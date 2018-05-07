5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Suddenly I was in the market to buy another vehicle. Seeing as I have been a Grnad Cherokee owner for the past 18 years obviously I was looking for another. After scouring the internet I stumbled upon a 2012 Grand Cherokee Laredo at Executive Dodge and Jeep. After speaking with Brandon the sales manager I learned that this dealership was a fixed best price dealership. The price of the vehicle was a little more than I was looking to spend but Brandon worked with me and gave me many options to look into. After changing insurance companies and lowering my monthly premium I was able to come up with an extra amount of money I could apply towards a car payment which combined with a great rate on a loan I was able to afford this vehicle. I practically purchased this veh based on photos and conversations with Brandon and the team at Executive. I secured all the paperwork and financing ahead of time, pulled the plate and registration from my current vehicle and headed up to Wallingford. I asked if it would be possible to have the car put on a lift so that I could inspect the undercarriage and the were more than happy to accommodate the request. Upon completing a test ride I was ready to buy the vehicle. There were no surprises and the car looked so much nicer than the photos. We had a little fiasco when completing the final paperwork because I had forgotten my wallet at home but the team at Executive went out of their way so that I could finalize the sale without having to go home and come back which is about 100 miles round trip. It was such a pleasure to do business with the team at Executive and should I need to purchase another vehicle they will be the first ones I go to.