5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Was rear-ended with no injuries (thankfully) right around the holiday time and was given an Enterprise car to drive while my car was being serviced. After my car was declared a total loss, I had to get a new car. Enterprise sales allowed me to return my rental while also driving off with my new car. I checked prices around town and terms and came away knowing that I got a great car, priced to sell with remaining warranty and all from a company I'm very trusting of. I called the other dealers that I had spoken to and told them my terms and the car I got from Enterprise and they said "Yes, you got a great deal". Enterprise sales seemed refreshingly low pressure, with the whole team taking care of me during the busy holiday time. Demitrius, Amanda, EJ, Dave, Erin, and Scott. I felt like part of the family by the time I drove away in my new car. Thank you all. I hope the car turns out to be as great as you all are. Happy 2018! Read more