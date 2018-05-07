Executive Dodge Jeep Ram of Wallingford
Customer Reviews of Executive Dodge Jeep Ram of Wallingford
Awesome dealership
by 07/05/2018on
Awesome dealership! Dont even waste your time anywhere else. Honest answers, no games and they get you in the car you want! Marc went above and beyond at the end of his day to ensure I was in the car I wanted. The entire team there was welcoming, polite and worked with you every step of the way. I will never go to another dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent team - highly recommend this dealership
by 07/04/2018on
We had an excellent experience at Executive Jeep in Wallingford. We started out with a couple of different dealerships in our car buying process and the team at Executive Jeep in Wallingford was the easiest to work with, the most responsive, the most transparent and welcoming to the family. They far exceeded our expectations. Due to their responsiveness and the ease of their car buying process, we selected their dealership over a number of others in the surrounding area. They made our decision to purchase our car from them very easy from start to finish. We would highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
by 07/02/2018on
Suddenly I was in the market to buy another vehicle. Seeing as I have been a Grnad Cherokee owner for the past 18 years obviously I was looking for another. After scouring the internet I stumbled upon a 2012 Grand Cherokee Laredo at Executive Dodge and Jeep. After speaking with Brandon the sales manager I learned that this dealership was a fixed best price dealership. The price of the vehicle was a little more than I was looking to spend but Brandon worked with me and gave me many options to look into. After changing insurance companies and lowering my monthly premium I was able to come up with an extra amount of money I could apply towards a car payment which combined with a great rate on a loan I was able to afford this vehicle. I practically purchased this veh based on photos and conversations with Brandon and the team at Executive. I secured all the paperwork and financing ahead of time, pulled the plate and registration from my current vehicle and headed up to Wallingford. I asked if it would be possible to have the car put on a lift so that I could inspect the undercarriage and the were more than happy to accommodate the request. Upon completing a test ride I was ready to buy the vehicle. There were no surprises and the car looked so much nicer than the photos. We had a little fiasco when completing the final paperwork because I had forgotten my wallet at home but the team at Executive went out of their way so that I could finalize the sale without having to go home and come back which is about 100 miles round trip. It was such a pleasure to do business with the team at Executive and should I need to purchase another vehicle they will be the first ones I go to.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2015 Durango
by 05/06/2018on
Evie was a big help. Very honest and knowledgeable. We love our 2015 Durango. Evie is a valuable asset to Executive Dodge.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2018 Jeep Wrangler
by 02/05/2018on
Great buying experience, Briana are salesperson and CJ the General Manager Met all our needs and made it a pleasent buying experience. I would definitely recommend Executive Dodge Jeep
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Challenger GT
by 08/31/2017on
Excellent dealership. All staff was very attentive and professional. Nick Ryan my salesperson did a great job explaining the advantages that executive dodge offered and worked hard to locate the challenger that I was looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank You!
by 08/26/2017on
Executive Jeep made buying a new car so easy. Many thanks to all the help and service from Nick, who didn't hesitate to answer any and all questions and who provided such good service to my family and I. Would most definitely recommend to all!
Great experience!
by 08/22/2017on
My husband & I had a truly pleasant & painless experience buying our 2017 Dodge Charger from Executive Dodge in Wallingford. Our sales rep, Evie Reyes, was incredibly patient, positive & informative. Finalizing the sale with Chris Rogalin was equally pleasant & worry free. Great staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Evie was great!
by 08/17/2017on
I just purchased a new Jeep and Evie was FANTASTIC. She definitely knows her Jeeps and on top of that, she was so spunky and energetic that she made the buying experience fun. She was patient and not at all pushy. If I am ever in the market for a vehicle again, I would look Evie up.
Awesome sales experience
by 08/02/2017on
Went into dealer looking for a Challenger.Did my research and they had what I was looking for. No pressure.Got to test drive and was smitten right from the time I turned the key. Jessie and Jill the used car manager were great. Right down to the paperwork it was a smooth and exciting experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!!
by 07/31/2017on
We went to this dealership looking for a used car and thankfully met Nick Ryan. He not only helped us find a car but his goal was to find us the RIGHT car for our family not just any car. We ended up buying a car for about 2k less than our original price and that's when you know it's a good dealership...when they want to save you money. They also did an extra inspection and got us a brand new set of tires which is amazing! It was such a great experience at a dealership!! We highly recommend Executive Jeep and Dodge dealership and make sure you ask for Nick Ryan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service yet again
by 06/30/2017on
Amazing service. This is our second time at this dealer, second time working with Tim, and our second time with a new vehicle we are proud to have. From start to finish, Tim was patient, understanding, and truly knew what we wanted. The vehicle I requested was found for me and it truly is exactly what I wanted. From the features to the color it's perfect and what I wanted/needed. I couldn't have asked for anything more from Tim and this Executive dealer. Not once did I feel rushed in making this decision.
Jeeeeeeep
by 05/22/2017on
Nick, is the nicest, most laid back salesperson I have dealt with. He wasn't pushy and helped me with everything and any questions that I had and still have. He always goes out of his way to text me and make sure I'm okay and the car is okay. I would def give him a 10/10 for customer service and overall just a great guy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/14/2017on
What a great place to purchase a vehicle! I found the Jeep Compass I wanted online, called them up and within minutes had a quote and was heading to them to pick up my Jeep. We were lucky enough to work with Nick Ryan; he's friendly, knowledgeable and professional. He made this experience painless and enjoyable. I'd definitely come back again and again. The entire team here is amazing. I've been recommended then to everyone I talk to! Make sure to ask for Nick, you won't be disappointed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Come here first it's more then worth it.
by 03/21/2017on
Called executive dodge and jeep looking for a used Durango and talked to a very nice and helpful lady Sarah and she gave me all info I needed and I set an apoitment for today and met with a very nice/knowledgeable product specialist Tim Harris. He was nothing but very helpful and honest. He did everything he can to make sure I had the best deal possible. If your looking for new or used I would recommend to come here first. They go over all important stuff first and they do not waste anytime. I felt comterable the whole time with no pressure at all.
Great, almost perfect experience, happy with purchase
by 03/07/2017on
I would give this purchase a 4.5 is possible but am rounding up since half stars are not allowed. I purchased a new Jeep Wrangler 2017 recently from this dealer. Since the 2017 models were so new and so few had been delivered to dealerships, I was coming in from out of state to pick up the vehicle. I was very pleased with the sales experience and my salesperson Tim H. Everything was as expected when I flew in from out of town with my purchase price, financing terms, and sales contracts. I was able to sign all of the documents quickly and leave the same morning. The dealership was professional and my sales person kept everything well coordinated throughout my purchase from initial sales call to sale completion. I also very much love my new Jeep. The only negative thing I have to say about my experience is was during part of the financing process that my credit was run 6 times to different creditors. Since my credit score was good, I was bummed to see how much it dropped from the excessive number of inquiries. Although the financing manager explained to me it was his job to get the best rate possible, I have never had any dealership run that many different inquiries on my behalf of applying for auto credit and they did not inquire with Chrysler Capital which is whom I had requested as my first option. My advice would be to keep tabs on this part a bit more if you purchase here, but other than that I was very happy with the purchase and would recommend the dealership to others.
Simple and easy
by 03/03/2017on
This was the easiest car buying experience I've ever had. Our salesman Marc Conlan was knowledgeable, friendly , and most importantly, honest. Their best price policy took all the stress and hastle away and made me feel that I was truly getting a great deal. The finance manager Brandon was also very friendly and helpful along the way answering all of our concerns and questions. Overall, a surprisingly enjoyable experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 01/22/2017on
Very good sales experience. Nick Mackay was very helpful with the purchase of a Ram 1500. I would recommend this dealership if you are looking to buy a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great 'down to earth' team of people - Fantastic experience!
by 01/11/2017on
I recently purchased a 2014 Dodge SUV at Executive Dodge Jeep Ram in Wallingford, CT and had a fantastic experience. The sales rep. Evie Reyes was phenomenal in attending to specifications I requested and finding a vehicle to fit my needs and price range just perfectly. Evie and Jill, as well as the rest of the staff, were really cool and made the experience very easy and fun. The process was quick, my sales rep. was amazing and the services offered are awesome. For someone who commutes to school and work I needed a car that fit my needs and quickly after totaling my last vehicle in a snow storm accident over the weekend. Finding the right vehicle and getting a deal done quickly was a priority. I had my new car off the lot in under 30hours! Tested mechanically/electronically and detailed up and down! They also offer fantastic warranty options if your vehicle is eligible, Evie thank you!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great transaction
by 12/31/2016on
A wonderful buying experience. Thanks Nick!! We will buy again in the future
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Company Vehicle Image360
by 12/27/2016on
We needed a vehicle for our business and it's hard to choose a dealer because we try to use Chamber of Commerce members, and we also try to use customers who utilize our services. We dealt with Rich in the commercial truck department. Once we explained what we were looking for and how much we had to spend, the rest was easy! Rich and his staff laid our options out in front of us, no pressure and no false promises. We have nothing but good things to say about Executive Jeep and Dodge. So much so that I have sent 2 of my children to Executive to purchase/lease new vehicles for themselves!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments