I purchased a Dodge from them in October 2017, it is now December 7th. I bought the additional one month warranty due to it being used. The next day that I drove it, the entire engine began shaking and in turn made the entire vehicle shake. I took it in to their shop and TEN days later, they said that it only needed some computer updates and it was fixed. Well, on the way home it started doing the same thing. I brought it in again and it was another 12 days before I got it back. I then had to bring it in a THIRD time due to the same issue occurring and it spent another 14 days there, a total of 36 days. The [non-permissible content removed] at the repair shop told me that their GM "Micah" was driving it daily, to and from home/work, and to run errands. They were waiting for the check engine light to come on again to address the problem, although every time it would come on, they said that they would just reset the computer to clear the code instead of fixing the problem. I pretty much bought a car for Micah to drive for over five weeks while his car sat in his drive way and they never fixed the problem. After doing a google search of two of their staff, I was disgusted to see what I found out about the people that are employed there. I still had to make payments/insurance payments on a vehicle that I didn't get to drive for 36 days. Also, the radio began malfunctioning and the DVD player that came with it was broken. The gas tank would not vent properly and therefor it would take nearly twenty minutes to fill up the tank as the pump would shut off. They filled it up for me when I purchased it and would have known that there was an issue there, yet they never told me. I am overall disgusted with how they have been handling this. Also, the one month warranty has now expired yet it has been sitting in their shop this whole time and I will not get an opportunity to see if anything is wrong with it. I have felt that because the vehicle is already purchased that I am no longer a priority for them. Will never do business there again and that was my first experience with them. I was told by the salesman that they were the 10th largest seller in the entire state of Colorado in regards to monthly auto sales. I find that hard to believe, and you should stay clear of this business, they will take your money, but will not take care of their customers after that. This place sells trashed vehicles from auctions that are located back east in PA and NY, ship them over here and sell them to customers who in my opinion, they feel don't have the means to stand up to them when they purchase a lemon. Don't believe me? Look at all of the reviews on Google, Edmonds, The BBB, YELP and KBB. Look at the people who have rated them one star and you will suddenly see a tremendous pattern of them ripping us off. STAY AWAY unless you wish to have three tons of junk sit in your driveway. Read more