Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Enterprise Car Sales Thornton

Enterprise Car Sales Thornton

Visit dealer’s website 
2050 W 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80234
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Thornton

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Big thank you for a stress-free car-buying experience in Denver!

by Ronerdavis on 01/06/2018

Was rear-ended with no injuries (thankfully) right around the holiday time and was given an Enterprise car to drive while my car was being serviced. After my car was declared a total loss, I had to get a new car. Enterprise sales allowed me to return my rental while also driving off with my new car. I checked prices around town and terms and came away knowing that I got a great car, priced to sell with remaining warranty and all from a company I'm very trusting of. I called the other dealers that I had spoken to and told them my terms and the car I got from Enterprise and they said "Yes, you got a great deal". Enterprise sales seemed refreshingly low pressure, with the whole team taking care of me during the busy holiday time. Demitrius, Amanda, EJ, Dave, Erin, and Scott. I felt like part of the family by the time I drove away in my new car. Thank you all. I hope the car turns out to be as great as you all are. Happy 2018!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Edmunds

by shawnstokes on 08/16/2017

It was an amazing experience. I enjoyed my time there. The lady who assisted me was very, very helpful and courteous as was the gentleman who assisted me afterwards. Great representatives of Enterprise!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great car buying experience

by gigem9000 on 10/03/2013

I just purchased my car from Enterprise in Thornton, Colorado. The whole process was easy from start to finish and I enjoyed working with Kendra. I would recommend this place for anyone's next car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
71 cars in stock
0 new71 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for