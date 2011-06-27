Our mission is to be the preferred provider of automotive products and services that customers recommend to family and friends and employees are proud to be a part of. We are dedicated to providing reliable and trustworthy service that leaves a lasting impression on our customers with our exceptional guest experiences by consistently fulfilling our motto, More Than Just a Great Price.
what sets us apart
Hyundai of Greeley has been named #1 in Service Satisfaction by Hyundai Motor America three years and running!