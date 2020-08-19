First time BMW owner
Great service and welcoming personnel. Jeff is a very helpful salesperson. He was thorough in the sales process and now I owned a BMW!
Terrible
BMW of Denver 1040 So. Colorado Blvd Denver Co. “Terrible-Horrible” Do not go here!! - 6 Hour car transaction. Test drove and agreed upon terms in 1 hour. This was a very slow day at the dealership. It took another 5 hours to go through the business office and take possession of the car. Other customers where put in front of my purchase even though they came after mine. - Test drove the car with out any dealership representative.. -Car was covered in ice and snow even though appointment was set to drive the vehicle. -Gas gauge registered 13 miles left and was still empty at closing time or time of taking delivery. -Car was damaged by lot attendant on the way to detail bay. - A repair order was given with a 30 day expiration on it and then asked to come back for repair in over 60 days. -Personal information was lost 4 times. Drivers license copy, insurance information, etc. Managements attitude was horrible and terrible. The desk manager and General Manager. They did not care, not their concern, not their fault! “Do not go here”
DOSENT CONTACT YOU!!!
never ever no matter what, no contact
Problem Not Corrected
Retool posession of the BMW X5 and the same error code came on within 24 hours. Took the car back on Monday and it has been almost two weeks with very little communication from the shop. This is a BMW that was bought from a BMW dealership and I have been in a linear more than I have driven the car that I have actually paid for.
Great service¡
Excellent costumer service, Javier Carrion my service adviser was very care about all my concerns on the car. He take care all of it.
JKL
Did not have my regular service advisor, but Jessica was great. Efficient, and helpful.
2010 BMW 535 xi Touring
I brought the car in because of some rumbling noises in the suspension. after the service the noise is gone and the car feels tight and wonderful like new. Great work by Aaron Trail and his team Thank you!!!
Mark Sanders is THE BEST !!!
Took delivery of my new vehicle on 31March2017. This is a vehicle that I ordered in December2016 through Mark Sanders and worked with him throughout the ordering and delivery process. Mark was extremely and extraordinarily nice, friendly, patient, helpful, knowledgeable, responsive, personable, and generally just an all around good guy !!! Mark kept me updated every step of the way in the ordering/delivery process like clockwork and I was never in the dark as to the disposition of the vehicle. In addition to ordering the vehicle, I also requested several non-factory dealer installed options to be added to the vehicle prior to me taking delivery. Mark expertly and seamlessly coordinated and managed the ordering and installation of said items flawlessly, as if they were factory ordered/installed items. Mark far, far exceeded my expectations and I 100% recommend him and will most definitely be seeking him out for my next vehicle !!! Mark. Thank you very, very, very much !!! If you are contemplating purchasing a new vehicle and are reading this, what are you waiting for ??? Call Mark, and you will be driving with a huge smile on your face in no time !!! Guaranteed !!!
2014 320i X Drive
I had a great car buying experience with Nestor and Kelly. I highly recommend this dealership! This is car buying made easy.
Maintaince
Art Smith was Exceptional! Very polite and answered all of my questions. Thank you! I sell homes for a living and he went above and beyond! So appreciative!
great dealership
service as usual was great. called in the morning for an appointment and had one that afternoon. needed the front end alignment checked
Excellent Experience Murray BMW
Had a totally no-nonsense, professional purchasing experience with the folks at Murray BMW for my 2016 328 xi this past Saturday. Teddy (our sales rep) was fantastic from start to finish and patient with us when we were weighing our options. Sales process was as painless as possible from start to finish with our toddler in-tow.
Murray BMW of Denver
Great experience with Teddy! He was informative and easy to work with.
Great service
Enzo at Murray BMW of Denver was and has always been very helpful! I bought my vehicle from somewhere else with an extended warranty and the warranty company didn't want to honor the warranty for a very expensive repair and Enzo spent hours on the phone explaining to them why hey had to. Eventually they listened.
Once Again, BMW means quality
Thank you for the consistent service and professional treatment.
perfect oil change
Good job! Finished on time, washed car...will be back.
Great Service on New Car Purchase
We received great service from Amin and the team at Murray BMW in the purchase of our new X6M! All of our questions were answered in a timely fashion and Amin went above and beyond in making sure were happy with all parts of the purchasing process. Since we wanted to pickup the car quickly they were able to schedule us for follow up service and take care of all last minute items. Looking forward to many more years of great service!
Overall good experience
We leased a 2015 i3 and it was a pleasant and efficient experience overall, with only minor annoyances. We worked with a couple members of the sales team and they were all friendly and professional; finalizing the price and lease terms was easy and matched my expectations coming in; I felt most everyone made sure the experience was as convenient as possible, including helping to deliver the vehicle to our home 30 miles away, after hours. Things that could have been improved: First, the person who reviewed the i3 with us after the purchase didn't really know much about it and I found myself correcting him on some basics (e.g., what "mi/kWh" meant on the display), and the team's overall knowledge of electric vehicle specifics seemed lacking. This created a little bit of stress when the battery wasn't fully charged when we picked it up, and then wasn't charging as much as expected overnight. No one could tell me for sure whether the charge rate was normal (it wasn't), until the next day after a couple phone calls and doing some research. It turned out it just needed a simple change to the settings to allow maximum charge speed, and this is something that should have been covered in the vehicle review. Also, while we REALLY appreciated the assistance with vehicle delivery, I was under the impression that they were right behind me but then they didn't show up for another hour. It was late and I was waiting outside to let them in the gate. It was a frustrating way to end what had been such a positive experience, and the whole thing could have been avoided with just a phone call to let me know they had been delayed. Still, overall it was a good experience. We love the car and we would recommend Murray to friends and consider purchasing or leasing a vehicle from them in the future.
Great service!
Likes the service rep, he was friendly, knowledgeable and quick!
Outstanding Customer Service
In today's world, customer service is one way a business can distinguish itself. The customer service at Murray BMW is outstanding. My service advisor, Shawna Richey-Thies, always goes above and beyond in providing outstanding customer service.
Great friendly service
I have always had great service here and the service advisors fair friendly and accurate.
