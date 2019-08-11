sales Rating

For being a "luxury car dealership" the service certainly wasn't up to par. Right from the start I was taken back by the lack of professionalism and organization in my purchase experience. I remember having to give my personal info (Driver's license, proof of insurance, etc.) several times to my sales rep, Bob Marnick because he "misplaced it." I was also shuffled around between two different salesmen as Bob didn't seem to have time to finish up the sale process, yet he took all the credit when everything was all wrapped up. Then when I went to pick up the car, it was dirty inside with dirt and trash from the previous owner. Not to mention an empty gas tank. Because I made a fuss, Bob did fill up the tank for me and promised that when I brought the vehicle back for my oil change, they would do a full detail. This never got done. The icing on the cake was when I was asked to bring the vehicle in for some minor repairs that were also promised in the sale agreement. When I arrived at the service desk, I waited for over 20 minutes in their garage before anyone approached me to ask if I had been helped. When someone finally did, they assured me that my oil change and repairs would be done and they would call me when my vehicle was ready for pickup. After 7 hours past and still not receiving a phone call, I called to check in and they hadn't even looked at the vehicle to begin repair. I was then told that they couldn't do the repair and that I would have to settle with a small cash compensation. I was able to negotiate the compensation to a more reasonable amount, but was stuck with the damage to my vehicle that I was promised would be fixed. I also never got any paperwork on the oil change and what they did or did not do to the vehicle while in their service shop. Please consider my experience when thinking of purchasing from this dealership. There are many other Infiniti dealers in the area to choose from.