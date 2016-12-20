Hyundai of Greeley
Best place to buy cars
by 12/20/2016on
Excellent service, polite, knowledgable and helpfull staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very kind service!
by 01/20/2015on
Brent Polenske was super helpful before the meeting AND during. We emailed back and forth about what I was interested in and my budget for a car. He sent back things to be that were appropriate for what I was looking for which I really appreciated. When I got to the dealership, I was impressed by how straight forward and honest Brent was. Really enjoyed working with him and would recommend others do as well!
Terrible!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
by 04/21/2011on
Would never go back!! There were problems after the sale was finished with incorrect information given about the car. After the sale, the salesman, general store manager, and service manager were all so very rude!!! They made a mistake and did everything they could not to admit they made a mistake. Even after going to several other dealerships to give them written proof. The salesman literally cursed at me over the phone because I didn't give him a "perfect" on his survey!!! TERRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Under New Management - Good Experience
by 08/21/2009on
From what I understand, Hyundai of Greeley has a new general manager as of 3 months ago. All of the sales staff were very friendly. We let our sales person know what we were willing to spend and which vehicle we wanted (Sonata). We were able to work out a good deal without much hassle. The bumper needed some minor repair work, which they promised to fix. The repair was done beautifully! We've been enjoying our Sonata since. I'll let you know what I think of service after my first oil change in a few months.
Worst Dealership in Colorado
by 03/18/2009on
After looking around at many different makes/models I found hyundai to be in my top three. I made the mistake of contacting this dealership because they had the color I liked and found them to be the most dishonest dealership I have encountered in many years. They insisted they could beat the deal offered by other hyundai newspaper ads and indicated they would give me close to asking for my trade. The truth is they were five THOUSAND dollars off by other dealers, the car had a mere 6000 miles on it not worth mentioning until I asked, and they tried to convince me my trade was worth two THOUSAND less than I actually sold it for. They tried to trick us by juggling figures around (an old trick I believe) and deceive us into thinking the price they were offering was without trade when in fact it included trade. I wouldn't do business with this dealership if they had a half price sale. I don't know how they look themselves in the mirror every morning. Don't walk, RUN from this disgusting dealership.
Wow, the epitomy of classic car sales (i.e crappy)
by 08/31/2007on
If this were 1960 this dealership would score well. They promise, then don't deliver. Negotiations are classic cheesy sales tactics - Gee you're leaving without buying, well the sales manager just had a change of heart. Be prepared to counter, then have them come back and say - here is the final price, if it's too high, we thank you for your time and remember us in the future....walk out anyhow on this ridiculous tactic. They promise service and no B.S - but deliver exactly that. If it isn't completed before you leave the lot and they give you the IOU form, be worried. Financing department pretends nothing is their responsibility - including faxing an updated IOU...and heaven forbid they talk to the sales department. What happened to taking pride in your work? It starts at the top (Eric) with promises and no delivery and filters through the entire staff. Do yourself a favor and go elsewhere...fast
