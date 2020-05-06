service Rating

After purchasing my CR-V EX AWD with cloth I kept having problems with the radio. All my favorite stations had so much static, it was very hard to understand speakers. I visited Lia Honda and met Greg Palm. He took a drive with me and said yes,he heard the sound, but he didn't suggest bringing the car in right away. So, I wrote Honda. They replied with a personal call, set up a Case No. I called Greg again saying they wanted me to bring in the car for a free check up. I did. I got it back with the mechanic saying it was just like all Hondas and sounded fine to him. They had checked the antenna. He thought it was just fine. Unfortunately, it still remained fuzzy. I drove away saying I shouldn't have but I hoped he was right. But a few days later, it seemed worse. So, I called Greg Palm again after talking with a lady rep at Honda who was newly assigned, not the first Who had initiated the contact. Third time in again. I said I wanted a while new radio. This time I was told that " Yes, the mechanic put it side by side with another CR-V same model and it was very clearly a sick radio. I was also informed that Lia was going to be sending out a fix for the front panel as there were issues. For real??? So, this 3rd time, Lia's mechanic opened the antenna for real, fixed it, which I believe meant they replaced it, and gave it back saying it was fine. It was so so, fair to meddling, so I drove away saying let's see. About 2 weeks later, it started having static and fuzzy sounds again. Plus, after making an Android auto phone call, the phone refused to hang up when I hit the hang up button. It was clearly in a loop. I had to stop the car. Shut everything down. I disconnected and reconnected my phone. The next morning I could get no sound in the radio either. Then, shutting it down again, and back on later in the day, I could hear more fuzzy static. So, it is going in again next Tuesday. It appears that I have a 30000 vehicle with a sick radio, phone, etc panel. I was told last visit that Honda was planning a fix for the panel..not sure how or for what. Lia and Greg Palm and National Corporate Honda have been very responsive. They even said they would send me a check for my troubles. Nice touch, seriously, but I want a better and functional radio. I don't so Sirus, although Honda gave me 3 months more since I had never even used it. My son's theory is that the radio will never work. The unit is designed for Sirus Radio. The real radio is low end. Not a happy thought. He may have a point. It appears there IS a better radio in the CR-V with leather seats. My 2003 XLE Camry with 187000 miles on it has an excellent, high end radio , tape, and CD deck that sounds better. It also runs quieter. It appears insulation has been reduced over the years on cars to meet Fed standards , or so I was told. Weird???? Lastly, if Honda is serious about the CR-V being a good family, more practical, functional car, it needs to step up to the plate with it's Roof Rack. Most High end CRVs have factory built in cross bars and side bars these days. My bad, I assumed I'd get a rack as I had seen on another model. But I have to pay more for it. And worse, the cheaply made rack and bars will not hold up my ecpensive Thule Hullavator. I must buy an aftermarket rack. I hope this next visit will resolve the issue. I have NO complaints about the dealership. However, I probably should have bought another car: Subaru or Toyota. Other than the above, the car drives well. We shall see. Read more