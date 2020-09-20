Skip to main content
Mercedes-Benz of Westminster

Mercedes-Benz of Westminster
10391 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CO 80020
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Westminster

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(83)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by Brynn on 09/20/2020

From start to finish, I thoroughly enjoyed trading in my car & purchasing another from this dealership. Cole was very responsive and accommodating, and the entire experience was relaxed/enjoyable. I found the valuation of my trade-in & the pricing of their offerings to be fair, and I’d certainly recommend this dealership to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

83 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

roadside assistance

by STurner on 11/14/2018

Master Technician Victor R quickly identified cause and solution and stayed with me until I was back on the road. I was very impressed by Victor's knowledge, professionalism and attention to detail and by Mercedes-Benz commitment to superior performance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Josh at Mercedes Westminster

by RND1235 on 11/01/2018

Josh is knowledgeable, personable, and professional. He worked to get us the best possible deal. We appreciated Josh and would buy another car from Mercedes of Westminster, Colorado.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easiest and most comfortabel car buying experience

by Meg_gratitude1 on 07/13/2018

This is a shout out to Jason at MB Westminster. He made my car buying experience easy and comfortable. He is friendly and professional and highly recommend him and Mercedes Benz Westminster.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Autos & Staff

by Annabill on 06/22/2018

We bought a C class last week and Tomas Del Bano was a great facilitator who handled all the details thoroughly. Rick Nicholas smoothly walked us through the financing details and had all the answers. Great team, very friendly and very professional. We could not ask for anything more!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Courteous and professional

by laurazzzz on 05/23/2018

This was the first time using the Mercedes service and just like when I purchased my car I was totally impressed with the promptness, professional and friendly people! My loaner was ready to go and it was comparable to my vehicle, when I returned to pick up my car it was raining and the young man (Sam) who retrieved it backed it into the service garage so I wouldn't get wet. Just went the extra step to complete a pleasant experience. As I stated in my sales review, Mercedes is my 1st choice from now on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding stay

by David_Armstr on 01/16/2018

My Mercedes was purchased using my first name (which I only use when necessary) which meant that all documents connected with the purchase, including the purchase or prepaid service, was with my first name. When I set the appointment with MB of Westminster, I used my middle name and did not mention that the service was prepaid. When it came time to pick up the car, they let me know that they had made the connection to the original paperwork despite the name difference and that all of the work performed that day was covered under the prepay agreement. They also thoroughly washed the car which was mud and magnesium chloride cover after driving through the Eisenhower Tunnels. As I drove home from the dealership, I thought to myself "how could I ever buy a car from another dealer".

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Overseas Purchase

by kbcolorado on 11/25/2017

We started the purchase process overseas. My husband was stationed in overseas. We were searching for a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for our family. Out of all the dealerships we were looking at, the Mercedes-Benz of Westminster, had the best selection of Sprinters and very reasonable prices. They worked with our unusual overseas circumstance and even picked up our family at the airport. The Mercedes-Benz dealership of Westminster staff were helpful and professional as we finished the sale upon our arrival. They also helped us, with very short notice, to install a great movie entertainment system in the back of the van before we began our long road trip to our new home. We are very happy with their service and the vehicle is terrific.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience in the Denver area

by SDtiefly59 on 09/30/2017

We traveled from another state and admittedly comparison shopped in the Denver area but not another dealership held a candle to Mercedes-Benz of Westminster! The reception, sales, finance, and service -- everyone was phenomenal! Thank you so much! We will highly recommend and return.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer Service Focused

by KFitzColorado on 09/19/2017

Let's keep it short -- all of the staff I dealt with from sales, to finance to delivery were excellent with regard to knowledge and service orientation. I highly recommend this dealership. I live quite a ways from the dealership so my willingness to travel to them speaks for itself.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by whatshisname on 08/13/2017

I had my eye on a couple of used cars at the dealership and the sales person (Alec R.) was really knowledgeable about all the cars I was looking at. In the end, I ended up purchasing a different vehicle that ended up coming into the dealership a couple of days later and Alec had given me a heads up that it was something to take a look at. I am very happy with my purchase and the service with the sales people and the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Experience!

by AdrienneW on 05/03/2017

Alec and Aaron were fantastic to deal with! Thank you for making my purchase quick and easy! You guys are awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience ever! I will never not drive a Mercedes.

by ShannonF on 05/01/2017

We went to the auto show looking for a new car. I fell in love with Mercedes and went to the dealership that day to look at cars. Steve, was so friendly and easy-going and very knowledgeable about the vehicles and never rushed or pressured us into buying. He let the car speak for itself and it did! Everyone we met was friendly and had a smile on their face. Since this is was our first Mercedes, everyone told us their personal stories about their vehicles and the unparalleled service that we would receive. I can't say enough how fantastic our experience with Steve and the entire dealership has been. My husband already has his eye on his next vehicle and we will be calling Steve when he's ready.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Certified Pre Owned

by MtnMan59 on 04/25/2017

Great experience picking up a CPO E550. Online materials were accurate. The sales and financing folks were very helpful.They even arranged a next day delivery since I was over an hour away. Great experience overall would buy there again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasurable Experience

by Laurazzzz on 04/17/2017

I kept my last vehicle almost 8 years, just to avoid buying a new car. My salesperson was TJ, what a knowledgeable, professional young man. The entire process was a pleasure not the nightmare I was expecting. Thank you , I love my new car. I am definitely this dealerships new fan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Total Satisfaction

by JBColorado on 04/16/2017

Ben is the model of excellent sales service. He had knowledge of his product and of the competition. He understood what I was looking for and suggested the perfect model to fit my needs without pressure selling. During the product cycle he kept me appraised of the expected delivery date and quickly responded to my inquiries. I had other dealers to choose from but I close to do business with Ben.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding

by TMDPAD04 on 04/11/2017

The best dealership on the Front Range. They make the process so easy. I called John Mattias a month ago, asked him to keep an eye out for a certified pre-owned ML/GL SUV. 2 weeks later, John has the perfect SUV for us. Our family will always be MB Westminster customers for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lease 2017 C300

by paulrit on 04/01/2017

This dealership goes above and beyond to provide a quick and professional car transaction. All follow up is immediate to assure best-in-class service. This is the third Mercedes transaction I have done with Ben. He is very knowledgeable. There is no pressure at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome Service Department!

by AnnAlecia on 06/27/2015

My car is six years old and looks and drives like a new car ... thanks to Scott and the service department team! They're the best! When I purchased my car I was told that I'd appreciate the level of service I'd receive at this dealership and have not ever been disappointed ! Thanks for living up to 'the sale' and my expectations!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

MB of Westminster Service experience

by ML_Owner on 06/22/2015

I enjoyed a very positive experience with the service on my ML 550. The work was completed on time with good communication from my service advisor Nathen Barkin. It is people like Nathen who keep me a loyal customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Centennial68 on 06/11/2015

John was efficiant and professional and the service was very good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership

Mercedes-Benz of Westminster opened in 2003 and is the top selling new Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Colorado market despite being the youngest store in the Denver area. We offer New and Certified Pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles, quality used cars, Sprinter Vans and smart cars.

We offer pick up and delivery for our Mercedes-Benz passenger car/suv customers service needs within 50 miles of our dealership.

Our 12 acre facility allows you to see all of our inventory at one convenient location. We are located west of I-25 on US Highway 36 at the Church Ranch/104th Ave exit.

We hope to see you soon. Thank you.

303.410.7800

www.mbwestminster.com

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Russian
Spanish

