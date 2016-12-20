1.2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After looking around at many different makes/models I found hyundai to be in my top three. I made the mistake of contacting this dealership because they had the color I liked and found them to be the most dishonest dealership I have encountered in many years. They insisted they could beat the deal offered by other hyundai newspaper ads and indicated they would give me close to asking for my trade. The truth is they were five THOUSAND dollars off by other dealers, the car had a mere 6000 miles on it not worth mentioning until I asked, and they tried to convince me my trade was worth two THOUSAND less than I actually sold it for. They tried to trick us by juggling figures around (an old trick I believe) and deceive us into thinking the price they were offering was without trade when in fact it included trade. I wouldn't do business with this dealership if they had a half price sale. I don't know how they look themselves in the mirror every morning. Don't walk, RUN from this disgusting dealership. Read more