Amazing experience
by 11/08/2019on
I just want to give a shout out to Jeffrey Myers and Kyle Hartman for an amazing stress free experience purchasing a car for my daughter. This was the first time for my daughter and I to purchasing a car on our own. They were extremely knowledgeable and helpful. Jeffrey is an amazing salesman I highly recommend asking form him. They had a really nice cappuccino machine a massage chair you can use while you sit and wait for the financing to be done. The dealer ship was really nice, clean and had a great atmosphere. We drove up from Colorado Springs to purchase a Infiniti G37x. With the service we received it was well worth the drive. Thank you!
Excellence
by 09/27/2019on
Mike Ward INFINITI is the only place I will dealership I will have business with. Excellent Sales and Service. Ask for Matthew Weinberg to assist you with your vehicle purchase. - Q50 and QX50 owner.
Great Experience at Mike Ward Infiniti
by 06/12/2019on
We recently had the pleasure of purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Infiniti Q50 Red Sport from Mike Ward Infiniti in Highlands Ranch. The extremely positive experience began from our very first interactions with the sales associate, Matt Billadeau. He was not only considerate and professional, but he was also very knowledgeable and informative about the make and vehicles. Matt took us directly to the vehicle we were interested in seeing, a Q50 Red Sport. We sat down with Matt and Peter Kim to discuss the sale. This process was very low pressure, Matt and Peter made us feel very comfortable and we reached an accommodating deal in a short time. The process then took us to Luke Wasko, for the financing options and additions to our car, and this aspect was also very comfortable and low pressure. Shelly and I would like to express our sincere thanks to Matt, Peter and Luke for the very positive experience we had with Mike Ward Infiniti. If you’re looking for an Infiniti, I would recommend asking for Matt Billadeau. Shelly & Al
Very Satisfied
by 10/26/2017on
I recently purchased a used vehicle from Bob Marnick at Mike Ward INFINITI and was blown away with the customer service I received. It was a quick and painless process, thanks to Bob, Luke, and their team! I will not be buying another car anywhere but here from now on! Thanks guys!
Excellent Experience
by 02/16/2017on
Bob Marnick and team were excellent, Bob made the experience from the get go really comfortable and was not pushy and because of their professionalism, my wife and I bought a vehicle. I would highly recommend buying a car from Bob and team.
4th vehicle purchased at Mike Ward
by 02/09/2017on
Antonio Aguilar has been spectacular. I have now purchased 4 cars through him and I will never go anywhere else. He is honest, hardworking and personable. Mike Ward makes sure his sales people are top notch as is he. I recommend this dealership to anyone wanting quality cars and quality service.
Luke Did an Excellent Job
by 01/05/2017on
I definitely recommend going through Mike Ward and specifically using Luke Wasko. I bought a used 2012 Jeep Wrangler and felt like the process was very straight forward and friendly!
Very Satisfied
by 12/02/2016on
It was actually a pleasure to deal with Eric Park, our salemsn at Mike Ward Infinity. He was extremely knowledgeable about all features of the new QX-69 that we selected, our second Infinity purchase. Sale was very quick and without the crazy pressure you get from other dealerships.
Epitome of Customer Service!!!
by 11/30/2016on
Antonio Aguilar helped my girlfriend and I purchase our car and he did it will class and stellar customer service! The last dealership we went to was HORRIBLE!... Mike Ward Infiniti is the real deal. Our finance manager Josh Eells to amazing care of us! He took the time to explain the little details and ensured we had what we wanted and needed! I'll never go anywhere else to buy a car. The service department is beyond accommodating and keeps your schedule and interests in mind when taking great care of you. This truly was the epitome of customer service! Thank you guys so much for everything! James D. & Alicia N.
Great experience
by 11/26/2016on
Mike Ward was a great experience with a staff that was knowledgeable about their product, helpful with the sales process, found discounts on my vehicle and on an extended warantee (3 bucks more a month for 4 year 48,000 mile warantee on my used vehicle?!?) My sales representative Antonio was a great guy and didn't try to sell me something as much as he tried to help me get what I want. Great experience!
Beware! Extreamly disapointing experience
by 11/16/2016on
For being a "luxury car dealership" the service certainly wasn't up to par. Right from the start I was taken back by the lack of professionalism and organization in my purchase experience. I remember having to give my personal info (Driver's license, proof of insurance, etc.) several times to my sales rep, Bob Marnick because he "misplaced it." I was also shuffled around between two different salesmen as Bob didn't seem to have time to finish up the sale process, yet he took all the credit when everything was all wrapped up. Then when I went to pick up the car, it was dirty inside with dirt and trash from the previous owner. Not to mention an empty gas tank. Because I made a fuss, Bob did fill up the tank for me and promised that when I brought the vehicle back for my oil change, they would do a full detail. This never got done. The icing on the cake was when I was asked to bring the vehicle in for some minor repairs that were also promised in the sale agreement. When I arrived at the service desk, I waited for over 20 minutes in their garage before anyone approached me to ask if I had been helped. When someone finally did, they assured me that my oil change and repairs would be done and they would call me when my vehicle was ready for pickup. After 7 hours past and still not receiving a phone call, I called to check in and they hadn't even looked at the vehicle to begin repair. I was then told that they couldn't do the repair and that I would have to settle with a small cash compensation. I was able to negotiate the compensation to a more reasonable amount, but was stuck with the damage to my vehicle that I was promised would be fixed. I also never got any paperwork on the oil change and what they did or did not do to the vehicle while in their service shop. Please consider my experience when thinking of purchasing from this dealership. There are many other Infiniti dealers in the area to choose from.
Amazing Service
by 09/28/2016on
I had the pleasure of working with Antonio Aguilar to pick out my newest vehicle. Before I met Antonio, I spent 9 hours on the lot of a dealership directly across the street. I felt extremely pressured and I felt like the salesmen didn't care about my needs or desires. Antonio made me feel like I could walk away without a car and there would be no tension. I feel like Antonio actually listened to me and did everything he could to get me the best deal possible. I will definitely be recommending him and the Mike Ward dealership to all my friends. Thank you Antonio :).
Yukon Purchase
by 09/06/2016on
I would just like to say thank you to Bob Marnick for his part in my purchase of a 2015 Yukon Slt. he was very professional and did not rush or push me into my purchase. Bob explained every part of my paperwork I had to sign better than my last two car purchases. A++ for Bob. He also was a lot fun to talk to. We kinda became friends beyond buying my car. I make it a point to stop by when I'm in the area and say hello. I hope all ur salesman are like Bob. Also would like to thank Josh, he to was very pleasant to do business with. He too was professional and presented himself well. With guys like this I'm sure your business will thrive. Thanks Richard Schiffer
On going excellent experience
by 08/08/2016on
I hate shopping for cars. I worked with Bob Marnick who made it pretty much painless. More than the purchase experience it's been an excellent post purchase experience. I bought a used 2015 QX70 and encountered a couple minor items that I've contacted Bob about in the first month. (alignment seemed a little off, a missing manual) In each instance they've checked it out and have taken care of it. Every encounter at Mike Ward has been great.
Friday late night, end of the month sale
by 07/30/2016on
I called from Colorado Springs at 4:30 pm on the 29th of July (Friday) and spoke with Savannah. She quickly looked up the vehicle I was interested in to confirm that it was still on their lot. I explained that my husband and I was still working and that we probably wouldn't get there until sometime between 7:30 and 8:30 (they close at 9:00). She said, "No problem." Then asked, "Please text when on the way so I can hold the vehicle for you". She further explained that she would have the vehicle up front for us as we pull into their lot. When we got there at 8:15, she was still with another customer but had planned in advance to have another sales rep/manager (Warren) to assist us while she was detained. It didn't take long for her to finish with the other customer when she took us out on a test drive. To shorten the story, we love the vehicle. Savannah and the finance department (thank you Jon) filled out all the necessary paperwork and had us out of there shortly after 10:00. During our wait, she treated us to complimentary snacks & drinks and showed us the massage chair. We got a GREAT deal with AMAZING service in an absolutely beautiful showroom. I am so sorry that we kept them open way later than their closing time. Again, THANK YOU to Savannah, Warren, Jon and all the other employees that made our buying experience pleasant.
Mike Minuti at mike ward Infiniti
by 07/29/2016on
We were searching for two weeks for a new car for my girlfriend. after several (10) car rides and attempts we found something that she loved. So we drove out at 7:30pm to mike wards infiniti. We test drove their nissan murano 2007 with basically everything you could ask for and in an instant fell in love with the car. From then on we went though the application process with the sales agent Mike Minuti; and i'll tell you what, the whole process was the smoothest car sale ive ever been in. we told him our budget, what price we wanted to be at monthly and how much we had down. after giving that initial information we had another appointment. Because of the circumstances, Mike said he would be in contact with me the following day between the hours of 9-10am. And true to his word at 9:35am he called and told me he filled every guideline we requested, full coverage, the best warranty and the best time frame. If you should go anywhere, go to Mike Wards Infiniti and ask to speak directly to Mike Minuti and I can promise you, you'll receive the best service while purchasing a car. As a final note, two weeks after we purchased the vehicle we received a complimentary gift, which only goes to show that we made the right choice coming to Mike Minuti of Mike Ward Infiniti. Based on premium service we will be back to purchase again. Thanks Mike M, it was pleasant working with you.
Best place to buy a car
by 07/12/2016on
I had the best experience buying a car from them. Everyone there was absolutely amazing to work with. This is not your typical car buying experience. They treat their customers with the best customer service. Antonio Aguilar was my sales manager and he was fabulous. I will return and recommend everyone I know to him
Best car buying experience ever!
by 06/17/2016on
Staff is professional and friendly, showroom is amazing! My husband and I traveled from Farmington New Mexico because this dealership had THE BEST prices on the used Infiniti I was looking for. Had our own financing so they had is in and out within an hour and a half....wonderful experience! Antonio Aguilar was our salesman, he did a great job teaching us all about our new Infiniti QX60. The entire experience left is feeling like "Infiniti royalty", thank you Mike Ward Infiniti.
Superior Experience
by 06/15/2016on
I dread buying a vehicle. . . Not any more. Antonio Aguilar understands customer service and relationship. Anyone wanting to buy a vehicle needs to call Antonio. I was impressed and I do not impress easily. Thank you Antonio. . Here is to our long lasting relationship.
Great car buying experience - thank you, Michael!!!
by 05/13/2016on
I don't buy new cars very often, as I drive my cars until they don't drive anymore :-) So after 10 year of owning an Audi allroad, I recently purchased an Infiniti at Mike Ward's in Englewood, CO and was assisted through the entire process by Michael Minuti, sales associate. He was incredibly knowledgeable about every aspect of the car I chose, plus very friendly and helpful. I can highly recommend both Michael and this dealership - it was truly a very pleasant car buying experience!
Pleasant experience
by 04/28/2016on
Billy Roskosh was such a gentleman and Bob Marnick was so helpful. Very accommodating group. Nice to see Mike Ward in the showroom making sure his customers are happy. Very pleased with our 2014 Mercedes purchase.