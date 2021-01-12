Lia Honda Enfield
Customer Reviews of Lia Honda Enfield
Fantastic car purchased from a fantastic team!
by 12/01/2021on
Every aspect of Lia's dealership is top notch. From staff to service, appearance to professionalism Lia Honda is outstanding! Friendly and helpful above and beyond!
A nice surprise!!
by 04/21/2022on
I had an oil change done on my 2016 HRV. Everything was done in a timely and accurate manner. I dealt a service advisor, Jesse Robles. He was very detailed and professional when discussing my need for new brakes. When I got my bill for the oil change, I got a very deep discount in my service!! Thanks Jesse once again for the great service!! Keep up the good work!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 04/12/2022on
The repairs were done over two days so my service rep, Jesse Robles, provided me with a loaner car. How nice! My life was not interrupted at all. When the car was ready, I was contacted right away. Thanks for the great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Jessie don’t take no mess.
by 03/29/2022on
My fellow U. S. Army veteran Sergeant Jessie Robles, (retired) is a squared old soldier. Makes sure I get my vet discount come device maintenance time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent customer service!
by 03/26/2022on
Lia provides great customer service at a very reasonable cost for a dealership. Ashley Theodore at the service department did a great job letting me know what's going on with my car and had me in and out with no issues. Highly recommend, they will get you right!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Hero’s work here!!!
by 03/22/2022on
I had a windshield wiper emergency and we brought the car in first thing that morning. We were met by Jesse Robles who checked us in and got us in before it got too busy. The wiper situation turned out to be a loose screw on the bottom of the driver’s side arm. It couldn’t been pricey because of labor but Jesse saved the day and did not charge us!! Woohoo Jesse!! Way to go!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 03/18/2022on
I have been dealing with Enfield Honda since I bought my 2007 CRV Rome you. Jesse Robles is the main reason I keep coming back to Enfield Honda. Jesse treats me and my car as if I am family. He remembers me and my car. I do not feel just like a customer. He always takes care of me and my car and I know I am and my car are getting the best care ever!! Jesse Robles is the reason that I keep coming back to have my car serviced at Enfield Honda !! Kelly Yiznitsky
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Customer service is #1
by 03/12/2022on
Such a pleasure bringing my car here for service. Customer service is top notch. Jesse Robles always makes sure I’m taken care of and is very thorough when explaining everything to me. He always has a great attitude and I can tell he genuinely cares for his customers. Another positive experience at Lia!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Loved this place
by 03/02/2022on
Great service; efficient timing; reasonable pricing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Pleasant visit.
by 02/14/2022on
When I get my car serviced, I always look for Greg Palm, as he always helps me out with coupon discounts and other helpful information.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lia Honda service with a smile!
by 01/20/2022on
Lia Honda in Enfield always professional service. The service reps (Greg Palm) in the office are always kind and helpful. Usually ETA of completion is spot on. This last service visit unfortunately was not, taking additional 30 minutes In waiting area.
Great service
by 01/20/2022on
They are friendly, courteous and do quality work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 01/17/2022on
Very friendly and speedy service. Lia service rep Ashley Theodore was helpful and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Always the best
by 01/17/2022on
Greg Palm continues to provide superior service at Lia Honda. Great communication, prompt with all my appointments and personable. I couldn't ask for more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best service
by 01/15/2022on
My service advisor Jesse R. is truly the best. He takes care of me every time I need services done. Very kind and patient man. 10/10. I’ll always come here and see this man.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Service
by 01/05/2022on
Jesse Robles was amazing. Very helpful with assisting in my service. Very fast and informative on what my car needs was. Definitely would recommend Jesse. He’s amazing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service while getting service!
by 12/15/2021on
It is important to me to be acknowledged as soon as I walk into an establishment. And Greg Palm did just that. He obviously knows his job inside out. I felt completely confident that he would take care of whatever needed to be done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic car purchased from a fantastic team!
by 12/01/2021on
Every aspect of Lia's dealership is top notch. From staff to service, appearance to professionalism Lia Honda is outstanding! Friendly and helpful above and beyond!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Jesse is the best!
by 11/16/2021on
Jesse by far the best service advisor I have dealt with at Lia Honda in Enfield. He goes above and beyond for me and he is truly an asset to your company. Keep up the good work, Jesse!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Service of any Honda Dealership Around
by 10/19/2021on
Greg was awesome, as usual :) Since I’m not a car buff I google “fact check” everything I’m told at a dealership and every time I do it’s only exactly what Greg has told me. This has really earned my trust.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lia Honda Enfield Rocks
by 10/15/2021on
I always request Jesse Robles at Lia Honda Enfield for all of my service appointments. Jesse takes the time to answer any questions or concerns about my vehicle. Jesse Robles has a wonderful way of dealing with all customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Always a pleasure
by 10/01/2021on
Greg Palm is always on point with my car care. Let's me know ahead of time what I'll need to plan for at my next appointment and looking further down the road. All of the people at Lia Honda are super friendly, which makes it enjoyable to wait for your car while it's being serviced. The waiting room is clean, the restrooms are really clean...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments