MKZ in Jan. 2011. Having dealt with 2 regimes I did noitce somewhat of a change. After agreeing on an interest rate, it was changed to a higher one. This was changed after it was brought to their attention. This dealership will not write a Ford extended warranty program as through some family connectioins Hertrichs offers their own plans. If you like extended warranties, get a Ford plan which you can do directly. If you deal with this dealership and you know the games they, and all dealerships play, go right ahead. They will meet or beat any other legitimate deal but you have to know what you are doing. They have a fine service department, pleasant surroundings. All of the sales personnel that I have met are fine people but again, they get paid on their sales
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mercury mariner
by 04/24/2011on
The saleman and I knew each other from a purchase I made at a sister dealership and he know what kind of cars and deals I was looking for
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes