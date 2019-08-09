sales Rating

I am typically not a fan of purchasing cars, as my experience with dealers of all levels of brands is that they are single focused on closing the deal in their best interest - solely. I was looking for a car for my son (new driver), and I wanted something safe, with all wheel drive and within the budget we set forth. After a couple of visits to other dealerships, I experienced exactly what I expected: a push to purchase their new inventory, well above the price range we discussed, and then no follow up after I told them we were firm and wanted to look at their certified inventory. This was not my experience with BMW of Bridgeport. I was first impressed with their inventory of certified vehicles. I selected a few online, and submitted an inquiry via their website. I received an immediate response, corresponded back and forth several times & finally scheduled a visit to the dealership with my son. George C Scott (for real) met us, chatted over our preferred vehicle from their inventory and went to work. When he realized it wasn't on the lot, but rather at the detailing shop - rather than steering us to another vehicle, he grabbed a ride from another staff member and brought the car to us. Long story short, my son loved it and we began the purchase process. This was incredibly quick and painless, and we scheduled a pickup within the next 24 hrs. When we arrived to take delivery, everything was in order, we received an excellent overview of the (overwhelming) array of gadgets in the car from the local expert (who was great) and then moved onto the business office to finish up. This is where I am used to getting the pitch for all the stuff I absolutely do not want/need. Not here - we chatted through the financial details, got a pleasant surprise by a reduction in the purchase price (current spiff) and we were done. I would not hesitate to recommend this dealership to anyone. George followed up several times since - making sure my son was loving the car (he is). This is how buying all cars should go...thank you to everyone at BMW of Bridgeport. Read more