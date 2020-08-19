sales Rating

We leased a 2015 i3 and it was a pleasant and efficient experience overall, with only minor annoyances. We worked with a couple members of the sales team and they were all friendly and professional; finalizing the price and lease terms was easy and matched my expectations coming in; I felt most everyone made sure the experience was as convenient as possible, including helping to deliver the vehicle to our home 30 miles away, after hours. Things that could have been improved: First, the person who reviewed the i3 with us after the purchase didn't really know much about it and I found myself correcting him on some basics (e.g., what "mi/kWh" meant on the display), and the team's overall knowledge of electric vehicle specifics seemed lacking. This created a little bit of stress when the battery wasn't fully charged when we picked it up, and then wasn't charging as much as expected overnight. No one could tell me for sure whether the charge rate was normal (it wasn't), until the next day after a couple phone calls and doing some research. It turned out it just needed a simple change to the settings to allow maximum charge speed, and this is something that should have been covered in the vehicle review. Also, while we REALLY appreciated the assistance with vehicle delivery, I was under the impression that they were right behind me but then they didn't show up for another hour. It was late and I was waiting outside to let them in the gate. It was a frustrating way to end what had been such a positive experience, and the whole thing could have been avoided with just a phone call to let me know they had been delayed. Still, overall it was a good experience. We love the car and we would recommend Murray to friends and consider purchasing or leasing a vehicle from them in the future. Read more