Curtiss Ryan Honda

333 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT 06484
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Curtiss Ryan Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Curtiss Ryan Service Dept.

by patmas41 on 10/16/2018

Went in for another oil change and a bulb for the map light. The rep nicely told me she would have them place the bulb in my car during the work being done. They thoroughly inspected my car and advised me of worn tires, a weak battery and worn brake linings. This is the best service dept. I ever used. Polite, knowledgeable and extremely helpful. My car was brought back clean and free from any signs of work having been done to it. Will definitely return for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Bought New CRV!!

by Brian_CT on 08/02/2016

Buying a car has changed so much in the last 10 years. All shopping can be done online. I checked inventory first and knew exactly what I wanted, and the price was no secret. Curtiss Ryan worked transparently with me and I happily drove a new car off the lot within 2 hours:)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by mkell on 07/28/2012

We've had 4 Honda's over the past years and all of then from Curtis Ryan. But the main reason we keep going back is the fantastic service. Yes, you do pay more when you go to a dealer. But they are knowledgable, have convenient hours, are friendly and most of all honest. They don't tell you that you need 'extra' work. I would highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by dspreis on 08/04/2008

My experience with the Curtiss Ryan Service Dept has always been very good. They are very professional and always deliver what's promised. They've gone out of their way to make things right a couple of times. Also friendly and courteous. D. Preis

  • Recommend this dealer? No
28 cars in stock
0 new0 used28 certified pre-owned
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
8 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|0 used|
8 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
5 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
