Great Experience
06/05/2020
My experience at Lia Honda overall was excellent. Troy Conlin was our salesman and he was very helpful to us and was very knowledgeable about the car of interest. He made sure we got exactly what we needed out of the sale and was very honest and friendly. The car was very well cleaned and maintained by the dealership, it looked new inside and out. I would recommend others to come to this dealership if they wanted an easy and enjoyable car buying experience.
Excellent customer care
08/14/2020
Completed servicing my car in a timely manner.
Service
08/02/2020
Greg Palm was amazing and very knowledgeable. He educated me on what was needed for my 2015 Honda Civic and didn’t make me feel as if I were paying for unnecessary service. I will be back!
Lia Honda Service
08/01/2020
Greg Palm ensured service was provided in a timely professional clean manner.
Excellent Experience
05/20/2020
I recently purchased a Honda Pilot from Lia Honda and am extremely happy with my experience. Daniel Hanson was a pleasure to work with from start to finish. The buying process was a little different due to the current situation but he made it easy and stress free by keeping me informed every step of the way. I felt what I received for my trade in was fair and exactly what I expected. From appointment time to driving off the lot with my new car, it was less than three hours, which is pretty quick in my opinion. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Dan and Lia Honda to anyone purchasing a new or used Honda.
Lia Honda CRV Purchase
04/03/2020
Edwin Guzman at Lia Honda Enfield was a professional and helpful salesperson. Our transaction was smooth and pleasant. Highly recommend both he and the dealership.
John Alaimo
04/03/2020
Very satisfied with my service manager. John Alaimo Also I stick to the same mechanic Keith Bosco. I have complete trust and confidence and honesty in both of them!!
Excellent service
03/14/2020
Stephen Crafsic and his team performed excellent service on my Honda CRv. Lia Honda is my first and only choice for service! Thank you.
Speedy, friendly service at a fair price
01/28/2020
Working with Jon Alaimo of Lia Honda's service department was a pleasure when I brought my Honda CRV in for scheduled servicing. I was in and out in a reasonable time. The work was performed to my satisfaction at a fair price. Jon was friendly, knowledgeable and helpful. I'll definitely continue to bring my Honda back whenever it needs further servicing.
Radio fidelity on new CRV Honda 2019
01/18/2020
After purchasing my CR-V EX AWD with cloth I kept having problems with the radio. All my favorite stations had so much static, it was very hard to understand speakers. I visited Lia Honda and met Greg Palm. He took a drive with me and said yes,he heard the sound, but he didn't suggest bringing the car in right away. So, I wrote Honda. They replied with a personal call, set up a Case No. I called Greg again saying they wanted me to bring in the car for a free check up. I did. I got it back with the mechanic saying it was just like all Hondas and sounded fine to him. They had checked the antenna. He thought it was just fine. Unfortunately, it still remained fuzzy. I drove away saying I shouldn't have but I hoped he was right. But a few days later, it seemed worse. So, I called Greg Palm again after talking with a lady rep at Honda who was newly assigned, not the first Who had initiated the contact. Third time in again. I said I wanted a while new radio. This time I was told that " Yes, the mechanic put it side by side with another CR-V same model and it was very clearly a sick radio. I was also informed that Lia was going to be sending out a fix for the front panel as there were issues. For real??? So, this 3rd time, Lia's mechanic opened the antenna for real, fixed it, which I believe meant they replaced it, and gave it back saying it was fine. It was so so, fair to meddling, so I drove away saying let's see. About 2 weeks later, it started having static and fuzzy sounds again. Plus, after making an Android auto phone call, the phone refused to hang up when I hit the hang up button. It was clearly in a loop. I had to stop the car. Shut everything down. I disconnected and reconnected my phone. The next morning I could get no sound in the radio either. Then, shutting it down again, and back on later in the day, I could hear more fuzzy static. So, it is going in again next Tuesday. It appears that I have a 30000 vehicle with a sick radio, phone, etc panel. I was told last visit that Honda was planning a fix for the panel..not sure how or for what. Lia and Greg Palm and National Corporate Honda have been very responsive. They even said they would send me a check for my troubles. Nice touch, seriously, but I want a better and functional radio. I don't so Sirus, although Honda gave me 3 months more since I had never even used it. My son's theory is that the radio will never work. The unit is designed for Sirus Radio. The real radio is low end. Not a happy thought. He may have a point. It appears there IS a better radio in the CR-V with leather seats. My 2003 XLE Camry with 187000 miles on it has an excellent, high end radio , tape, and CD deck that sounds better. It also runs quieter. It appears insulation has been reduced over the years on cars to meet Fed standards , or so I was told. Weird???? Lastly, if Honda is serious about the CR-V being a good family, more practical, functional car, it needs to step up to the plate with it's Roof Rack. Most High end CRVs have factory built in cross bars and side bars these days. My bad, I assumed I'd get a rack as I had seen on another model. But I have to pay more for it. And worse, the cheaply made rack and bars will not hold up my ecpensive Thule Hullavator. I must buy an aftermarket rack. I hope this next visit will resolve the issue. I have NO complaints about the dealership. However, I probably should have bought another car: Subaru or Toyota. Other than the above, the car drives well. We shall see.
Great service
01/07/2020
The service technician I work with went out of his way to make sure I was pleased. I was there for an oil change and an update to my telecommunication system. They were unable to do the telecommunications update on the same day as the oil change, so I was given a complementary oil change knowing that I would have to come back for the update to my system. I went back two days later and was given a loaner car for the day. Great customer service from start to finish.
VTC actuator
12/28/2019
My 2011 CRV, with 172,000 miles on it, started making the noise that many have experienced with their K series 2.4L engine. At first I wasn't too worried about it because I believed the fools online that said it won't harm the engine. Then I used common sense and my knowledge of how engines work and realized that if I continued to allow the vehicle to start in such a way eventually it was going to damage the timing chain and that would completely destroy the engine leading to much more costly repairs. It was making the noise every single morning as soon as the temperature dropped below 40. Normally I do all my own repairs but anything requiring service to the timing on a DOHC engine I will leave to people who have experience with it so I called Lia and spoke with Jesse Robles and he gave me a quote over the phone and told me I could use a loaner vehicle while mine was being repaired. His quote was accurate and so was the time frame of the repair. He was friendly and courteous and easy to work with. I went to the dealership with a video of the noise so that they wouldn't have to diagnose it, the tech immediately said "yup, that's the VTC actuator" and they ordered the part and I had my vehicle back on the day they said I would. It was a smooth, easy process. While I'd prefer not to spend so much on a repair it was worth it to me because I'm not one of those people who throws cars away every time they cost a little bit of money. I love my 2011 CRV and planned on keeping it for a very long time, I may purchase a 2020 when the hybrid version comes out but I will probably keep my 2011 because it's just such a great vehicle with no excess technology.
Great service dept
12/27/2019
Great repair and maintenence and all quickly done, as promised. Easy scheduling
Love Lia!!
12/19/2019
Wonderful employees, clean waiting area with area to set up a lap top!
Great service
12/07/2019
Greg palm is the best he gets you in and out no sitting around for hours and he always helps you with what is needed. I only go to him
SERVICE
11/28/2019
Our service advisor, Jesse Robles, was friendly, approachable and efficient--highly recommend.
Outstanding service
11/26/2019
Stephen Crafsic at LIA Honda in Enfield provided outstanding personalized service treating me as a valuable member of the LIA Honda family with courteous service and overseeing top quality mechanics. He was very thorough and highly competent in his job in the service department.
Alignment
11/15/2019
Can't get any better customer service
Satisfied
11/11/2019
Greg Palm is the "go to" guy I go to when I need to service my car. Beyond the quality of the service, the cost never exceeds the estimate, the wait is never more that the expected wait time, and Greg is always professional.
Great Service Experience with Jesse Robles
10/19/2019
The airbag inflator recall was done and the tech found that my low beams weren't working due to a melted wire. I was alerted to a split flange near the muffler. I appreciate the thoroughness of the multi-point inspection. This was the first time that Jesse Robles was my service advisor. He is intelligent, well-spoken, and professional. Lia can be proud to have him as an associate. Regarding the Lia website, there is a contact page where the customer types a message in a box, provides an email address, and clicks Submit. I used this contact method to ask if the recall parts would be in stock on the day of my service appointment. I had also used this contact page to ask a service-related question on a previous occasion within the last two years. I did not receive a reply at either time. I would respectfully suggest that your webmaster remove that contact page, and the Lia website just have a direct email address to the service department. I'm pretty sure that my questions weren't deliberately ignored - maybe they ended up in a spam folder. But your company unwittingly creates negative goodwill when it sets up the expectation that a customer's question will get a reply and the answer never comes. By taking down that malfunctioning contact page, you'll ensure that the customer won't feel ignored. Some gentle ribbing about the waiting room: the two dog-eared Time magazines that I read were over a year old. Perhaps it's time to update the reading material! Thank you for well-performed maintenance on my sixteen year old Civic.
Great Service!!
10/16/2019
Jon Alaimo was fabulous every step of the way. He explained everything and kept us updated along the way
