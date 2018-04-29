Maximum Auto Search
by 04/29/2018on
So, I was in contact with Mike Weber from an internet search. From then on, easiest buying experience I've ever had. Great sales team. Mike is super easy going and will not bs you. I ended up getting the car I saw on their site. The entire buying experience was awesome, but get better detailers. I didn't care too much as I end up doing my own detailing. But stuff that is easily removed with a toothbrush, maybe you should use a toothbrush. Your job is detailing. Other than that super awesome experience! This car comes with an entire carfax record (which is always provided from what I saw). They will let you do your own thing while working for you on financing. They actually gave me pretty much what I'd call a no haggle price without even asking! This is the best dealership I've ever dealt with at this point and I guarantee I'll be back for more. My default place to buy a vehicle without any of the bs involved. Mike Weber is awesome, and so is everyone else I met. Got me the car I wanted and worked for me without lifting a finger. Don't hesitate get down there and buy a vehicle! They deserve your business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No need to go anywhere else!
by 02/01/2018on
I saw the jeep of my dreams here amongst an insane amount of vehicles to choose from. Horen was the 'salesman' that helped. And by help, I mean he was helpful, not a pushy jerk. I had my eyes set on one vehicle and he didn't waste time getting me the keys for a test drive. After the test drive I knew I wanted it. From there he and three others (Sole and Carlos) made it possible. They were wonderful to work with! They really do anything to help you there. They helped me get out of a lease I was upside down in (by waaaaayyyyy too much). Those three guys were patient with me and my wants and they made it happen. I have even had the pleasure to work with their personal service shop across the street.... Just as amazing and helpful and wonderful! This place has so many vehicles to choose from and a variety that's insane! That with their own service shop and an a freaking stellar team of people aren't pushy... Try here before anywhere else. I've never been so pleased with a service from a dealer or an automotive shop. Don't waste your time at other places. Thank you so much Horen, Carlos, and Sole you guys freaking rock and I can't thank you enough for going above and beyond like you do!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
If you want to get ripped off, shop here
by 12/08/2017on
I purchased a Dodge from them in October 2017, it is now December 7th. I bought the additional one month warranty due to it being used. The next day that I drove it, the entire engine began shaking and in turn made the entire vehicle shake. I took it in to their shop and TEN days later, they said that it only needed some computer updates and it was fixed. Well, on the way home it started doing the same thing. I brought it in again and it was another 12 days before I got it back. I then had to bring it in a THIRD time due to the same issue occurring and it spent another 14 days there, a total of 36 days. The [non-permissible content removed] at the repair shop told me that their GM "Micah" was driving it daily, to and from home/work, and to run errands. They were waiting for the check engine light to come on again to address the problem, although every time it would come on, they said that they would just reset the computer to clear the code instead of fixing the problem. I pretty much bought a car for Micah to drive for over five weeks while his car sat in his drive way and they never fixed the problem. After doing a google search of two of their staff, I was disgusted to see what I found out about the people that are employed there. I still had to make payments/insurance payments on a vehicle that I didn't get to drive for 36 days. Also, the radio began malfunctioning and the DVD player that came with it was broken. The gas tank would not vent properly and therefor it would take nearly twenty minutes to fill up the tank as the pump would shut off. They filled it up for me when I purchased it and would have known that there was an issue there, yet they never told me. I am overall disgusted with how they have been handling this. Also, the one month warranty has now expired yet it has been sitting in their shop this whole time and I will not get an opportunity to see if anything is wrong with it. I have felt that because the vehicle is already purchased that I am no longer a priority for them. Will never do business there again and that was my first experience with them. I was told by the salesman that they were the 10th largest seller in the entire state of Colorado in regards to monthly auto sales. I find that hard to believe, and you should stay clear of this business, they will take your money, but will not take care of their customers after that. This place sells trashed vehicles from auctions that are located back east in PA and NY, ship them over here and sell them to customers who in my opinion, they feel don't have the means to stand up to them when they purchase a lemon. Don't believe me? Look at all of the reviews on Google, Edmonds, The BBB, YELP and KBB. Look at the people who have rated them one star and you will suddenly see a tremendous pattern of them ripping us off. STAY AWAY unless you wish to have three tons of junk sit in your driveway.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Avoid this dealership at all costs!
by 09/30/2017on
Do not purchase from them! Read their BBB and Yelp reviews. They do not treat customers well, they lie, their service department stinks! Do your research on their VINS. They deal in auction junk.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Prices are crazy high
by 03/26/2017on
I have been searching for a new-to-me car for a while and the price at this dealer is easily 20% over the highest retail values (that only 3% of cars are worth). I recommend avoiding them, unless you can work the price down to something very reasonable. Seems scammy to me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
don't trust Adam or Cliff at Maximum Auto Search
by 12/08/2015on
tl;dr: don't trust Adam or Cliff at Maximum Auto Search. My experience at Maximum Auto Search started off great. They had the specific car I was looking for and the price seemed to be somewhat reasonable (~$46,000). I filled out the contact form on their website and was quickly contacted by Adam and we agreed on a time to test the car. There was really no pressure from Adam to buy the car and I spent a couple weeks evaluating other options and even went for another test drive with Adam. After that, I asked to take the car for a private inspection (a must for any used car), which was an easy process with them. The inspection came back clean (other than needing scheduled service) and I negotiated the price with Cliff (the sales manager) accordingly. They werent willing to come down on the price very much, but when I told them I was leaving, they agreed to come up significantly on my trade in (which needed a lot of work). I had previously lined up my financing, so I thought purchasing the car would be a quick process. Working with their finance people was terrible. It literally took me a half of a day to get the car purchased. They had no clue about how to do outside financing; they said they were able to work directly with Westerra Credit Union, which they then found out they were not able to do. This resulted in me having to drive to a Westerra branch to get the letter of credit. Once I got the letter of credit back to them, they claimed that they didnt know what to do with it (it had pretty clean instructions on how to get the money on the letter). They also claimed that they could beat Westerras rate, but after running my credit, they said they were not able to beat it (I should have known better). Once everything was signed, they gave me the key (yes - one key!). In addition to only having one key, they key they gave me was broken and held together with a rubber band. When test driving the car, I figured the rubber band was just from their key storage system or something like that. After complaining that I had just purchased a $46K only had one key, and a broken key at that, I was told by Cliff that the owner knew the previous owner and was going to get the other key from him. Replacement Mercedes keys are very expensive and had I know I would have getting ½ of a key, I would had pushed harder on the price. Ive now had the car for about 3 weeks and Adam has stopped responding to my inquiries about the key. Up until this week he said they were in the process of getting it and he was going to get it for me. Now hes unresponsive.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No