Big thank you for a stress-free car-buying experience in Denver!
by 01/06/2018on
Was rear-ended with no injuries (thankfully) right around the holiday time and was given an Enterprise car to drive while my car was being serviced. After my car was declared a total loss, I had to get a new car. Enterprise sales allowed me to return my rental while also driving off with my new car. I checked prices around town and terms and came away knowing that I got a great car, priced to sell with remaining warranty and all from a company I'm very trusting of. I called the other dealers that I had spoken to and told them my terms and the car I got from Enterprise and they said "Yes, you got a great deal". Enterprise sales seemed refreshingly low pressure, with the whole team taking care of me during the busy holiday time. Demitrius, Amanda, EJ, Dave, Erin, and Scott. I felt like part of the family by the time I drove away in my new car. Thank you all. I hope the car turns out to be as great as you all are. Happy 2018!
by 08/16/2017on
It was an amazing experience. I enjoyed my time there. The lady who assisted me was very, very helpful and courteous as was the gentleman who assisted me afterwards. Great representatives of Enterprise!
great car buying experience
by 10/03/2013on
I just purchased my car from Enterprise in Thornton, Colorado. The whole process was easy from start to finish and I enjoyed working with Kendra. I would recommend this place for anyone's next car purchase.
