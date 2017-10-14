Bob Penkhus Mitsubishi
Great dealership
by 10/14/2017on
I have bought two car's from Bob Penkhus. Jeff Clarke sold me both car's. He is very nice and told me everything I need to know with out being pushy. Will never buy from anybody else.
awesome
by 06/13/2015on
we have bought from penkhus 3 other times. we worked with jeff clarke, jasmine neimer and bret buckridge. All three are awesome and they help you with what you need to get in the vehicle you want. we will be back in 3 years to buy a new lancer for me.
Amazing Customer Serivce
by 05/22/2015on
This Dealership worked a miracle for me! i went through a really bad time with another dealership and i was in tears! Mr Tran was so kind enough to jump through hoops just to get me into a brand new 2014 Mitsubishi! I'm so EXCITED and happy i came to Bob penkus they really worked out a good deal for me and even got me into a car to drive in the meantime while my actual car was getting serviced. Mr Fernando, the finance manager was one of the nicest mangers Ive ever worked with, he did whatever he could to get me a car. This dealership gave me Hope!
My 8th purchase at Bob Penkhus Mitsubishi!
by 05/15/2015on
It was time for a new ride and as always I went to to the corner lot of Bob Penkhus Mitsubishi. Jaz Niemier took care of me this time. The family at this dealership is unique. The relaxed atmosphere welcomes you and you know you are in good hands. Now I just need to figure out all the new buttons on my Verano and run it up the pass this weekend! Thanks Bret and Fernando.
Questionable Practices
by 10/15/2012on
"They have no idea what a promise is". We purchased a Subaru Tribeca from the Woodman store, but was owned by Austin Bluffs store. We noticed it smoked a little when you started it. The sales person informed us "They Can Take Care of That" so the salesperson filed out a "We Owe" during the signing of our contract. Everything was going as good as buying a car can be. First thing was first. It got dark on the way home and one of the headlights didn't work. We called several times to setup an appointment to have the smoking issue looked at. They were nice enough to give us a loaner while the Tribeca was serviced. About 30 days later when not one person has called, the loan person calls to have the loan paperwork re-signed after its been finalized. We were then informed that the head needed some work and was being sent out. 1 month REALLY. About 2 weeks after that, no calls again. I called, obviously getting mad at this point. I was informed that the car was un-repairable and we would have to"TRADE IT IN". That some crap right. It gets better. They screwed me out of my trade-in and my cash deposit. They tell me its in the value of the new vehicle. Bret did personally help us with NOT find a car, and that management. We were told he would check the actions and what not, for a replacement. No such thing happened. I search there website for two weeks looking for something that had a clean carfax. We finally found a VW Routan. A very nice sales person helped us name Todd. He was very understanding of the situation, and helpful. The crazy thing is the car was stickerd up and put up for sale right as we signed the paper work for the new vehicle. We will see if it actually goes back on the lot.
