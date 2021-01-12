5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have been dealing with Enfield Honda since I bought my 2007 CRV Rome you. Jesse Robles is the main reason I keep coming back to Enfield Honda. Jesse treats me and my car as if I am family. He remembers me and my car. I do not feel just like a customer. He always takes care of me and my car and I know I am and my car are getting the best care ever!! Jesse Robles is the reason that I keep coming back to have my car serviced at Enfield Honda !! Kelly Yiznitsky Read more