Curtiss Ryan Service Dept.
by 10/16/2018on
Went in for another oil change and a bulb for the map light. The rep nicely told me she would have them place the bulb in my car during the work being done. They thoroughly inspected my car and advised me of worn tires, a weak battery and worn brake linings. This is the best service dept. I ever used. Polite, knowledgeable and extremely helpful. My car was brought back clean and free from any signs of work having been done to it. Will definitely return for service.
Curtiss Ryan Service Dept.
by 10/16/2018on
Went in for another oil change and a bulb for the map light. The rep nicely told me she would have them place the bulb in my car during the work being done. They thoroughly inspected my car and advised me of worn tires, a weak battery and worn brake linings. This is the best service dept. I ever used. Polite, knowledgeable and extremely helpful. My car was brought back clean and free from any signs of work having been done to it. Will definitely return for service.
1 Comments
Bought New CRV!!
by 08/02/2016on
Buying a car has changed so much in the last 10 years. All shopping can be done online. I checked inventory first and knew exactly what I wanted, and the price was no secret. Curtiss Ryan worked transparently with me and I happily drove a new car off the lot within 2 hours:)
1 Comments
Great Service
by 07/28/2012on
We've had 4 Honda's over the past years and all of then from Curtis Ryan. But the main reason we keep going back is the fantastic service. Yes, you do pay more when you go to a dealer. But they are knowledgable, have convenient hours, are friendly and most of all honest. They don't tell you that you need 'extra' work. I would highly recommend them.
Great Service
by 08/04/2008on
My experience with the Curtiss Ryan Service Dept has always been very good. They are very professional and always deliver what's promised. They've gone out of their way to make things right a couple of times. Also friendly and courteous. D. Preis
1 Comments