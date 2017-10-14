1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

"They have no idea what a promise is". We purchased a Subaru Tribeca from the Woodman store, but was owned by Austin Bluffs store. We noticed it smoked a little when you started it. The sales person informed us "They Can Take Care of That" so the salesperson filed out a "We Owe" during the signing of our contract. Everything was going as good as buying a car can be. First thing was first. It got dark on the way home and one of the headlights didn't work. We called several times to setup an appointment to have the smoking issue looked at. They were nice enough to give us a loaner while the Tribeca was serviced. About 30 days later when not one person has called, the loan person calls to have the loan paperwork re-signed after its been finalized. We were then informed that the head needed some work and was being sent out. 1 month REALLY. About 2 weeks after that, no calls again. I called, obviously getting mad at this point. I was informed that the car was un-repairable and we would have to"TRADE IT IN". That some crap right. It gets better. They screwed me out of my trade-in and my cash deposit. They tell me its in the value of the new vehicle. Bret did personally help us with NOT find a car, and that management. We were told he would check the actions and what not, for a replacement. No such thing happened. I search there website for two weeks looking for something that had a clean carfax. We finally found a VW Routan. A very nice sales person helped us name Todd. He was very understanding of the situation, and helpful. The crazy thing is the car was stickerd up and put up for sale right as we signed the paper work for the new vehicle. We will see if it actually goes back on the lot. Read more