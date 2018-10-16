service Rating

Went in for another oil change and a bulb for the map light. The rep nicely told me she would have them place the bulb in my car during the work being done. They thoroughly inspected my car and advised me of worn tires, a weak battery and worn brake linings. This is the best service dept. I ever used. Polite, knowledgeable and extremely helpful. My car was brought back clean and free from any signs of work having been done to it. Will definitely return for service. Read more